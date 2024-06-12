Tower Initiates 2024 Drill Plan

Vancouver, June 12, 2024 - Tower Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TWR) ("Tower" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of the 2024 drilling season at its Rabbit North property. The property is located in the Kamloops mining district and positioned between New Gold's New Afton underground copper-gold mine and Teck's Highland Valley open-pit copper-molybdenum mine. The first phase of drilling will target prime gold and porphyry copper-gold zones within the Lightning, Thunder, and Rainbow zones.

Joe Dhami, President and CEO of Tower, expressed enthusiasm for the project, highlighting the exploration team's success in identifying three distinct zones with only 6,700 meters of drilling. The multi-phase drill program aims to explore the resource potential of this under-explored property throughout 2024, with the first phase expected to conclude in July, followed by subsequent phases in the summer and fall.

Additionally, a follow-up program is planned for the More Creek property in the Golden Triangle to build upon promising sampling results from the 2023 fall program at Arrow Creek. Arrow Creek is located within the Red Line rift zone between Late Triassic and Early Jurassic volcanic rocks, and is significant due to its association with epithermal gold and porphyry copper-gold deposits.

Gravel samples from Arrow Creek have shown abundant gold grains for 4 km downstream from a recent landslide to its junction with More Creek. The 2024 program will focus on mapping and prospecting the area affected by the landslide to define a drill-ready target for future potential partnerships or joint ventures in the Golden Triangle.

Methods and Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Stuart Averill, P.Geo., a director of the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Tower Resources

Tower is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in the Americas. The Company's key exploration assets, all in B.C., are the Rabbit North copper-gold porphyry project located between the New Afton copper-gold and Highland Valley copper mines in the Kamloops mining district, the Nechako porphyry-associated gold-silver project near Artemis' Blackwater project and the More Creek epithermal gold project on the critical "red line" structural zone connecting the mineral deposits of the Golden Triangle.

