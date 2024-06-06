Manganese X's High Purity Manganese Passes Phase 1 of US Battery Leader C4V Supply Chain Qualification Program

Montreal, June 6, 2024 - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC) (TRADEGATE: 9SC) (OTCQB: MNXXF) (the "Company" or "Manganese X") is pleased to report its High Purity Manganese (HPMSM) sample has met US Battery Leader C4V's Phase 1 commercial level qualification compliance standards for the Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Cathode, and is moving immediately to the next round of rigorous testing in C4V's Supply Chain Qualification Program.

Manganese X CEO Martin Kepman commented, "Achieving this milestone brings us one step closer to becoming the first publicly traded mining company in Canada and the US to commercialize high-purity, EV-compliant manganese. We are excited to enter Phase 2 of testing with C4V, moving us closer to a potential offtake agreement. This partnership is truly synergistic. Manganese X is dedicated to qualifying our Battery Hill manganese to be a reliable, high-quality domestic supplier for C4V as they strengthen their supply chain through this comprehensive Qualification Program."

Manganese X's HPMSM Phase 1 testing was conducted in-house at lab scale through C4V's Digital DNA Supply Chain Qualification Program. The Supply Chain Qualification Program consists of three phases and is an important aspect of the non-binding Memorandum of Understanding the companies signed in early 2024, leading to a potential offtake deal from Manganese X's Battery Hill Manganese mining project in Woodstock, New Brunswick, Canada. Battery Hill contains one of the largest manganese carbonate deposits in Canada and the US.

To summarize the results of C4V's Phase 1 testing, Manganese X's sample demonstrated that electrodes could be calibrated and that while testing its rate, performance and capacities, these met the standards required. Capacities and performance of the sample also appeared stable during long cycling.

The next Phase to be conducted, Phase 2, will be to validate that Manganese X's sample meets standards for long cycling performance and capacity retention of the cells.

About Manganese X Energy Corp.

Manganese X's mission is to advance its Battery Hill project into production, thereby becoming the first public actively traded manganese mining company in Canada and US to commercialize EV Compliant High Purity Manganese. Manganese has recently been added to Quebec's list if "critical metals" owing to its significance in emerging battery technologies. The North American supply chain is presently dependent on overseas sources for Manganese. The Company intends on supplying value-added materials to the lithium-ion battery and other alternative energy industries, as well as striving to achieve new carbon-friendly more efficient methodologies, while processing manganese at a lower competitive cost.

About C4V

C4V™ is a lithium-ion battery technology company possessing critical insight related to the optimum performance of lithium-ion batteries and Gigafactories. C4V's discoveries have been fruitful in vastly extending battery life, safety and charge performance, however more important is the Gigafactory offering that allows emerging countries to establish their own robust manufacturing ecosystem. C4V works with industry-leading raw material suppliers and equipment supply chain to bring to market fully optimized batteries possessing key economic advantages providing the ultimate "best in class" performance for various applications and end-to-end solutions to produce them on a Gigawatt hour scale. With its highly scalable business model C4V aims to achieve 100+GWh of cell production capacity globally by 2030.

