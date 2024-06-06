Arizona Gold & Silver Receives Approval for Exploration Drilling on Red Hills Gold Target

CEO Mike Stark joined Steve Darling from Proactive to announce that the US Bureau of Land Management has provided the requisite approval for the Company to proceed with exploration drilling on the Red Hills gold target on the Philadelphia Gold-Silver property in Arizona. The Company had been awaiting a BLM Record of Decision.Stark told Proactive that the permit will allow the Company to upgrade two access roads and build two drill pads and sumps for drilling up to 40 exploration holes. This drilling program aims to test the continuity of mineralized rock intersected on patented claims on the western edge of the Red Hills target.The Company has agreed to several environmental mitigation measures both prior to and during drilling to help protect sensitive species known to be present in the general area. This commitment to operating in an environmentally responsible manner is demonstrated through measures such as reclamation of all disturbances as soon after completion of drilling as practicable, including regrading and reseeding of the disturbances upon completion of the drilling program.Proactive North America+1 604-688-8158na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.comView source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/arizona-gold-and-silver-receives-approval-for-exploration-drilling-on-red-hills-gold-target-665793516