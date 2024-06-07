CEO Erfan Kazemi joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share insights into the company's robust portfolio and strategic future plans, emphasizing a focus on copper assets.is dedicated to building a strong portfolio of copper projects. The company currently holds interests in three major copper assets. One of their notable investments includes a 1.7% stake in the Antamina mine, which is the third-largest copper mine globally. This asset is not only generating cash flow but also recently had its mine life extended by over a decade. The approval of Antamina's Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) could potentially further boost its cash flow. Another significant asset in's portfolio is its interest in the Oyu Tolgoi mine, which is anticipated to become the fourth-largest copper mine in the world. This project is expected to start generating cash flow by 2027, with long-term production forecasts spanning several decades.'s third key asset is the Hod Maden project, which is notable for its discovery and is expected to enter commercial production within a few years. Kazemi emphasized's strategy of partnering with large, reputable companies like Rio Tinto to diversify and expand their portfolio continuously. The company is also actively seeking new acquisitions to ensure steady, long-term returns for its shareholders.Proactive North America+1 604-688-8158na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.comView source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/horizon-copper-ceo-discusses-strategic-portfolio-expansion-and-future-plans-475477516