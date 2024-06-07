Opawica Explorations Announces Investor Relations Agreement

Vancouver, June 7th 2024 - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTC: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") is pleased announce the Company has entered into a service agreement with White Rabbit Projects Pte. Ltd. ("White Rabbit") dated June 6, 2024, pursuant to which White Rabbit will facilitate a marketing campaign on behalf of the Company for a total retainer of up to US$220,000 over a term of up to six months or until the retainer is otherwise depleted. White Rabbit delivers communication strategy, capital markets services and IR coordination efforts with a core focus on corporate brand building and awareness. White Rabbit is a Singapore based investor relations company owned and founded by Hamid Kazemzadeh. White Rabbit nor its principals hold no interest in securities of the Company or any right to acquire such interests.

As part of the White Rabbit agreement, White Rabbit will onboard Native Ads, Inc. to execute a comprehensive digital media advertising campaign on behalf of the Company for a total retainer of up to US$180,000 over a term of up to six months or until the retainer is otherwise depleted. A significant portion of the budget outlay will be allocated to cost per click costs, media buying, content distribution and search engine marketing. The remaining budget will be allocated for content creation, web development, advertising creative development, search engine optimization, campaign optimization, and reporting and data insights services. Native Ads is a full-service advertising agency based out of New York, NY and Vancouver, BC. Native Ads and its principal Jon Malach are arm's length to the Company and hold no interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company or any right to acquire such an interest. The engagement of Native Ads is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Further to the news dated June 6th, 2024, the Company would like to announce that one director of the Company participated in the private placement offering, purchasing 1,000,000 units. This constitutes a related party transaction under TSXV Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company relied on Section 5.5(a) of MI 61-101 for an exemption from the formal valuation requirement and Section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 for an exemption from the minority shareholder approval requirement, which are available where the fair market value of the transaction insofar as the transaction involved the interested party does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

About Opawica Explorations Inc.

Opawica Explorations is a junior Canadian exploration company with a strong portfolio of precious and base metal properties within the Rouyn-Noranda region of the Abitibi gold belt in Quebec. The company's management has a great record in discovering and developing successful exploration projects. The company's objective is to increase shareholder value through the development of exploration properties using cost-effective exploration practices, acquiring further exploration properties and seeking partnerships by either joint venture or sale with industry leaders.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT

Blake Morgan

President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 604-681-3170

Fax: 604-681-3552

