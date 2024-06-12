TriStar Gold - Permit Approved by COEMA Council

Scottsdale, June 12, 2024 - TriStar Gold Inc. (TSXV: TSG) (OTCQB: TSGZF) (the Company or TriStar) is pleased to announce that the Pará State Environmental Council (COEMA) met on June 11, 2024 in Belem, and has approved the Licença Prévia (Preliminary License or LP) and the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the Castelo de Sonhos gold project in Brazil. The formal issuance and gazettal of the LP should now only be subject to internal Secretariat for the Environment and Sustainability (SEMAS) processes. TriStar presented at the COEMA meeting to a positive and supportive response. Subsequently the council unanimously voted in favor of the LP.

Mr. Nick Appleyard, CEO, stated, "Achieving a milestone like this is the culmination of a huge amount of work by our small and dedicated team (photos of two team members presenting to COEMA below). The work they have done has been outstanding in every regard. We are also thankful to the many people and organizations that have supported us including the Federation of Industries of Pará State (FIEPA), the Secretariat of Economic Development, Mining and Energy (SEDEME) and the Professional Association of Geologists of the Amazon (APGAM)."

The formal issuance of the LP is now in the hands of SEMAS, who will publish the formal approval in the State of Pará gazette at www.ioepa.com.br. TriStar is not aware of any specific risks to the formal issuance of the LP, but neither are there any guarantees.

The development of the project, including future commitments detailed through our permitting activities are all aimed at unlocking shareholder value. However, project development goes hand in hand with our voluntary work in the local region, this is all focused on sustainable development that can have a lasting positive impact on the people that we share this beautiful part of Brazil with.





Figure 1 Rosangela Pontara presenting the benefits of CDS to COEMA Board members.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4509/212713_07e28605a43eaa98_002full.jpg





Figure 2, Fernanda Bretas presenting the technical aspects of CDS.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4509/212713_07e28605a43eaa98_003full.jpg

About TriStar

TriStar Gold is an exploration and development company focused on precious metals properties in the Americas that have the potential to become significant producing mines. The Company's current flagship property is the Castelo de Sonhos gold project in Pará State, Brazil. TriStar has completed a pre-feasibility study and is now advancing permitting while evaluating optimization options. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TSG and on the OTCQB under the symbol TSGZF. Further information is available at www.tristargold.com.

