Lavras Gold Corp. Announces Results of 2024 Annual & Special Meeting

Toronto, June 12, 2024 - Lavras Gold Corp. (TSXV: LGC) (OTCQX: LGCFF) ("Lavras" or the "Company") announces the voting results of its Annual & Special Meeting held on June 12, 2024 ("the Meeting). At the Meeting, the shareholders approved the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the auditor of Lavras Gold Corp. Shareholders also approved an omnibus long-term incentive plan.

Seven directors were elected at the Meeting - David Birkett, Michael Durose, Johnathan Hill, Lawrence Lepard, Michael Mutchler, Rostislav Raykov and Rowland Uloth. The board members elected Roland Uloth to continue as Chairman of the Board.

About Lavras Gold Corp.

Lavras Gold Corp. (TSXV: LGC) (OTCQX: LGCFF) is a Canadian exploration company focused on realizing the potential of a multi-million-ounce gold district in southern Brazil. Its Lavras do Sul Project is located in Rio Grande do Sul State and is primarily an intrusive hosted gold system of possible alkaline affinity. More than 24 gold prospects centred on historic gold workings have been identified on the property, which spans more than 22,000 hectares. Follow Lavras Gold on www.lavrasgold.com, as well as on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

