Gatos Silver Announces Results of Annual Stockholders Meeting

22:36 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, June 07, 2024 - Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE/TSX: GATO) ("Gatos Silver" or the "Company") today reported that its stockholders voted in favour of all items of business at the Company's Annual Meeting of stockholders held on June 6, 2024 (the "Meeting"). A total of 50,802,836 votes were cast or represented by proxy at the Meeting representing 74.43% of the outstanding shares of common stock as of the record date. A total of 46,481,235 votes (including "for" and "withheld" but excluding "non-votes") were voted in connection with the election of directors.

The results on the election of directors are set out below (excluding non-votes).

Name of Nominee Votes For
 % For Votes Withheld % Withheld
Janice Stairs 41,444,667 89.16 5,036,568 10.84
Dale Andres 46,438,144 99.91 43,091 0.09
Ali Erfan 46,428,271 99.89 52,964 0.11
Igor Gonzales 46,401,194 99.83 80,041 0.17
Karl Hanneman 37,899,716 81.54 8,581,519 18.46
Charles Hansard 41,447,713 89.17 5,033,522 10.83
David Peat 38,094,727 81.96 8,386,508 18.04
Daniel Muñiz Quintanilla 46,247,444 99.50 233,791 0.50


At the Meeting, stockholders also ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ended December 31, 2024. The results are set out below (excluding 22 abstentions).

Votes For
 % For Votes Withheld % Withheld
50,425,136 99.26 377,678 0.74


About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver is a silver dominant exploration, development and production company that discovered a new silver and zinc-rich mineral district in southern Chihuahua State, Mexico. As a 70% owner of the Los Gatos Joint Venture ("LGJV"), the Company is primarily focused on operating the Cerro Los Gatos mine and on growth and development of the Los Gatos district. The LGJV includes approximately 103,000 hectares of mineral rights, representing a highly prospective and under-explored district with numerous silver-zinc-lead epithermal mineralized zones identified as priority targets.

Investors and Media Contact

André van Niekerk
Chief Financial Officer
investors@gatossilver.com
+1 604 424 0984



