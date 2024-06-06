Minsud Announces Grant of Stock Options

TSX-V: MSR

TORONTO, June 6, 2024 - Minsud Resources Corp. (TSXV: MSR) ("Minsud" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has granted an aggregate of 650,000 incentive stock options under the Company's stock option plan to certain directors of the Company. The options are exercisable at price of $0.80 per share and expire on June 5, 2029. One-quarter (1/4) of the options vested on the day of grant, and one-quarter (1/4) will vest on December 5, 2024, one-quarter (1/4) will vest on June 5, 2025, and one-quarter (1/4) will vest on December 5, 2025.

About Minsud Resources Corp.

Minsud is a mineral exploration company focused on exploring its flagship Chita Valley Cu-Mo- Au-Ag-Pb-Zn Project, in the Province of San Juan, Argentina.

