West Mining Corp. Announces Dr. Harrison Cookenboo To The Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, June 06, 2024 - West Mining Corp. ("WEST" OR THE "COMPANY") (CSE: WEST) (OTC: WESMF) (FRA: 1HL) is pleased to announce the appointment of Harrison Cookenboo, Ph.D., P.Geo., to its advisory board. Dr. Cookenboo is a professional geologist with more than 35 years of experience studying and evaluating geologic prospects, deposits and processes around the world.



Dr. Cookenboo completed his B.Sc. cum laude, in geology, at Duke University, in the United States of America, and then worked for 5 years in hydrocarbon exploration in the offshore Gulf of Mexico region. He then completed both his M.Sc., and Ph.D. in geology at the University of British Columbia, in Canada. He has broad exploration and research experience in both precious and base metals, diamonds, kimberlites, as well as sedimentological processes, including oil and gas.



Dr. Cookenboo has authored numerous reports for both academic journals and public companies, including more than 25 technical reports to the standards of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Dr. Cookenboo is a "Qualified Person" in exploration and evaluation of gold, silver, diamond, gemstone, and Ni-Cu-PGE deposits. He is currently registered as a professional geologist or geoscientist by the Association of Engineers and Geoscientists in British Columbia (APEGBC), the Association of Professional Engineers and Geologists of Saskatchewan (APEGS), as well as a Fellow of the Geological Association of Canada.

Nader Vatanchi, West Mining's Chief Executive Officer, said "we welcome Dr. Cookenboo and his years of geological experience to the Company. Dr. Cookenboo brings more than 3 decades of geological guidance to our team and will assist us with our Spanish Mountain and Junker projects moving forward. We look forward to working with him as we continue to progress the Company's portfolio of projects."

The Company would also like to announce that it has extended its investor relations services agreement with Mac Foster & Company Ltd. ("MF&C") effective June 6, 2024 for a period of two months. Under the terms of the agreement, the Company will compensate MF&C $50,000, with the Company's option to increase the advertising budget up to $100,000 during the term. The services to be provided by MF&C include content creation and publishing, digital and social media marketing, and other related investor communication services. The Company will not issue any securities to MF&C as compensation for the services. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge MF&C (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arms-length relationship with the Company. MF&C's contact information is as follows: 179 Shaw Street, Toronto, Ontario, M6J 2W6, Attention: Mac Foster, mac@fosterand.co.

West Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration company acquiring and developing advanced and early-stage exploration projects. Its flagship project is its 100% owned, 9000-hectare prospective Kena Project located near Nelson, British Columbia. The Kena Project comprises three adjoining Properties: Kena, Daylight and Athabasca. A 2021 NI43-101 resource estimate for Kena gave 561,900 oz Au indicated and 2,773,100 oz Au inferred in the Gold Mountain, Kena Gold, and Daylight Zones. The Daylight property contains the historic past producing Daylight, Starlight, Victoria, Irene, and Great Eastern gold mines. Along trend to the north is the Athabasca Property, with the historic Athabasca Gold Mine. The Company also holds a 100% interest in its Spanish Mountain and Junker properties.

