Ares Strategic Mining Accelerates Mine Building Activities. Ramp Installation Near Fluorspar Mineralization.

The ramp installation clears clay deposits, June 10th, 2024 - Ares Strategic Mining Inc. ("Ares" or the "Company") (CSE: ARS) (OTC:ARSMF) (FRA: N8I1), is pleased to announce the Company has accelerated its mineworks installations, bringing the Company closer to its first mining activities at an industrial scale for the first time at the Spor Mountain district.

As earth works continue, with site clearance, equipment and worker facilities have been constructed at the Lost Sheep mine area. Ares is working with Provo Mining to ensure that the operation of the mine and the processing of fluorspar is set to start later this year, with mining permits and authorizations already completed. Ares plans to bring to market a responsibly extracted high-purity fluorspar, to supply the steel, chemical, and EV sectors with a domestic and sustainable product.



Illustration demonstrates progress to date (green), together with the remaining distance until the fluorspar mineralization is intersected (blue). Fluorspar mineralization zones illustrated left of ramp model.

Ares is undertaking simultaneous activity across its mine site and processing site to expedite the Utah operation's development. In addition to the mine preparation, the Company is currently constructing its lumps plant at its 50-acre industrial site. The Company also recently paid in full for a new flotation plant capable able of delivering the highest-grade fluorspar products needed by industry, enabling the Company to have multiple product lines; that plant will be delivered to site later this year.

James Walker, CEO and President of the Company, said, "All our current work is building towards making Ares a leading domestic supplier of fluorspar. The Company and team have made significant progress in the past year. The development is proceeding expeditiously and is fortunate to have very professional and experienced teams working on both the mine and the processing site to bring them to operational capacity. We are looking forward to keeping our shareholders updated with our progress during this very productive period of development for our Company and project."

In 2018 the U.S. government classified fluorspar as a Critical Mineral, "deemed critical to U.S. national security and the economy." Fluorspar remains the only non-metallic Critical Mineral, which is 100% imported in the entire country. Fluorspar's classification as a Critical Mineral in the United States translates to a faster permitting period, enabling mining operations to initiate more quickly than operations for conventional minerals.

Lost Sheep Fluorspar Project - Delta, Utah

100% owned - 5,982 acres - 353 Claims.

Located in the Spor Mountain area, Juab County, Utah, approximately 214 km south-west of Salt Lake City.

Fully Permitted - including mining permits.

NI 43-101 Technical Report identified extensive high-grade fluorspar with low levels of impurities.

Mining plan approved by BLM1

First approved by Rex Rowley - Area Manager, Bureau of Land Management - 24th August 1992.

1 Renewed by Mike Gates - Minerals Program Manager, Bureau of Land Management - 12th December 2016.

