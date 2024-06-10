Palamina Corp. to Acquire Aurania's Subsidiary in Peru

Toronto, June 10, 2024 - Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (FSE: 20Q) ("Aurania" or the "Company") announces that it has signed a share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") with Palamina Corp. ("Palamina") whereby Aurania has agreed to sell to Palamina 100% of the shares of Aurania's Peruvian wholly-owned subsidiary, Sociedad Minera Vicus Exploraciones S.A.C. ("Vicus"). Under the Agreement, Aurania will receive 350,000 common shares of Palamina and a 1% Net Smelter Return ("NSR") royalty over certain mining claims located in Peru which are held by Vicus. Palamina has the option to buy back half of the NSR for $1,000,000 at any time.

President and CEO, Dr. Keith Barron commented, "We are very pleased to reach this agreement with Palamina because of their plans to bring value to the project in Peru. Aurania will keep an interest through the NSR, and our focus will continue to be on advancing activities in Ecuador and France."

About Palamina Corp.

Palamina is a gold exploration company with a land bank of gold projects in the Puno Orogenic Gold Belt in south-eastern Peru. Palamina is set to commence a drill program at its Usicayos gold project. Palamina holds a 15.4% equity interest in Winshear Gold Corp. are also scheduled to conduct an inaugural drill program at their Gaban Gold Project in 2024. Palamina also has an "acquire and hold" strategy with copper silver assets in the Santa Lucia district in southeastern Peru and the San Martin district in northeastern Peru. Palamina has 71,634,836 shares outstanding and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PA and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol PLMNF.

About Aurania

Aurania is a mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious metals and copper in South America. Its flagship asset, The Lost Cities - Cutucu Project, is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern Ecuador.

Information on Aurania and technical reports are available at www.aurania.com and www.sedarplus.ca, as well as on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/auranialtd/, Twitter at https://twitter.com/auranialtd, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/aurania-resources-ltd-.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains forward-looking information as such term is defined in applicable securities laws, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. The forward-looking information includes statements about the share purchase agreement with Palamina Corp., the completion of the sale and purchase, and any expectations related to the development of Aurania's properties and Aurania's mining operations.

