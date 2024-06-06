Irving Finalizes Yamagano-Noto Joint Venture Term Sheet with Newmont and Sumitomo

VANCOUVER, June 6, 2024 - Irving Resources Inc. (CSE:IRV)(OTCQX:IRVRF) ("Irving" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated January 23, 2024 [1] the Company has finalized a non-binding term sheet with Newmont Overseas Exploration Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Newmont Corporation (collectively, "Newmont"), and Sumitomo Corporation ("Sumitomo") for a proposed joint venture over the Yamagano and Noto properties (the "Term Sheet"). The Term Sheet provides the basis for a definitive joint venture agreement or similar governing agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") to be negotiated by the parties, which is expected to include an initial diamond drilling exploration program. The initial ownership interests in the joint venture company that will hold the Yamagano and Noto property interests will be 60% as to Newmont, 27.5% as to Irving, and 12.5% as to Sumitomo and Irving is the initial manager of the joint venture.

About Irving Resources Inc.:

Irving is a junior exploration company with a focus on gold in Japan. Irving resulted from completion of a plan of arrangement involving Irving, Gold Canyon Resources Inc. and First Mining Finance Corp.

Additional information can be found on the Company's website: www.IRVresources.com.

