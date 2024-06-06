Lithium Corporation Exploration Update Spring 2024

Elko, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2024) - Lithium Corp. (OTCQB: LTUM) ("LTUM" or "the Company"), a North American mineral exploration company focused on energy metals for the growing energy storage sector and high-tech industries, is pleased to update investors on exploration activities undertaken by the Company over the past several months.

In a press release dated April 09, 2024, Lithium Corp. first introduced the newly staked Las Pilas claim block prospective for hosting fluorspar mineralization. Las Pilas is an approximately 5,178 acre (2,095.54 hectare) property proximal to the past producing Rock Candy fluorspar mine in the Greenwood Mining Division, in southern British Columbia, Canada. Since that time, the Company staked an additional 3,957 acres in the area for total holdings of approximately 8,775 acres (3,551 hectares). Geochemical work has been undertaken to confirm and expand on previous regional work done in the area that identified up to 750 ppb fluorine in streams emanating from portions of the Company's block. This is believed to be a strong indicator of similar or better mineralization in the general area, comparative to that seen at the Rock Candy mine. Lithium Corp. eagerly anticipates further exploring the Las Pilas property and plans to ramp up efforts here in the coming summer months.

Considered essential to electrification and a low-carbon future, fluorine and its source material fluorspar are classified as 'critical minerals' by Governments in both the United States and Canada. Fluorinated compounds have an increasing role in next generation lithium-ion batteries. Their presence significantly improves thermal stability along with safety and have been demonstrated to improve battery performance in sub-zero temperatures. Leading battery industry market intelligence firm Benchmark Minerals reports, "fluorspar demand from the lithium-ion battery sector is expected to exceed 1.6 million tonnes by 2030".

To-date, Lithium Corp. has been performing ongoing systematic generative work on critical minerals focused mainly on Nevada's Great Basin, but occasionally looking further afield when opportunities present. The Company employs a proprietary geochemical database, augmented by public domain and private geophysical and geological data, along with Artificial Intelligence (AI) to generate prospective targets worthy of follow-up. Field work commenced on the first targets identified, with personnel aided by the newest in handheld analytical equipment (XRF & LIBS) in the evaluation of these targets. Going forward, the Company is working to determine how advanced levels of AI may best assist exploration work.

Learn more about Lithium Corporation's complete portfolio of lithium, graphite, titanium/rare earth elements and fluorspar prospects:

https://lithiumcorporation.com/projects/

About Lithium Corporation

Lithium Corp. is a Nevada based mineral exploration company devoted to exploring for energy storage related resources throughout North America. The Company is one of only a handful of Project Generators in the critical minerals space in North America. Lithium Corp.'s dual operational focus covers exploration activities on several lithium prospects in Nevada, USA, as well as titanium, rare earth elements, graphite and fluorspar properties in British Columbia, Canada. Both Nevada and British Columbia are worldclass mining jurisdictions.

Lithium Corp. concentrates its exploration expertise on the energy metals supply chain to help secure a sustainable future through renewable energy. The Company's newly staked fluorspar prospect is evidence of Lithium Corp.'s dynamic approach to maintaining an evolving portfolio growing through new prospects and broadening mineral scope. In Nevada, Lithium Corp.'s Fish Lake Valley prospect is in the immediate vicinity of the only large-scale producing lithium-mine in the United States.

