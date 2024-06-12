Fireweed Announces Results from Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, June 11, 2024 - Fireweed Metals Corp. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQX: FWEDF), is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders which was held on June 11, 2024, in Vancouver, BC (the "Meeting"). Full details of all the voting results for the 2024 Meeting are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.



A total of 78,544,062 common shares, representing 52.93% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares as at the record date for the Meeting, were represented at the Meeting. All of the matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular dated May 3, 2024, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

The nominees for directors were elected as set out in the following table:

Director Votes For % James Beck 77,406,744 99.99 Marcus Chalk 77,399,649 99.98 Jill Donaldson 75,969,344 98.13 Patrick Downey 77,399,244 99.98 Paul Harbidge 77,408,444 99.99 Peter Hemstead 75,536,397 97.57 John Robins 75,983,350 98.15



Peter Hemstead, Interim President and CEO commented, "We would like to thank Brandon and Adrian for their contributions to the Company and wish them the best in their future endeavours. Additionally, we are pleased to welcome Jamie Beck to the Board. We look forward to his insights and contributions as we continue to grow the Company."

At the Meeting, shareholders also approved the Company's Stock Option Plan, the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year, and the ability for the Board of Directors to change the name of the Company to such other name as the Board of Directors in its sole discretion determines is appropriate from time to time.

