Grid Metals Welcomes Constantine Karayannopoulos to the Board of Directors

TORONTO, June 6, 2024 - Grid Metals Corp. (TSXV:GRDM)(OTCQB:MSMGF) ("Grid" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Constantine Karayannopoulos to the Board of Directors of the Company. Mr. Karayannopoulos brings a distinguished resume and track record of success to the Board of Grid Metals. He is replacing Mr. Edward Munden who is stepping down off the board.

Mr. Karayannopoulos is a Professional Engineer who has held numerous senior executive positions including as President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director of Neo Material Technologies prior to its acquisition in 2012 for C$1.3 billion. He was also one of the founders as well as non-executive Chairman of the Board of Neo Lithium Corp. from February 2016 to January 2022 when the Company was acquired for C$960 million. He is currently a strategic advisor to several public companies in the rare earth and critical minerals industry. He is a member of the advisory board of Lithium Royalty Corp., the University of Toronto's Department of Chemical Engineering and is a member of the Canada China Business Council. He holds Bachelor and Master of Applied Science Degrees in Chemical Engineering from the University of Toronto. He is a nominee director of Waratah Capital Advisors.

Robin Dunbar, President and CEO, commented, "We would like to welcome Constantine to the Board as we move forward with our critical mineral projects in southeastern Manitoba. We believe that Constantine will be a valuable addition to the Board as we look to rapidly advance the Donner lithium project through permitting and to outline the potential of the MM copper/nickel project. We would also like to thank Ted Munden for his many contributions to the Company over the years."

About Grid Metals Corp.

Grid Metals is focused on its lithium and copper/nickel projects in the Bird River area, approximately 150 km northeast of Winnipeg Manitoba. The Donner Lake lithium project is a 75% owned property subject to a joint venture agreement. The MM copper/nickel project is a resource-stage project that is undergoing exploration and development work in the Bird River greenstone belt.

For more information about the Company please see the Company website at www.gridmetalscorp.com or contact:

Robin Dunbar - President, CEO & Director. Telephone: 416-955-4773. Email: rd@gridmetalscorp.com

Brandon Smith Chief Development Officer. Email: bsmith@gridmetalscorp.com

David Black - Investor Relations. Email: info@gridmetalscorp.com

