Denarius Metals Announces Voting Results of the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders Held Today

Toronto, June 5, 2024 - Denarius Metals Corp. (Cboe CA: DMET) (OTCQX: DNRSF) ("Denarius Metals" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the voting results of the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held today. Shareholders holding 34,904,522 shares, being 55.06% of the outstanding shares of the Company as at the record date, were represented by proxy at the meeting. The detailed results of the votes for each matter acted upon are set out below:

Item Description of Matter Outcome Voted Voted (%) 1. Fixing the number of directors at six. Approved For 34,898,522

Against 6,000 99.98%

0.02% 2. The election of the following individuals as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of the Company or until their successors are appointed or elected: Serafino Iacono Approved For 34,492,798

Withheld 15,230 99.96%

0.04% Federico Restrepo-Solano Approved For 34,492,798

Withheld 15,230 99.96%

0.04% Paul Sparkes Approved For 34,342,798

Withheld 165,230 99.52%

0.48% Francisco Sole Approved For 34,492,798

Withheld 15,230 99.96%

0.04% Mateo Restrepo Villegas Approved For 34,492,798

Withheld 15,230 99.96%

0.04% Patricia Herrera Paba Approved For 34,492,725

Withheld 15,303 99.96%

0.04% 3. Appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of the Company at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors. Approved For 34,898,292

Withheld 6,230 99.98%

0.02% 4. Approval of an ordinary resolution approving and ratifying certain amendments to the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan, in accordance with the policies of Cboe Canada Inc. ("Cboe Canada"), as more particularly described in the management information circular of the Company dated May 3, 2024 (the "Circular"). Approved For 34,484,092

Against 23,936 99.93%

0.07% 5. Approval of an ordinary resolution approving the creation of Serafino Iacono as a new Control Person (as such term is defined in the policies of Cboe Canada) of the Company, as more particularly described in the Circular. Approved For 28,085,000 (1)

Against 16,000 99.94%

0.06% 6. Approval of an ordinary resolution approving the creation of Aris Mining Corporation as a new Control Person of the Company, as more particularly described in the Circular. Approved For 24,142,139 (1)

Against 15,000 99.94%

0.06% 7. Approval of an ordinary resolution approving the creation of WS Ruffer Gold Fund as a new Control Person of the Company, as more particularly described in the Circular. Approved For 28,494,028 (1)

Against 15,000 99.95%

0.05%

(1) "Votes for" excludes shares held by each of Serafino Iacono, Aris Mining Corporation and WS Ruffer Gold Fund, as applicable, who were not eligible to vote on the respective matters.

