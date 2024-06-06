CoTec Holdings Corp. Joins the Rare Earth Industry Association

VANCOUVER, June 6, 2024 - CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has become a member of the Rare Earth Industry Association ("REIA" or the "Association").

Julian Treger, Chief Executive Officer of CoTec, commented, "We are very pleased to be joining REIA in support of our investment in the world leading HyProMag technology which focuses on recycling Rare Earth Elements (REEs) through the patented Hydrogen Processing of Magnet Scrap ("HPMS") technology developed at the University of Birmingham, UK. We are developing operational application of our technologies with a target to complete the HyProMag USA bankable Feasibility Study prior to year-end. We are looking forward to working with REIA and other stakeholders to support the roll out of this exciting business."

Dr. Badrinath Veluri, President of REIA, commented, "CoTec's commitment to ESG principles and its focus on innovative technologies align closely with REIA's mission of fostering sustainable practices within the rare earth industry. We are excited about the potential of CoTec's HyProMag technology in revolutionizing the recycling of REEs. REIA looks forward to supporting CoTec and other stakeholders in the rollout of these transformative technologies, furthering our collective efforts towards sustainable resource management and environmental stewardship."

About the Rare Earth Industry Association (REIA)

The Rare Earth Industry Association ("REIA" or the "Association") is a global, Belgium-based not-for-profit organization founded in 2019. REIA's mission is to serve, promote and advance the sustainable development of the global rare-earth-element ("REE") value chain. The Association's more than 80 members are drawn from across the entire REE value chain, including public and private companies, research and academic institutions, government entities, policy makers and other stakeholders. REIA is currently developing a framework and guidelines to help standardize ESG reporting accepted by upstream, midstream, and downstream participants. The Association provides its members with a platform for networking and benchmarking; for making their voice heard by policy makers, regulators, and other key stakeholders; for finding potential partners and collaborators; for accessing and sharing data, information, and best practices; and gaining visibility and highlighting their engagement towards a more sustainable supply chain.

About CoTec

CoTec is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") and the OTCQB and trades under the symbol CTH and CTHCF respectively. The Company is an environment, social, and governance ("ESG")-focused company investing in innovative technologies. These technologies have the potential to fundamentally change the way metals and minerals can be extracted and processed for the purpose of applying those technologies to undervalued operating assets and recycling opportunities, as the Company transitions into a mid-tier mineral resource producer.

CoTec is committed to supporting the transition to a lower carbon future for the extraction industry, a sector on the cusp of a green revolution as it embraces technology and innovation. The Company has made four investments to date and is actively pursuing operating opportunities where current technology investments could be deployed.

