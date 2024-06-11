Northern Superior Announces the Appointment of Eric Desaulniers to Its Board of Directors

TORONTO, June 11, 2024 - Northern Superior Resources Inc. ("Northern Superior" or the "Company") (TSXV:SUP)(OTCQB:NSUPF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Eric Desaulniers as Director of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Desaulnier, renowned for his significant achievements in Québec, brings a wealth of experience to Northern Superior.

While Northern Superior remains focused on advancing exploration activities and its consolidation strategy for the Chibougamau Gold Camp, the appointment of Mr. Desaulniers signifies the Company's readiness for an eventual development phase. His extensive experience and proven leadership will further bolster Northern Superior's commitment to excellence and innovation in mineral exploration and development.

Mr. Desaulniers, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("NMG"), has demonstrated exceptional leadership, pioneering NMG's innovative approach to sustainable development and cementing its position as a prominent industry player. Under his stewardship, NMG has achieved unprecedented milestones, including forging strategic partnerships and multi-year binding offtake agreements for active anode material with Panasonic Energy and General Motors. NMG has established itself as a cornerstone of the government of Quebec's Plan for the Development of Critical and Strategic Minerals, and counts Resource-Quebec as one of its largest shareholders, underscoring its strong positioning in the Quebec business landscape.

Eric Desaulniers commented: "I am honored to join the impressive team at Northern Superior and contribute to the Company's continued growth. As a geologist, I have always been drawn to the Philibert Gold Project, recognizing its potential as an important foothold of the Chibougamau Gold Camp. I am excited to join Northern Superior at this advanced stage of consolidating the best-in-class gold assets in this prospective area. Northern Superior stands out as one of the most exciting and rapidly growing gold companies, and together, we will continue to drive innovation in the Quebec mining industry."

Victor Cantore, Executive Chairman of Northern Superior, commented: "Having interacted with Eric previously, I can attest firsthand to his remarkable achievements. On behalf of everyone, I would like to extend a warm welcome to Eric. His exceptional track record and leadership in Quebec's business arena make him an invaluable addition to our Board. His accomplishment aligns perfectly with Northern Superior's unwavering commitment to transforming the Chibougamau Gold Camp into a premier gold destination."

Eric Desaulniers

Eric Desaulniers is a seasoned professional geologist specializing in geophysics. He earned a bachelor's degree in geology and a master's degree in geophysics from Laval University in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada. As a project manager at Sander Geophysics, a renowned geophysical corporation, Mr. Desaulniers oversaw numerous large-scale interpretation and data acquisition projects globally. His work spanned the Middle East, Central and North Africa, and North America, serving esteemed clients such as the British Geological Survey, Saudi Aramco, Shell, the Moroccan government, and BRGM (le Bureau de Recherches Géologiques et Minières, France).

In 2012, Mr. Desaulniers founded NMG, where he has held the positions of President and Chief Executive Officer since its inception. Under his leadership, NMG has evolved from greenfield exploration to achieving unprecedented milestones, including going public and advancing it to the globally recognized company it is today.

Before embarking on his career in the mining sector, Mr. Desaulniers served as an Infantry Officer in the Canadian Forces, specializing in leadership instruction, advanced negotiation training, and project management. In 2007, he joined an expedition to the North Pole in the Canadian Arctic with Columbia University of New York.

About Northern Superior Resources Inc.

Northern Superior is a gold exploration company focused on the Chibougamau Camp in Québec, Canada. The Company has consolidated the largest land package in the region, with total land holdings currently exceeding 62,000 hectares. The main properties include Philibert, Lac Surprise, Chevrier and Croteau. Northern Superior is also the largest shareholder (72%) of ONGold Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ONAU), which is advancing several assets in Northern Ontario including the district scale TPK Project.

The Philibert Project is located 9 km from IAMGOLD Corporation's Nelligan Gold project which was awarded the "Discovery of the Year" by the Québec Mineral Exploration Association (AEMQ) in 2019. Philibert host a new maiden 43-101 inferred resource of 1,708,800 ounces Au and an indicated resource of 278,900 ounces of Au.1 Northern Superior holds a majority stake of 75% in the Philibert Project, with the remaining 25% owned by SOQUEM, and retains an option to acquire the full 100% ownership of the project. Chevrier hosts an inferred mineral resource of 652,000 ounces Au (underground and open pit) and an indicated mineral resource of 260,000 ounces Au.2 Croteau hosts an inferred mineral resource of 640,000 ounces Au.3 Lac Surprise hosts the Falcon Zone Discovery, interpreted to be the western strike extension of IAMGOLD Corporation's Nelligan Deposit.

Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SUP and the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol NSUPF. For further information, please refer to the Company's website at www.nsuperior.com or on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Qualified Person

The technical content and scientific aspects of this press release have been reviewed and approved by Ms. Adree DeLazzer, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by the National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Ms. DeLazzer is Vice-President Exploration of Northern Superior and is not considered independent.

Northern Superior Resources Inc. on Behalf of the Board of Directors

Simon Marcotte, CFA, President and Chief Executive Officer

Contact Information

Simon Marcotte, CFA

President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (647) 801-7273

info@nsuperior.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. The information in this news release about the proposed transaction; and any other information herein that is not a historical fact may be "forward-looking information". Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward- looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of Northern Superior, at the time it was made, involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the companies to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the ability of the parties to execute the proposed transaction. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the parties cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither party nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. Neither party undertakes, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

__________________________________

1 Northern Superior announces 1,708,809 gold ounces in inferred category and 278,921 gold ounces in indicated category at 1.10 g/t in maiden NI 43-101 pit constrained resource estimate at Philibert; Northern Superior Resources Inc. press release dated August 08, 2023.

2 NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimation for the Chevrier Main Deposit, Chevrier Project Chibougamau, Quebec, Canada, October 20, 2021, Prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 by Lions Gate Geological Consulting Inc. IOS Services Géoscientifiques Inc. for Northern Superior Resources Inc.

3 Chalice Gold Mines Limited and Northern Superior Resources Inc. Technical Report on the Croteau Est Gold Project, Québec, September 2015, Prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 by Optiro Pty Ltd ("Optiro") to Chalice Gold Mines Limited and Northern Superior Resources Inc.

SOURCE: Northern Superior Resources Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com