Adamera to Consolidate Common Shares

Vancouver - Adamera Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: ADZ; OTC: DDNFF) announces that a proposed share consolidation was approved by its shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on June 5, 2024. The Company has since made the required submissions to the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) to proceed with a share consolidation on the basis of ten (10) existing shares to one (1) new common share (the "Consolidation").

As a result of the Consolidation, the Company's issued share capital will be reduced from 238,302,928 shares to approximately 23,830,293 shares post-consolidation. Resulting share fractions less than one-half of a share, shall be cancelled, and fractions of at least one-half of a share, shall be rounded up to one whole share.

The Company's name will remain unchanged following the Consolidation. Adamera's shares will commence trading on the TSX-V on a consolidated basis at the opening of trading on June 13, 2024 under the trading symbol ADZ and in the USA on the OTC as DDNFF. The Company's new CUSIP will be 00547Y204 (ISIN: CA00547Y2042).

Upon completion of the Consolidation, which is subject to TSX-V approval, Adamera will pursue certain financing options available to the Company.

About Adamera

Adamera Minerals Corp. is exploring for a high-grade gold deposit near Republic Washington. This area has reportedly produced 8 million ounces of gold averaging 14.5 g/t. Adamera is the dominant regional explorer in the area.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mark Kolebaba

President & CEO

For additional information please contact:

Email: info@Adamera.com

Website: www.Adamera.com

Phone: (604) 689-2010

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Statements in this press release, other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the Company's future plans and objectives or expected results, may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties inherent in resource exploration and development. As a result, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.