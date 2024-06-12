Osino Releases 2023 Sustainability Report

VANCOUVER, June 12, 2024 - Osino Resources Corp. (TSXV:OSI) (NSX:OSN) (FSE:RSR1) (OTCQX:OSIIF) ("Osino" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the release of its third annual Sustainability Report. The report summarises the company's social, environmental and economic performance for the year 2023 and outlines plans for the ongoing integration of sustainability into the design of the Twin Hills Gold Project.



The Twin Hills Gold Project (the Project), located near Karibib in Namibia, is on track to create approximately 1,000 new jobs in the region. Osino has, from its inception and up to the end of 2023, attracted approximately C$81 million (N$982 million) in foreign direct investment for the Namibian economy, as detailed in Osino's 2023 Sustainability Report. The pending acquisition by Yintai Gold Co., Ltd. (the "Yintai transaction"), announced in prior press releases, is likely to be finalised in the next few months.

To showcase Osino's commitment to sustainable development alongside project progress, the 2023 Sustainability Report delves deeper into the company's environmental, social and governance performance, practices and commitments. The report emphasises not only the positive economic impact of the Project but also Osino's dedication to responsible resource extraction and creating shared value for all stakeholders.

Performance summary:

Foreign direct investment in Namibia

During 2023, Osino's Namibian procurement spend was C$8.9 million (N$123 million)

Additionally, Osino paid C$2.3 million (N$31.4 million) in wages and C$477k (N$7 million) to the Namibian government (social security, PAYE, workman's compensation and training levy)

Since 2017, Osino has invested a total of C$81 million (N$982 million) in Namibia



Prioritising local and transformative employment

89% of Osino's 83 employees are Namibian nationals and 37% are from local communities

22% female employees in a male-dominated industry

Approximately 1,000 jobs likely to be created



Strengthening local communities and relationships

66% procurement spend in Namibia, of which half was within Erongo Region

Ongoing strategic socio-economic development through the Twin Hills Trust

Public grievance mechanism launched (https://osinoresources.com/contact/) and public relations and community liaison officer hired to further improve Osino's community relationships



Proactive planning approach

Completed the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) in July 2023

A comprehensive Operational Readiness Plan (ORP) for the Project was developed in 2023 which includes key sustainability aspects. Implementation of this plan is ongoing

A focus on environmental performance

Zero significant environmental incidents recorded

Diversified and sustainable water supply strategy which relies on multiple sources, with significant buffer, aiming to minimise the impact on other water users and the environment

Ongoing specialist studies indicate that the planned abstraction will have an insignificant impact on neighbouring water users. This work is being undertaken in collaboration with the Department of Water Affairs, National and Local Governments, and NamWater

To reduce future water consumption, Osino has committed to a significant additional capital investment which provides for pressure filtration and dry-stacking of mine tailings, resulting in a substantial reduction in overall water consumption to a level of less than half of comparable mines in Namibia

Ongoing investigation into carbon-reducing technologies and strategies for the Twin Hills Mine, e.g. the planned solar PV plant



Heye Daun, Osino's President & CEO, commented: "With the pending acquisition of Twin Hills by Yintai and Yintai's commitment to finance the development of the Twin Hills Gold Project, site construction is about to commence. This progress could not have happened without the collective dedication of our skilled, motivated and hard-working team, which embodies the company's core values and purpose and has laid a solid foundation for transitioning from exploration and development studies, to real mine construction and operations, with a focus on setting the project up for a responsible mining approach.

We are excited to continue our sustainability work with Yintai and we are pleased with the commitment and support shown by Mr. Xingong Ou, President of Yintai Gold, and his own very motivated and capable team, for our responsible mining plan. This reflects our moral duty to society and is a strategic business choice. It provides all Namibians with the assurance that the Project will leave a positive and enduring legacy for the country and its people."

Read more about Osino's sustainability performance and plans in the report on the company's website: https://osinoresources.com/responsibility/

About Osino Resources

Osino is a Canadian gold exploration and development company focused on the fast-tracked development of our wholly owned, Twin Hills Gold Project in central Namibia. Since its grassroots discovery by Osino in August 2019, Osino has completed more than 250,000m of drilling and has completed a suite of specialist technical studies, which describe a technically simple and economically robust open-pit gold operation with a 13-year mine life and average annual gold production of over 162,000oz per annum. Osino also has a commanding ground position located within Namibia's prospective Damara sedimentary mineral belt, mostly in proximity to and along strike of the producing Navachab and Otjikoto Gold Mines. Our projects are favourably located in central and northern Namibia and are within easy reach of Namibia's capital city, Windhoek. By virtue of its location, the Twin Hills project benefits significantly from Namibia's well-established infrastructure with paved highways, railway, power and water in close proximity. Namibia is mining-friendly and lauded as one of the continent's most politically and socially stable jurisdictions.

Further details are available on the Company's website at https://osinoresources.com and under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

