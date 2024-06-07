Lundin Gold Releases 2023 Sustainability Report

VANCOUVER, June 6, 2024 - Lundin Gold Inc. (TSX: LUG) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUG) (OTCQX: LUGDF) ("Lundin Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the release of its 2023 Sustainability Report which outlines the Company's progress and performance against its 5-Year Sustainability Strategy across its business activities. The Company is also pleased to report its 2023 taxes, royalties and other government contributions under the Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act ("ESTMA"). All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. PDF Version

"This Sustainability Report highlights our performance as we approach five years of operations in Ecuador. By remaining steadfast in our commitment to responsible mining over this time, we are now seeing the positive and long-lasting impact we are having for our employees, our host communities, and the country." said Ron Hochstein, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lundin Gold. "I am proud of our achievements over this last year, our continued progress against the targets we have set, and the lasting positive impact we are making in Ecuador."

Highlights of Lundin Gold's 2023 Sustainability Report:

Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) of 0.24 per 200,000 hours worked, down from 0.30 in 2022

Zero reportable environmental incidents

13% reduction in per-capita water usage and 90% recycling/reuse of our non-hazardous waste

More than 40% of tailings used as backfill in the mine

Setting of goal to be carbon neutral (Scopes 1 and 2) by 2030 based on the current life of mine plan Greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions (Scopes 1 and 2) intensity of 0.08 tCO2e per ounce of gold produced, including the successful implementation of decarbonization initiatives identified in the 2023 Climate Change Report

Realization of goal to provide internet connectivity to all 22 communities in our area of influence

Launch of a mental health and well-being program in our local community, with over 500 residents of all ages participating

97% graduation rate from local high school which continues to be assisted by the Company's educational support program

Local procurement growth of 6% for a total spend of $28 million in 2023 in the Province of Zamora Chinchipe

Highlights of Lundin Gold's 2023 Economic Contributions to Ecuador:

Strong sustainability focus also delivered significant direct and indirect economic benefits to government institutions and the people of Ecuador

$91 million in taxes, royalties and other reportable payments as defined by the ESTMA

In addition, direct economic contributions in Ecuador of $285 million, including wages and benefits, operating costs and community investments

Lundin Gold's Sustainability Report was developed with guidance from globally recognized sustainability reporting frameworks, standards, and recommendations, including the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS), Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD), Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Sustainability Standards Accounting Board (SASB), and United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs). As a participant of the UN Global Compact (UNGC), the 2023 Sustainability Report is part of our Communication on Progress commitment.

The ESTMA was instituted to deter corruption in the extractive sector. Under the ESTMA, and in line with Lundin Gold's NASDAQ Stockholm reporting obligations, public extractive entities must disclose, on an annual basis, certain types of payments made to governments.

Lundin Gold's Sustainability Report and ESTMA Report are available for download on the Company's website.

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, is committed to positive and long-lasting impact on our host communities, while delivering significant value to stakeholders through operational excellence, cash flow generation and focused growth. Lundin Gold currently operates its 100% owned Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador, which is one of the highest-grade gold mines in production in the world today. The Company also owns a portfolio of prospective exploration properties close to FDN.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Gold under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was publicly communicated on June 6, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time through the contact persons set out below.

