Sandbox Royalties and B2Gold Partner to Create Versamet Royalties

Vancouver, June 6, 2024 - Sandbox Royalties Corp. ("Sandbox") has entered into a definitive purchase and sale agreement (the "Agreement") with B2Gold Corp. ("B2Gold"), pursuant to which it has agreed to acquire a portfolio of 10 royalties (the "B2Gold Royalty Portfolio") from B2Gold in exchange for approximately US$90 million in share consideration (the "Transaction"). (1) In connection with the Transaction, Sandbox has agreed to issue approximately 153.2 million common shares to B2Gold at a price of C$0.80/share. Additionally, in conjunction with the Transaction, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. ("Sandstorm Gold") has agreed to convert the remaining principal outstanding on its Sandbox convertible note (approximately US$14.2 million) into common shares at a price of C$0.80/share. In connection with the Transaction, Sandbox has changed its name to Versamet Royalties Corporation ("Versamet", or the "Company"). After giving effect to the Transaction and the conversion of the convertible note, the newly named Versamet will have approximately 464.1 million shares outstanding, held 33% by B2Gold, ~26% by Sandstorm Gold, ~13% Equinox Gold, ~7% Regal Funds, and 2% by Beedie Capital.

"This transaction creates a high-quality and financially strong royalty company with a portfolio of enviable assets that provides a robust platform for further growth," said John Armstrong, CEO of Versamet. "We are excited to welcome B2Gold as the largest shareholder in the newly named Versamet, as we continue to grow and build the next intermediate royalty company. The addition of two more near-term cash-flowing assets and significant optionality from eight other assets provides an even stronger base from which to capitalize on the opportunities we see ahead to enhance our business further. Combining the existing Sandbox portfolio with the newly acquired B2Gold royalty portfolio is expected to drive revenues from their current level of more than US$10 million in 2024 to over US$30 million in 2026." (2)

Transaction Highlights

Significant Incremental Near-Term Cash Flow: The B2Gold Royalty Portfolio is anchored by royalty interests on the in-construction Kiaka gold project, which is on track for its first gold pour in Q3 2025, and the Toega gold deposit, where production is expected to commence in H2 2025, both of which are owned by West African Resources (ASX: WAF). Once in production, these two royalty interests have the potential to generate almost US$15 million per annum in revenue (the vast majority of which would represent free cash flow to Versamet). (2) With the addition of these assets, Versamet is expected to generate over US$110 million in total free cash flow from 2024 - 2029. (2)(3)

Further Enhanced Growth Profile: The B2Gold Royalty Portfolio is expected to drive significant revenue and free cash flow growth for Versamet. The number of cash-flowing royalty and streaming interests held by Versamet is expected to increase from two in 2024 to seven in 2027 and nine in 2028. Versamet's revenue is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 68% from 2024 to 2026. (2)

Diversification & Longer-Term Optionality: The addition of the B2Gold Royalty Portfolio provides further diversification of our near-term cash flow sources as well as several longer dated, yet highly prospective assets. Most notably, the Quebradona copper-gold-silver project contains measured and indicated copper resources of over 6Blbs and inferred resource of 3.2Blbs of copper, and is being advanced by AngloGold Ashanti. The Mocoa copper project contains inferred resources of more than 4.6Blbs of copper, and is owned by Libero Copper & Gold Corp.. Both these assets are large and prospective mineral inventories with the potential to deliver significant cash flows to Versamet once in production.

New Supportive Major Shareholder: B2Gold will join other cornerstone investors Sandstorm Gold, Equinox Gold, Regal Funds, and Beedie Capital. B2Gold's decision to divest these royalty interests in exchange for shares in Versamet represents further validation of the Company's team, strategy, and valuation.

B2Gold Royalty Portfolio: Key Asset Descriptions

Kiaka Gold Project (2.7% Net Smelter Return)

The Kiaka gold project, located in the highly prospective greenstone belts of central Burkina Faso, has been rapidly advanced by West African Resources since its acquisition in 2021. The project has indicated resources of 212 million tonnes grading 0.9 gpt totaling 6.0Moz Au, inferred resources of 72 million tonnes grading 0.8 gpt totaling 1.9Moz Au and reserves of 155 million tonnes grading 0.9 gpt totaling 4.5Moz Au. A 2022 Feasibility Study outlined a conventional open pit and 8.4Mtpa CIL operation, producing 220,000 ounces of gold per year for 19 years with a pre-production capital cost of US$430M. Project financing was completed in early 2023, construction activities commenced in the second quarter of 2023 and continue to trend on budget and schedule, being over 44% complete as of May 9, 2024 and targeting first gold production in the third quarter of 2025. (4)

Toega Gold Deposit (2.7% Net Smelter Return)

The Toega deposit, also owned by West African Resources, is located near the Sanbrado mine, West African Resources' flagship asset in central Burkina Faso. Toega has an indicated resource of 13 million tonnes grading 1.7 gpt totaling 0.7Moz Au, inferred resources of 8.5 million tonnes grading 2.1 gpt totaling 0.6Moz Au and reserves of 9.5 million tonnes grading 1.9 gpt totaling 0.6Moz Au. Results of a Feasibility Study were published in 2022 which showed Toega operating as a stand-alone satellite open pit, delivering ore to the existing Sanbrado processing facilities via a 14 km haul road to supplement and increase overall tonnages and processing head grades. In February 2024, West African Resources published an updated 10-year plan, showing Toega ore being processed in late 2025, continuously through 2032, contributing approximately 75,000 ounces of gold per year to Sanbrado. Additionally, in March 2024, West African Resources announced the issuance of a mining permit for Toega, being the last significant operating permit required for the commencement of mining. (5)

Quebradona (2.0% Net Profit Royalty)

Quebradona is a large copper-gold-silver porphyry development project located 90 km southwest of Medellin, Colombia, owned and operated by AngloGold Ashanti. The project contains measured and indicated resources of 314 million tonnes grading 0.89% copper, 0.47 gpt Au and 5.63 gpt Ag, totaling 6.2Blbs Cu, 4.75Moz Au and 57Moz Ag, inferred resources of 306 million tonnes grading 0.48% Cu, 0.23 gpt Au, 3.66 gpt Ag totaling 3.2Blbs Cu, 2.27Moz Au and 36Moz Ag and reserves of 120 million tonnes grading 1.23% Cu, 0.67 gpt Au and 7.29 gpt Ag, totaling 3.3Blbs Cu, 2.6Moz Au and 28Moz Ag. In 2021, AngloGold Ashanti published a Pre-feasibility Study on Quebradona, outlining a sub-level cave operation processing 6.2Mtpa of ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates over an initial 23-year mine life. AngloGold Ashanti continues to develop the asset, currently optimizing a Feasibility Study, planning to submit a new environmental license application in 2027, and continuing to engage local communities. (6)

Mocoa (2.0% Net Smelter Return)

Mocoa is a development staged copper-molybdenum project located in southern Colombia owned by Libero Copper & Gold Corp.. The project has an inferred resource of 636 million tonnes grading 0.33% Cu and 0.036% Mo, containing 4.6Blbs of Cu and 511Mlbs of Mo. Libero Copper recently divested other assets to focus solely on Mocoa and has partnered with Anglo Asian Mining plc to redesign the project as a lower-impact bulk tonnage underground mine. (7)

Table 1: B2Gold Royalty Portfolio

Project Description Location Owner/Operator Kiaka 2.7% NSR until 2.5Moz of gold produced; 0.45% NSR royalty on next 1.5Moz. Burkina Faso West African Resources Toega NSR royalty on first 1.5Moz of gold produced. 2.7% until royalty payments total US$22.5 million, and 0.45% thereafter. Burkina Faso West African Resources Quebradona 2.0% net profit royalty Colombia AngloGold Ashanti Mocoa 2.0% NSR Colombia Libero Copper Primavera 1.5% NSR Nicaragua Calibre Mining Golden Sidewalk 2.0% NSR Ontario Prosper Gold Midas 1.0% NSR British Columbia Teuton Resources Del Norte 1.0% NSR British Columbia Teuton Resources Asikuma 2.0% - 3.5% sliding scale NSR to be paid after the first 200koz of gold is recovered from the Mampon property Ghana Future Global Resources Mansiso 2.0% - 3.5% sliding scale NSR Ghana Future Global Resources

Transaction Timing and Name Change

Concurrent with the signing of the Agreement, Sandbox has changed its name to Versamet Royalties Corporation and has closed the acquisition of the Kiaka, Toega, Primavera, Midas, and Del Norte assets. The remaining assets are subject to various right of first refusal or right of first offer provisions, which are expected to lapse or be exercised within the next 60 days.

B2Gold Investor Rights Agreement

In connection with the Transaction, B2Gold and the Company have entered into an Investor Rights Agreement, which provides B2Gold with certain rights including pro-rata participation rights with respect to future capital raises and the right to nominate a board member or board observer for election to the Versamet Board of Directors in certain circumstances.

Advisors and Counsel

Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP is acting as legal advisor to Sandbox in connection with the Transaction. B2Gold's financial advisor is RBC Capital Markets, and its legal counsel is McCarthy Tétrault LLP.

