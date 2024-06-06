Lexston Mining Corporation Grants Stock Options

Vancouver - Lexston Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "Lexston") (CSE: LEXT) (OTCQB: LEXTF) (Frankfurt: W5G) granted 2,000,000 stock options to its consultants.
Each stock option is exercisable at $0.09 per share. The options vest immediately and expire on June 5, 2029. The options are subject to a four-month hold period.
All options were granted pursuant to the 10% rolling stock option plan of Lexston dated January 15, 2021 (the "Plan"). The share option plan was reapproved by the shareholders of the Company on November 8, 2023.
As of the date of this news release Lexston has 3,775,000 stock options granted and 418,350 options available for future grants.
About Lexston Mining Corporation
The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company, focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects, with the objective to enhance value to all its stakeholders. The Company has mineral exploration projects in British Columbia and Nunavut, Canada.
The Company (OTCQB: LEXTF) trades on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.
