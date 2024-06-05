BLM Issues Exploration Drilling Permit for the Red Hills Target at the Philadelphia Gold-Silver Project, Arizona

Vancouver, June 05, 2024 - Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. ?(TSXV: AZS)? (OTCQB:AZASF) is happy to announce that the US Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has provided the requisite approval for the Company to proceed with exploration drilling on the Red Hills gold target on the Philadelphia Gold-Silver property, Arizona. The Company had been awaiting a BLM Record of Decision (ROD) and Finding of No Significant Impacts (FONSI).

The approval of the proposed exploration plan will allow the Company to upgrade two access roads and build two drill pads and sumps for drilling up to 40 exploration holes to test the continuity of mineralized rock that was intersected on patented claims on the western edge of the Red Hills target. Investors can refer to press releases dated January 24, 2023, and February 7, 2023, available on the Company's website.

Mr. Greg Hahn, VP Exploration commented, "The approval of the proposed drilling plan paves the way for the Company to pursue extensions to significant drill intercepts encountered in 2021-2022 on the Company's immediately adjacent Rising Fawn and Perry patented claims."

The Company has agreed to several environmental mitigation measures both prior to and during drilling that will help protect sensitive species known to be present in the general area, as a demonstration of its commitment to operating in an environmentally responsible manner. All disturbances will be reclaimed as soon after completion of drilling as is practicable, including regrading and reseeding of the disturbances upon completion of the drilling program. An appropriate bond will be posted to insure completion of site reclamation.

The Plan of Operations, Environmental Assessment, ROD, and FONSI documents can be reviewed at the following web site: https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2026252/510

Qualified Person

Gregory Hahn, VP-Exploration and a Certified Professional Geologist (#7122) is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Arizona Gold & Silver Inc.

Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. is a leading exploration company focused on uncovering precious metal resources in Arizona and Nevada. With a commitment to sustainable practices and innovative exploration techniques, the company aims to drive value for stakeholders while prioritizing environmental stewardship. The flagship asset is the Philadelphia gold-silver property where the Company is drilling off an epithermal gold-silver system ahead of an initial resource calculation.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Arizona Gold & Silver Inc.

Mike Stark, President and CEO, Director

Phone: (604) 833-4278

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

