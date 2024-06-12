Menü Artikel
Thor Explorations Ltd: Director Dealing

13:52 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, June 12, 2024 - Thor Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: THX) (AIM: THX) ("Thor Explorations" or the "Company") announces that Mr Chris Omo-Osagie, Chief Financial Officer, purchased 100,000 Common Shares in the Company on June 10, 2024.

The beneficial holding of Mr Omo-Osagie (and persons closely associated with him) following this transaction represents approximately 0.015% of the total issued share capital in the Company.

For further information please contact:

Thor Explorations Ltd.
Email: info@thorexpl.com

Canaccord Genuity (Nominated Adviser & Broker)
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio / Harry Rees
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 8000

Hannam & Partners (Broker)
Andrew Chubb / Matt Hasson / Jay Ashfield / Franck Nganou
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7907 8500

BlytheRay (Financial PR)
Tim Blythe / Megan Ray / Said Izagaren
Tel: +44 207 138 3203

Yellow Jersey PR (Financial PR)
Charles Goodwin / Shivantha Thambirajah / Soraya Jackson
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3004 9512

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release does not constitute an offer to purchase securities. The securities to be offered in the offering have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the benefit or account of, a U.S. person, except pursuant to an available exemption from such registration requirements.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Chris Omo-Osagie
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status Chief Financial Officer
b) Initial notification / amendment


 Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Thor Explorations Ltd.
b) LEI 213800AXZ8468CQYVT76
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions
have been conducted
a) Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument

Identification Code		 Common Shares


B795536833
b) Nature of the transaction(s) Purchase of Common Shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
15.7 pence 100,000
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price
Price(s) Volume(s)
15.7 pence 100,000
e) Date of the transaction 10 June 2024
f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR
DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/212664


