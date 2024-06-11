Chief Financial Officer Francois Motte joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share exciting news: the company has announced the filing of a new Environmental Impact Assessment for the Penco Module rare earths project with the Environmental Service Assessment (SEA) in Chile. The EIA incorporates an improved technical design of the project, which the company believes addresses all concerns related to environmental and social requirements from public services and local communities. Additionally, the EIA has been optimized following a review conducted by CAP S.A.Motte told Proactive that the company has held meetings with over 1,000 residents, leaders, and opinion leaders of Penco, receiving 303 recommendations and comments. The company states that the changes in the EIA present a smaller but more robust project that maintains the positive aspects of the previous EIA, such as a fully recycled water source, revegetation with native species, and the generation of over 2,000 direct and indirect jobs. Environmental stewardship remains at the core of Aclara, and the company has taken an active approach to protecting native species through a program aimed at distributing a significant number of "naranjillos" and other vulnerable native species to social and regional organizations in the Biobio region and other areas in Chile for conservation.The next steps include submitting the EIA, expecting a positive admissibility within five days, followed by a 40-day observation period by authorities. The evaluation process will involve both technical assessment and public consultation, where Aclara will present the project's improvements.Proactive Canada+1 604-688-8158na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.comView source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/aclara-resources-announces-new-environmental-impact-assessment-for-penco-module-rare-earths-project-152854685