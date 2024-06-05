Pegasus Resources Engages Dahrouge Geological for Comprehensive Geological Model Exploration

' CEO, Chris Timmins, joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share significant developments in the company's exploration efforts. Timmins announced that Pegasus has engaged Dahrouge Geological Consulting to complete a preliminary geological model based on extensive geological mapping and sampling conducted at the Company's Energy Sands project located in Utah. This collaboration marks a pivotal step in Pegasus' strategy to advance its understanding and development of the Energy Sands project.Timmins elaborated on the successful outcomes of the recent ground program. The program provided a comprehensive geological map that includes a detailed analysis of lithologies, geological structure, mineralization styles, and controls. It also confirmed the presence of paleochannel structures that govern the uranium and vanadium mineralization on the property. These findings are critical as they enhance the company's understanding of the geological framework and potential resource distribution within the project area.Dahrouge Geological Consulting utilized the collected data in conjunction with the 2015 Utah Geological Survey regional map and stratigraphic column. This combination allowed for the construction of a robust preliminary geological model. This model will serve as a foundational tool to support Pegasus' permitting efforts for the planned drilling program set to commence in 2024.Timmins expressed confidence in the collaboration with Dahrouge, highlighting the consulting firm's expertise and the detailed nature of the geological model they produced. He emphasized that the model not only validates the initial exploration findings but also provides a clear pathway for future exploration and development activities.The geological model's development is expected to significantly enhance Pegasus' ability to attract potential investors and partners. It underscores the project's potential and lays the groundwork for a detailed drilling program aimed at defining and expanding the known mineral resources.Proactive Canada+1 604-688-8158action@proactiveinvestors.comView source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/pegasus-resources-engages-dahrouge-geological-for-comprehensive-geological-model-exploration-791985838