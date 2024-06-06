Inspiration Energy Corp Welcomes Troy Marfleet of the Axiom Exploration Group to its Advisory Board

Vancouver, British Columbia, June 06, 2024 - TheNewswire: Inspiration Energy Corp. (the "Company" or "Inspiration") (CSE: ISP) is pleased to announce that Troy Marfleet, PGeo. and Senior Geologist is joining the Company's Advisory Board effective immediately.

Troy Marfleet, P.Geo, has been working as a geologist in the uranium exploration industry since 2010 and has been a part of the discovery team for three uranium discoveries in the Athabasca and Thelon Basins, with exposure to sandstone and basement-hosted deposit styles. Earning his P.Geo in 2016, most of his background in early-stage greenfields uranium exploration is matched with a passion for community enrichment, indigenous engagement, and environmental stewardship in every district he's worked in across Canada. Over the previous 2 years as a Senior Geologist with Axiom Exploration Group, Troy has planned, and executed multiple exploration drill programs and gained capital markets experience.

Troy will be the P.Geo and Senior Geologist and act as a geoscience advisor to the Company's Plateau and Ledge projects. He is an employee of Axiom Exploration Group ("Axiom") who was engaged by the Company to advance its Ledge and Plateau projects located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

The Company recently entered into option agreements to acquire a 70% undivided interest in the two Uranium properties (the "Plateau Project" and "Ledge Project") from Atha Energy Corp. ("Atha"). See Figure 1. for a map of Inspiration's current land holdings in the Athabasca Basin.

Ledge Project

Ledge project near term exploration objectives are as follows:

- A highly detailed magnetic and gravity airborne survey will provide drill targets that focus on magnetic anomalies along structural corridors that are coincident with gravity lows associated with structural deformation and intense hydrothermal alterations. These two geophysical surveys ran in tandem will satisfy the joint venture agreement spend of $400,000 before September 1st, 2024.

- Ranked geophysical targets will be further refined and ranked with ground-based geophysics or ambient noise tomography (ANT) passive seismic to differentiate structural or alteration-caused anomalies to further refine drill targets.

- Geophysics surveys are being designed by Axiom Geophysics and will be deployed early Q3 2024.

Plateau Project

Plateau project near term exploration objectives are as follows:

- Airborne magnetic, gravity, and EM surveys on the Plateau project will highlight stacking anomalies and will also show data quality versus sandstone depth from South to North across the property.

- Data quality with the airborne surveys will show which areas under sandstone cover will require additional ground geophysics or passive seismic surveys for more accurate drill hole targeting through the Athabasca sandstone to depths up to 800 m.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1. Map of Inspiration's current land holdings in the Athabasca Basin showing proximity to known deposits and existing infrastructure.

Axiom will provide management of all aspects of the advancement of the Plateau Project and the Ledge Project by utilizing their full suite of in-house geological services departments including initial data compilation and interpretation, First Nation's engagement, permit management, airborne and ground geophysical survey design and execution, geological prospecting, mapping and sampling, environmental assessment, drill target generation, and diamond drill program management.

About Inspiration Energy Corp.

Inspiration Energy Corp. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop properties of merit and to conduct exploration on the Company's properties. For more information, please refer to the Company's information available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

