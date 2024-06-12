Menü Artikel
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Cancellation of the block admission in respect of ATM Sales Agreement

08:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

ST HELIER, June 12, 2024 - Caledonia Mining Corporation plc ("Caledonia" or "the Company") (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) announces that it has cancelled its block admission, and that no shares have, or will be, allotted pursuant to its "At the Market" or "ATM" sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co (the "ATM Sales Agreement"), which was announced on May 18, 2023.

The Company's Form F-3 Registration Statement under the Securities Act of 1933 dated April 26, 2021 and as amended on May 14, 2021, which enabled the Company to issue shares under the ATM Sales Agreement, expired on May 18, 2024. As a result, the block admission has been cancelled with an effective date of June 12, 2024.

Caledonia gives the following information required by Schedule Six of the AIM Rules for Companies in connection with the ATM Sales Agreement:

Name of company: Caledonia Mining Corporation plc
Name of scheme: ATM Sales Agreement
Period of return:

 From May 17, 2024 to June 11, 2024
Number and class of securities not issued under the scheme: 2,000,000 depositary interests representing the same number of common shares
Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period:

 Nil
Balance under scheme of securities not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

 2,000,000 depositary interests representing the same number of common shares
Number and class of securities originally admitted pursuant to the scheme and the date of admission:

 2,000,000 depositary interests representing the same number of common shares on May 19, 2023
Contact name and telephone number: As below


Enquiries:

Caledonia Mining Corporation plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall

Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)
Adrian Hadden
Pearl Kellie
Tel: +44 207 397 1965
Tel: +44 131 220 9775
Liberum Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Scott Mathieson
Matt Hogg

Tel: +44 20 3100 2000
Camarco, Financial PR (UK)
Gordon Poole
Julia Tilley
Elfie Kent
Tel: +44 20 3757 4980
3PPB (Financial PR, North America)
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham
Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda
Tel: +263 77802131
IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa
Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39


Mineninfo

Caledonia Mining Corporation plc

Caledonia Mining Corporation plc
Bergbau
Jersey (Kanalinsel)
A2DY13
JE00BF0XVB15
www.caledoniamining.com
Minenprofile
