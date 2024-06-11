Sidoti Events, LLC's Virtual June Small-Cap Conference

NEW YORK, June 11, 2024 - Sidoti Events, LLC, an affiliate of Sidoti & Company, LLC, has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day June Small-Cap Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, June 12-13, 2024. The presentation schedule is subject to change. Please visit www.sidoti.com/events for the most updated version and webinar links.

Presentation Schedule

*All Times EDT Wednesday, June 12, 2024 (Day 1) 8:30-9:00 ***** ***** InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (INFU) ***** 9:15-9:45 ***** ECD Automotive (ECDA) Lifeward [ReWalk Robotics] (LFWD) ***** 10:00-10:30 Unisys Corporation (UIS) ***** Myomo, Inc (MYO) Drilling Tools International Corp. (DTI) 10:45-11:15 American Software (AMSWA) USANA Health Sciences (USNA) Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT) Information Services Group ["ISG"] (III) 11:30-12:00 Vishay Precision Group (VPG) Global Industrial Company (GIC) Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) Charles River Associates (CRAI) 12:15-12:45 Quad/Graphics Inc (QUAD) ***** RadNet, Inc. (RDNT) ***** 1:00-1:30 ***** Rayonier Advanced Materials ["RYAM"] (RYAM) Superior Group of Companies (SGC) Portman Ridge Finance Corp (PTMN) 1:45-2:15 ***** Electromed (ELMD) Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (SENS) BioLargo Inc. (BLGO) 2:30-3:00 A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN) Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (GRNT) Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) ARC Document Solutions (ARC) 3:15-3:45 GlucoTrack Inc. (GCTK) Canoo (GOEV) Bitcoin Depot (BTM) Topaz Energy Corp. (TSX: TPZ) 4:00-4:30 Intelligent Bio Solutions (INBS) Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (BRLT) Oportun Financial Corp. (OPRT) TrueBlue (TBI) 1x1s Only (12th) GATX Corporation (GATX) Hillenbrand (HI) MYR Group Inc. (MYRG) Pitney Bowes (PBI) Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) Sonendo (SONX) Titan International, Inc. (TWI) *****

*All Times EDT Thursday, June 13, 2024 (Day 2) 8:30-9:00 GDEV Inc. (GDEV) ***** Meihua Intl. Medical Technologies Co. (MHUA) ***** 9:15-9:45 Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) Atossa Therapeutics (ATOS) Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CTXR) ***** 10:00-10:30 Paysign, Inc. (PAYS) Graham Corporation (GHM) Allurion (ALUR) Mobile Infrastructure (BEEP) 10:45-11:15 ***** Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd (GNK) VAREX IMAGING (VREX) Nature's Sunshine (NATR) 11:30-12:00 ***** Brady Corporation (BRC) BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CNVCD) Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (HOV) 12:15-12:45 ***** Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. (GLDD) ***** CES Energy Solutions (CEU-TSX) 1:00-1:30 Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM) Amerigo Resources (ARREF) ***** The Real Brokerage Inc (REAX) 1:45-2:15 ***** NN Inc. (NNBR) ***** Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS) 2:30-3:00 ***** Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) GoHealth (GOCO) Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP) 1x1s Only (13th) Belden Inc. (BDC) CSW Industrials (CSWI) Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) HNI Corporation (HNI) OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) Plexus Corp. (PLXS) Sonendo (SONX) *****

About Sidoti Events, LLC ("Events") and Sidoti & Company, LLC ("Sidoti")

In 2023, Sidoti & Company, LLC (www.sidoti.com) formed an affiliate company, Sidoti Events, LLC in order to focus exclusively on its rapidly growing conference business and to more directly serve the needs of presenters and attendees. The relationship allows Events to draw on the 25 years of experience Sidoti has as a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $200 million-$5 billion market cap range. Sidoti's coverage universe comprises approximately 150 equities of which greater than 60 percent participate in the firm's rapidly growing Company Sponsored Research ("CSR") program. In 2024, Sidoti established Lighthouse Equity Research as an extension of its CSR program to meet the specific needs of companies not valued using traditional metrics or that face challenges obtaining coverage due to political risks or other factors. Events is a leading provider of corporate access through the eight investor conferences it hosts each year. By virtue of its direct ties to Sidoti, Event's benefits from Sidoti's small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales force, which has connections with 2,500 institutional relationships in North America. This enables Events to provide multiple forums for meaningful interaction for small and microcap issuers and investors specifically interested in companies in the sector.

SOURCE: Sidoti Events, LLC

