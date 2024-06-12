United Lithium Announces Drill Results for Lithium Pegmatites D & E Confirming Strike Length of over 4,000m at Bergby Project, Sweden

VANCOUVER, June 12, 2024 - United Lithium Corp. ("United Lithium" or the "Company") (CSE: ULTH; OTCQX: ULTHF; FWB: 0UL) is pleased to report additional assay results from the 2023 Drill Program on the newly discovered D and E Pegmatites at the Bergby Lithium Project ("Bergby" or the "Project") in Sweden. The combined strike length of all five lithium-bearing pegmatites now exceeds 4,000 meters ("m"). Bergby is a 100%-owned, district-scale, hard rock lithium project covering 7,897 hectares ("ha") with immediate infrastructure connecting with the coastal access in the Gulf of Bothnia. The Project hosts numerous LCT (lithium-cesium-tantalum enriched-type) granitic pegmatites, five of which have been drill-confirmed. Much of the district-scale Project has yet to be explored. United Lithium also recently added the 14,015 ha Axmarby Property with five known pegmatite occurrences and located directly north of Bergby. The 2023 Drill Program was completed late in December 2023 and results from 58 of the 60 holes drilled during the 5,600 m campaign have now been received and released.



Highlights:

Pegmatite D Assay Results: 0.82% Li 2 O over 5.19 m from 36.57 m depth down hole (hole BBY23158); including 1.45% Li 2 O over 2.02 m from 37.49 m depth. 0.71% Li 2 O over 14.11 m from 111.35 m depth down hole (hole BBY23166); Including 1.48% Li 2 O over 4.76 m from 116.37 m depth.

Pegmatite E Assay Results: 0.62% Li 2 O over 20.02 m from 38.95 m depth down hole (hole BBY23170); including 1.58% Li 2 O over 1.82 m from 42.00 m depth. 1.45% Li 2 O over 6.90 m from 128.94 m depth down hole (hole BBY23177); Including 1.71% Li 2 O over 5.76 m from 129.40 m depth. 0.72% Li 2 O over 14.54 m from 105.03 m depth down hole (hole BBY23184); Including 1.63% Li 2 O over 5.09 m from 111.06 m depth; and Including 2.20% Li 2 O over 1.03 m from 113.06 m depth.

Previously disclosed Pegmatite D Assay Results: 1.92% Li 2 O over 26.80 m from 3.60 m depth down hole (hole BBY23132); 1.54% Li 2 O over 28.01 m from 9.12 m depth down hole (hole BBY23135); 1.82% Li 2 O over 12.97 m from 14.05 m depth down hole (hole BBY23138); and

1.96% Li 2 O over 9.68 m from 38.87 m depth down hole (hole BBY23141).



"Bergby continues to deliver robust results of near surface lithium mineralization amenable to low-cost future open pit extraction given the surrounding world-class infrastructure," stated Scott Eldridge, United Lithium's President and CEO. "We continue to increase the combined strike lengths as we expand the lithium rich zones in Sweden, now exceeding 4 kilometers. The recent adoption of the Critical Raw Materials Act coming into force within the European Union further supports our efforts as Europe is fostering domestic projects to feed the EV value chain. The blue-sky potential at Bergby still remains untapped as we continue to explore for additional pegmatites. We recently added the Axmarby Property immediately to the north, where the geological setting appears to be identical to Bergby, adding further upside to expanding the lithium bearing area."

As previously disclosed in the news release dated January 11, 2024, a total of 5,600 m of diamond drilling was completed across 60 holes in 2023. Six spodumene-bearing pegmatites have been discovered to date at Bergby, five of which have been drilled (Pegmatites A through E). United Lithium had previously released assay results for a total of 24 drill holes (see news releases dated November 21, 2023, and January 11, 2024).

Figure 1: Bergby Project Pegmatites D and E and Drill Holes, June 12, 2024





Pegmatite D Assay Results

Results are reported here for 17 drill holes (refer to Table 1 and Table 2) completed across the north-northeast striking Pegmatite D. Pegmatite D has been drill tested along a strike length of 725 m and to a depth of 120 m below surface and has an estimated maximum width of 22 m (Figure 2). Notable intersections in the current results include 0.71% Li 2 O over 14.11 m, from 111.35 m depth downhole (estimated true width of 16.67 m) in hole BBY23166. This includes a high-grade interval of 1.48% Li 2 O over 4.76 m (4.34 m estimated true width) from 116.37 m depth down hole.

Figure 2: Bergby Project Pegmatite D and Drill Hole Results, June 12, 2024





Pegmatite E Assay Results

Seventeen holes that were also completed across the north-northeast striking Pegmatite E and selected samples were submitted for assays (refer to Table 1 and Table 2). Pegmatite E has been drill tested along a strike length of 440 m, to a depth of 85 m below surface and has an estimated maximum width of 16 m. It is composed of 4 parallel dikes (Figure 3). Notable intersections in the current results include 0.62% Li 2 O over 20.02 m (estimated true width of 14.16 m), from 38.95 m depth downhole in hole BBY23170, including a high-grade interval of 1.58% Li 2 O over 1.82 m (1.5 m true width) from 42.00 m depth down hole. The second-best interval in Pegmatite E includes 0.72% Li 2 O over 14.54 m (10 m true width), from 105.03 m depth downhole in hole BBY23184, including a high-grade interval of 1.63% Li 2 O over 5.09 m (3.5 m true) from 111.06 m depth down hole. Spodumene has been observed in the main lithium-rich intersections. These new results enable United Lithium to better define drill targets to define Pegmatite E at depth.

Figure 3: Bergby Project Pegmatite E and Drill Hole Results, June 12, 2024





Assays from one additional hole drilled in Pegmatite F (BBY23189) and one hole from Pegmatite D (BBY23185) were sent to the laboratory in late May and results are still pending.

Table 3 summarizes the pegmatite discoveries at Bergby and the drill progress to date. All pegmatites remain open to depth and along strike.

Table 1: Bergby Project Drill Results, June 12, 2024

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Li 2 O (%) Ta 2 O 5

(ppm) Pegmatite BBY23140 No significant intercepts Pegmatite D BBY23145 49.82 53.19 3.37 0.70 79 Pegmatite D BBY23157



61.25 69.00 7.75 0.54 60 Pegmatite D



including 62.51 63.64 1.13 1.79 49 BBY23158



















36.57 41.76 5.19 0.82 68 Pegmatite D



















including 37.49 39.51 2.02 1.45 83 46.05 51.14 5.09 0.73 64 including 48.15 49.33 1.18 1.97 31 including 50.71 51.14 0.43 1.27 131 55.30 58.12 2.82 0.49 44 BBY23159 80.30 87.55 7.25 0.36 56 Pegmatite D BBY23160 56.58 63.81 7.23 0.19 16 Pegmatite D BBY23161 39.40 41.87 2.47 0.33 96 Pegmatite D Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Li 2 O (%) Ta 2 O 5

(ppm) Pegmatite BBY23162 No significant intercepts Pegmatite D BBY23163 52.06 54.17 2.11 0.34 103 Pegmatite D BBY23164 No significant intercepts Pegmatite D BBY23165 No significant intercepts Pegmatite D BBY23166







111.35 125.46 14.11 0.71 43 Pegmatite D







including 116.37 121.13 4.76 1.48 35 and including 116.37 118.08 1.71 2.23 35 BBY23167 89.13 92.30 3.17 0.36 31 Pegmatite D BBY23168



123.30 126.97 3.67 1.70 44 Pegmatite D



including 123.68 124.66 0.98 2.04 23 BBY23169 107.68 110.88 3.20 0.17 71 Pegmatite D BBY23170 38.95 58.97 20.02 0.62 34 Pegmatite E











including 42.00 43.82 1.82 1.58 44 including 52.29 52.97 0.68 1.57 51 including 55.48 56.03 0.55 1.71 51 BBY23171 91.13 98.90 7.77 0.42 30 Pegmatite E



including 92.29 94.67 2.38 1.02 38 BBY23172 34.18 43.03 8.85 0.39 55 Pegmatite E BBY23173







8.90 19.63 10.73 0.71 45 Pegmatite E







including 11.62 14.72 3.10 0.94 43 including 16.02 16.75 0.73 1.16 65 BBY23174 No significant intercepts Pegmatite E BBY23175



3.51 6.82 3.31 1.31 166 Pegmatite E



including 4.00 5.75 1.75 2.44 15 BBY23176 No significant intercepts Pegmatite E BBY23177







128.94 135.84 6.90 1.45 423 Pegmatite E







including 129.40 135.16 5.76 1.71 490 and including 133.21 134.11 0.90 2.06 2,699 BBY23178 43.02 50.53 7.51 0.32 48.21 Pegmatite E BBY23179 Not sampled, no pegmatite intersected Pegmatite E BBY23180 No significant intercepts Pegmatite E BBY23181 No significant intercepts Pegmatite E BBY23182



118.00 124.37 6.37 0.49 126 Pegmatite E



138.94 143.76 4.82 0.28 33 BBY23183 Not sampled, no spodumene observed in pegmatite intersections Pegmatite E BBY23184







105.03 119.57 14.54 0.72 67 Pegmatite E







including 111.06 116.15 5.09 1.63 69 and including 113.06 114.09 1.03 2.20 76 BBY23185 Assay pending Pegmatite D BBY23186



69.62 73.35 3.73 0.87 102 Pegmatite D



including 71.23 73.35 2.12 1.13 120 BBY23187 Not sampled, no pegmatite intersected Pegmatite E BBY23188 Not sampled, no pegmatite intersected Pegmatite E

Note: All intervals are core length and presented for all pegmatite intervals greater than 2 m. Some intercepts may include intervals of non-pegmatite (<3 m drilled width). Oxides are calculated from Li assayed results. All Li 2 O (%) results are reported, and no lower cut-off grade has been used to report results. Drill hole assay results are reported as received and are not necessarily received in the order holes were drilled.

Table 2: Bergby Project Drill Hole Information, June 12, 2024

Hole ID Easting

(m) Northing

(m) Elevation

(m) Azimuth

(degrees) Dip

(degrees) Depth

(m) Pegmatite BBY23140 612285 6763055 30 310 -46 92.50 Pegmatite D BBY23145 612199 6763036 31 18 -50 77.05 Pegmatite D BBY23157 612530 6763271 25 309 -65 91.25 Pegmatite D BBY23158 612554 6763310 24 313 -46 88.20 Pegmatite D BBY23159 612582 6763289 23 315 -51 111.00 Pegmatite D BBY23160 612588 6763346 23 311 -52 81.00 Pegmatite D BBY23161 612572 6763359 23 4 -46 69.20 Pegmatite D BBY23162 612619 6763385 22 59 -46 81.00 Pegmatite D BBY23163 612643 6763429 22 26 -45 80.30 Pegmatite D BBY23164 612622 6763448 22 13 -45 70.70 Pegmatite D BBY23165 612678 6763471 21 327 -45 92.75 Pegmatite D BBY23166 612605 6763272 22 4 -64 142.60 Pegmatite D BBY23167 612619 6763323 22 310 -59 116.70 Pegmatite D BBY23168 612586 6763231 23 16 -59 158.15 Pegmatite D BBY23169 612520 6763216 25 224 -60 153.05 Pegmatite D BBY23170 612030 6763676 37 335 -45 90.20 Pegmatite E BBY23171 612060 6763640 37 317 -44 120.05 Pegmatite E BBY23172 611998 6763638 37 317 -45 71.20 Pegmatite E BBY23173 612017 6763706 37 319 -44 40.00 Pegmatite E BBY23174 611964 6763600 37 312 -44 72.00 Pegmatite E BBY23175 612062 6763713 37 315 -46 60.40 Pegmatite E BBY23176 612095 6763751 37 315 -45 81.00 Pegmatite E BBY23177 612137 6763645 37 322 -48 149.60 Pegmatite E BBY23178 612133 6763798 37 315 -44 66.20 Pegmatite E BBY23179 612220 6763589 37 314 -47 111.80 Pegmatite E BBY23180 612160 6763828 37 312 -45 72.05 Pegmatite E BBY23181 612192 6763867 37 318 -45 80.00 Pegmatite E BBY23182 612202 6763743 37 315 -55 159.05 Pegmatite E BBY23183 612252 6763813 37 309 -55 150.00 Pegmatite E BBY23184 612063 6763584 37 312 -55 144.05 Pegmatite E BBY23185 612436 6763131 25 310 -55 153.80 Pegmatite D BBY23186 612423 6763071 25 310 -55 183.10 Pegmatite D BBY23187 611998 6763508 37 312 -55 149.90 Pegmatite E BBY23188 611921 6763534 37 312 -45 85.60 Pegmatite E

Table 3: Bergby Project spodumene-bearing pegmatites and drill status, June 12, 2024

Pegmatite

Body Order of

Discovery Drilled Strike

Length (m) Status A 1 1,750 Drill Tested, Open B 2 785 Drill Tested, Open C 3 390 Drill Tested, Open D 4 725 Drill Tested, Open E 5 440 Drill Tested, Open F 6 n/a Untested

Bergby and Axmarby 2024 Exploration

Further exploration work is expected to be carried out during 2024 at Bergby, including mapping and sampling combined with ground geophysics. The exploration team has identified several new outcrops and additional pegmatite boulder trains requiring more follow up with the aim of generating more drill targets. Mapping and sampling will also be conducted at the Axmarby Property where multiple pegmatite dykes have been observed approximately 2 kilometers ("km") north of the town of Axmarby and seem to be associated with the same structures that host the pegmatites at Bergby.

Bergby Geology

The Project is situated within the Hamrånge synform in the west-central part of the Fennoscandian Shield. The stratigraphy in the area consists of mica schist overlain by 1.88 billion years ("Ga") old felsic and mafic volcanic rocks, followed by metaquartzite (< 1.86 Ga) believed to have formed during an 1.86-1.83 Ga intra-orogenic phase. Geological and isotopic data suggests an oceanic island arc signature of the metavolcanic rocks. The surrounding 1.86 Ga granitoids of the Ljusdal Batholith are believed to have been formed in an active continental margin setting. When not covered by till (typically less than 3 m depth), extensive pegmatite boulders and outcrops have been found on the Project. The strike of pegmatites follows the general trend of host rock foliation, NNW-SSW. All five drilled lithium-mineralized pegmatites at Bergby are spodumene bearing, with Pegmatite A also containing petalite. Pegmatite A displays a shallow 20° dip to the WNW, whereas the other four bodies (B, C, D and E) are more subvertical (at ~65° to 88°).

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Core drilling is being undertaken by Ludvika Borr Teknik AB, of Sweden, using 49 millimetres (equivalent to NQ2) diameter rods. United Lithium's field team log and sample all drill core samples in a secure core facility at the Company's operations building in Norrsundet, about 5 km from the Project area. Core samples are cut in half longitudinally using a diamond cutting saw. The half cores and the hammer drill samples were submitted to ALS Ltd. ("ALS") facilities in Piteä, Sweden for preparation (Prep-31 package) with each sample crushed to better than 70% passing a 2 mm (Tyler 9 mesh, U.S. Std. No. 10) screen. A split of up to 250 grams is taken and pulverized to better than 85% passing a 75-micron (Tyler 200 mesh, U.S. Std. No. 200) screen. Both types of samples are then forwarded to the ALS facilities in Loughrea, Ireland, an accredited mineral analytical laboratory (ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015), for analysis using the ME-MS89L method (sodium peroxide fusion and HCL leach followed by ICP-AES and ICP-MS) in the case of core samples, with lithium (Li) reportable range between 2 and 25,000 ppm. This method analyzes for 53 elements and is considered appropriate for lithium-mineralized pegmatites.

Certified reference standards, duplicate and blanks are routinely inserted into the core drilling sample stream as part of United's quality control/quality assurance program ("QA/QC"). No QA/QC issues were noted with the results reported herein. The Company's Qualified Person is of the opinion that the sample preparation, analytical, and security procedures followed are sufficient and reliable. The Company is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data reported herein. All drill intercepts reported are down-hole core lengths.

About the Bergby Project

Bergby consists of ten exploration licenses covering 7,897 ha located near the coast of the Gulf of Bothnia in central Sweden. The Project is approximately 200 km north of Stockholm via highway E4 and 25 km north of the city of Gävle, within an area of significant infrastructure including highway and road access, railway, power, and the port of Norrsundet. Gävle is a proximal labour and supply hub. Furthermore, Bergby is 570 km south of the new Northvolt lithium battery gigafactory located in Sweden, and 440 km across the Gulf of Bothnia from Keliber Lithium's hydroxide plant currently under construction. The Project now comprises five drill-confirmed spodumene bearing pegmatites (Pegmatite A to E), with a combined strike length of more than 4,000 m. There are unexplained spodumene-bearing boulder trains and much of the property remains unexplored, highlighting the excellent potential at Bergby for further discovery.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Isabelle Lépine, M.Sc., P.Geo., United Lithium's Director, Mineral Resources. Ms. Lépine is a registered professional geologist in British Columbia and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Minerals Projects.

About United Lithium Corp.

United Lithium Corp. (CSE: ULTH) is an exploration & development company energized by the global demand for lithium. The Company is targeting lithium projects in politically safe jurisdictions with advanced infrastructure that allows for rapid and cost-effective exploration, development, and production opportunities.

The Company's consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis are available on the Company's website at https://unitedlithium.com/ or under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

