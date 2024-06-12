Thor Explorations Ltd: Director Dealing
Vancouver, June 12, 2024 - Thor Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: THX) (AIM: THX) ("Thor Explorations" or the "Company") announces that Mr Chris Omo-Osagie, Chief Financial Officer, purchased 100,000 Common Shares in the Company on June 10, 2024.
The beneficial holding of Mr Omo-Osagie (and persons closely associated with him) following this transaction represents approximately 0.015% of the total issued share capital in the Company.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This press release does not constitute an offer to purchase securities. The securities to be offered in the offering have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the benefit or account of, a U.S. person, except pursuant to an available exemption from such registration requirements.
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Chris Omo-Osagie
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status
|Chief Financial Officer
|b)
|Initial notification / amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Thor Explorations Ltd.
|b)
|LEI
|213800AXZ8468CQYVT76
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions
have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument
Identification Code
|Common Shares
B795536833
|b)
|Nature of the transaction(s)
|Purchase of Common Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|10 June 2024
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|outside a trading venue
NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR
DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES
