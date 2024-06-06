Baru Gold Announces Shares For Debt Transaction And Cancellation Of Previously Announced Debt Settlement

Vancouver, June 5, 2024 - Baru Gold Corp. ("Baru" or the "Company") "BARU: TSX.V | BARUF: OTCQB" reports that its board of directors has approved the settlement of up to $137,500 of debt through the issuance of common shares of the Company (the "Debt Settlement"). Pursuant to the Debt Settlement, the Company would issue up to 6,875,000 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a deemed price of $0.02 per Share to certain directors and officers of the Company (the "Creditors")

The Debt Settlement is for $137,500 in management and director fees from October 2022 to May 2024. The issuance of the common shares to the Creditors is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued will be subject to a four month hold period which will expire on the date that is four months and one day from the date of issue.

Insiders of the Company participation in the foregoing offering constitutes a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Such participation is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the securities acquired by the insiders, nor the consideration for the securities paid by such insiders, exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

The proposed settlement of $157,500 of debt through the issuance of 7,875,000 common shares as announced on May 24, 2024, is hereby cancelled.

