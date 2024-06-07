Ur-Energy Reports Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

LITTLETON, June 7, 2024 - Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") announces the results of the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("Shareholders Meeting") held June 6, 2024, including the election of Directors.

Each of the nominee Directors listed in the Company's management proxy circular dated April 23, 2024 was elected as a Director. The Company received proxies with regard to voting on the seven Directors nominated for election, as follows:

Nominee Votes For % Votes Against % Non-Votes John W. Cash 121,505,871 99.51 593,287 0.49 37,845,431 Rob Chang 120,432,400 98.63 1,666,757 1.37 37,845,432 Elmer W. Dyke 121,262,586 99.31 836,572 0.69 37,845,431 Gary C. Huber 100,200,596 82.06 21,898,562 17.94 37,845,431 Thomas H. Parker 117,512,304 96.24 4,586,854 3.76 37,845,431 John Paul Pressey 121,230,121 99.29 869,036 0.71 37,845,432 Kathy E. Walker 121,124,980 99.20 974,178 0.80 37,845,431

The Company's independent auditors PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were reappointed by the Shareholders, and the Directors of the Company were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditors.

The "say on pay" vote to approve executive compensation was approved with 96.17% of the votes cast voting for the non-binding advisory vote.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. We have produced and packaged approximately 2.8 million pounds U 3 O 8 from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Ur-Energy has all major permits and authorizations to begin construction at Shirley Basin, the Company's second in situ recovery uranium facility in Wyoming and is in the process of obtaining remaining amendments to Lost Creek authorizations for expansion of Lost Creek. Ur?Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The primary trading market for Ur?Energy's common shares is on the NYSE American under the symbol "URG." Ur?Energy's common shares also trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "URE." Ur?Energy's corporate office is in Littleton, Colorado and its registered office is in Ottawa, Ontario.

