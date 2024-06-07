North Shore Uranium Shareholders Approve All Resolutions At Annual General And Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, June 7, 2024 - North Shore Uranium Ltd. (TSX-V:NSU) ("North Shore" or the "Company") is pleased to report that all resolutions put forward at the Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") of the Company's shareholders held on June 7, 2024, as further described in the Company's information circular dated April 30, 2024, were approved. The approved resolutions include the renewal of the Company's 10% "rolling" stock option plan (the "Option Plan") and approval of a fixed equity incentive plan (the "Equity Plan"). The Board of Directors approved the Equity Plan on April 8, 2024, subject to regulatory and shareholder approval. The Company's current Option Plan and new Equity Plan follow the new security-based compensation policy adopted by the TSX Venture Exchange in November 2021.

Stock Option Plan

The Company's current Option Plan is a 10% "rolling" stock option plan which governs the granting of stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company or a subsidiary of the Company for the purchase of up to 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") from time to time.

Equity Incentive Plan

The Company's Equity Plan governs the granting of any restricted share unit (RSU), performance share unit (PSU) or deferred share unit (DSU) (collectively the "Awards") granted under the fixed Equity Plan, to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company or a subsidiary of the Company. The Company has reserved for issuance a fixed number of Common Shares of up to 3,683,096 Common Shares, being 10% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares at the record date of the Meeting.

About North Shore Uranium

The near-term business objectives of North Shore Uranium are to become a major force in exploration for economic uranium deposits in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, a tier-one jurisdiction for discovering new mineable high-grade uranium deposits. The Company will work to achieve those objectives by conducting exploration programs on its two properties, Falcon and West Bear , located 90 kilometres apart at the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin, and by evaluating opportunities to increase its portfolio of properties in the region.

