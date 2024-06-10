2024 Begins Drilling at Agate

Kelowna, June 10, 2024 - Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. (TSXV: SUU) (OTCQB: SUUFF) ("Strathmore" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the mobilization of a drill rig and crew to its 100% owned Agate Project. Exploration drilling started June 6. The spring drill program aims to build on the successful discoveries made in 2023, including notable findings, including hole AG-10-23 (16 feet of 0.081% eU3O8) and hole AG-16-23 (21 feet of 0.089% eU3O8). The program will also explore for additional mineralization across the property.

Strathmore's properties are close to current uranium development projects, including Cameco, UR-Energy, UEC and Energy Fuels.

Strathmore received approval to drill an additional 200 holes (totaling 30,000 feet) at the Agate Project. The reclamation bond has been posted, and Strathmore has again retained, Single Water Services, and geophysical specialist, Hawkins CBM Logging.

Historical exploration by Kerr McGee Corp identified several areas of potential uranium mineralization across the Project, contained within Wyoming-type roll front deposits.

The initial target area for this phase lies one mile south of the 2023 drill sites, where intercepts included 4 feet of 0.35% eU3O8 from 85 to 89 feet (hole KM-23-119) and 7 feet of 0.062% eU3O8 from 87 to 94 feet (hole KM-15-138). Development work will also involve the installation of several monitor wells to support future groundwater characterization tests. These tests will include assessments of depth to water table, water quality, pump tests to determine transmissivity between wells, and the potential vertical isolation of the deposit from overlying and underlying clays and mudstones.

Mr. John DeJoia P.Geo. and Director, commented, "We are very pleased to start the 2024 exploration drilling program at Agate. Mr. Osier's investigation of the historic Kerr-McKee data base located where K-Mc drilling intercepted an area of roll front mineralization that exceeded the average mineralization grades of Shirley Basin. We will develop and expand the higher-grade part of the lower Wind River Formation at Agate."

The Company also announces the transition of Mr. Jeremy Wiebe from the Board of Directors to the Company's Advisory Board, effective immediately, due to new professional obligations.

Strathmore's CEO, Dev Randhawa commented, "We are grateful to Mr. Wiebe for his committed service and contribution to our Company and are pleased he will continue to share his experience on our Advisory Board."

About the Agate Property

The Agate property consists of 52 wholly owned lode mining claims covering 1,075 acres. The uranium mineralization is contained in classic Wyoming-type roll fronts within the Eocene Wind River Formation, an arkosic-rich sandstone. Historically, 55 million pounds of uranium were mined in Shirley Basin, including from open-pit, underground, and the first successful in-situ recovery operation in the USA during the 1960s. At the property, the uranium mineralization is shallow, from 15 to approximately 150 feet deep, much of which is below the water table and likely amenable to in-situ recovery.

Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. Strathmore has three uranium projects with approved exploration plans in Wyoming, including Agate, Beaver Rim, and Night Owl. The Agate and Beaver Rim properties contain uranium in typical Wyoming-type roll front deposits based on historical and recent drill data. The Night Owl property is a former surface mine that was in production in the early 1960s.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed on behalf of the company by Terrence Osier, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration of Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp., a Qualified Person.

Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.

