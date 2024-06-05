Homerun Resources Inc. Provides Update on Belmonte Silica District 2000m MRE Drilling Program

Vancouver, June 5, 2024 - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update to the previously announced 2,000-meter auger drill program at the Belmonte high-purity silica deposit in Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil.

The program commenced on May 22nd, 2024, as scheduled. The contractor began drilling with one mechanical auger rig and one team and added a second team and mechanical auger rig on the 27th of May. The technical qualification of the drilling team and the quality of the equipment have been evaluated by Homerun's technical team, and they meet the Company's standard. All workers wear a full set of PPE's, the rigs are well maintained, and procedures are strictly followed.





Map of the auger drilling program to May 30 2024

Table 1: Eighteen auger drill holes completed until May 30th, 2024 for 172.77 m on the Belmonte silica project in Brazil. All holes are drilled at -90 degrees dip (vertical).

Hole_ID X _WGS84 Y_WGS84 Z_Height (m) End of Hole (m) HMCB24001 459776 8241929 129 11.00 HMCB24002 459781 8241831 115 10.93 HMCB24003 459669 8241916 139 11.00 HMCB24004 459670 8241828 133 11.00 HMCB24005 459577 8241830 138 10.85 HMCB24006 459572 8241942 141 11.00 HMCB24007 459473 8241929 132 10.08 HMCB24008 459446 8241843 125 11.00 HMCB24009 459467 8241725 122 9.80 HMCB24010 459370 8241931 125 11.00 HMCB24011 459365 8241845 124 9.00 HMCB24012 459372 8241745 118 8.07 HMCB24013 459267 8241919 136 5.00 HMCB24014 459272 8241827 119 7.83 HMCB24015 459267 8241718 129 7.00 HMCB24016 459177 8241929 140 9.21 HMCB24017 459076 8241931 148 8.00 HMCB24020 459175 8241831 145 11.00

The auger drilling procedure involves the drilling team setting up the equipment using a base plate which is levelled to ensure vertical drilling. Sampling is completed on 1 m intervals, which includes a number of auger drill rod pulls to surface as the drill bit advances only 30 to 40 cm on each run. Care is taken to scoop out contaminated material from the top of the auger bit which is calculated by measuring the advance of the bit and comparing this to amount of material retained inside the bit. Subsequently excess is removed from the bit to ensure QAQC procedures are followed.

The samples are taken to the Homerun Camp in the nearby town of Santa Maria, where sample preparation for laboratory assays are completed. Such sample preparation involves the weighing of the complete sample, quartering of the sample in order to produce a laboratory representative sample of approximately 100 grams. On completion of quartering, samples are composited based upon lithology or similar colours in composites of up to 5 m intervals. Additional quartering is completed to provide approx. 50 g of sample for future reference which is placed in a small sample bag or chip tray.

Additional QAQC procedures involve the use of blanks, duplicates and Certified Reference Material, which is added to each sample batch that is sent to SGS Geosol laboratories at Minas Gerais.









Drilling team in action

White silica sand from auger drilling

Samples from auger drilling in Homerun warehouse in Santa Maria

All 18 holes completed to date have intercepted silica sand.

Ultimately, the Homerun Resources Geology team aims to use the information generated by this drilling program to issue a 43-101 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate.

The drilling program is part of Homerun's commitment under its partnership with Companhia Baiana de Pesquisa Mineral (CBPM), within the scope of the 40-year lease agreement between the parties.

"I was extremely pleased with what I saw at Belmonte. Drilling is a very technical activity, and if you do not have the right team mindset, it is very easy to get it wrong. Safety - our primary concern, always - is strictly observed, and everything is going well to the smallest details. This applies to our own geos and to the contractor, who work in perfect syntony.", says Armando Farhate, COO of Homerun.

Qualified Person

Nico Scholtz is a consulting geologist and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release. Mr. Scholtz is a registered Professional Natural Scientist with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (Pr. Sci. Nat. No. 400299/07). Mr. Scholtz is the Company's "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101.

About Homerun Resources (https://homerunresources.com/)

Homerun Resources is focused on the development of its business within the critical and energy materials sectors. With a steadfast commitment to operational excellence, sustainability, and building shareholder value, Homerun Resources Inc. is poised to make a lasting impact in these industries.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Homerun Resources Inc.

"Brian Leeners"

Brian Leeners, CEO & Director

brianleeners@gmail.com / +1 604-862-4184 (WhatsApp)

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

