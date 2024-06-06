American Lithium Minerals Expands Sarcobatus Land Position to 1,730 acres

Expansion of Sarcobatus Land Position to 1,730 acres

LAS VEGAS, June 6, 2024 - American Lithium Minerals (OTC PINK:AMLM) has expanded its land position at the Sarcobatus Lithium Property in Nye County, Nevada. The project is now comprised of 87 placer mining claims (approximately 1,730 acres).

The additional 14 placer claims (270 acres) were staked immediately west of the existing Sarcobatus claim block near the entrance road to the property. The area adjoins paved Nevada State Highway 267 and is traversed by electric power lines. It is intended to be available for mining infrastructure and processing plant, as well as a tailings pond and waste (overburden) pile. The 14 additional claims have been recorded with the Nye County Recorder's Office and the Nevada State Office of the US Bureau of Land Management (BLM).

Sarcobatus Lithium Project

The AMLM Sarcobatus lithium property is located at Scotty's Junction in Nye County, Nevada, approximately 40 miles northwest of Beatty. It is about 20 miles southeast of the AMLM Stonewall Flat lithium property. AMLM's Sarcobatus property is immediately west of Nevada Lithium's "Bonnie Claire" lithium property, and is also adjacent to Loyal Lithium's "Scotty" lithium project. Sarcobatus is comprised of 87 placer mining claims (approximately 1,730 acres) covering most of a playa (dry lake) and adjacent land. It is primarily a brine / sedimentary lithium target.

About American Lithium Minerals, Inc.: AMLM is a Nevada-based lithium exploration company with five (5) lithium projects in Central Nevada (Sarcobatus, Stonewall Flat, West End, Silverpeak and Claystone Hills). AMLM also has four (4) projects in Nevada, Arizona and Illinois for other battery metals, named Blue Bull Cobalt, Nickel and Manganese; Buckley Flat Graphite; Kingman Rare Earth and Hicks Dome Rare Earth.

