Sky Gold Corp. Provides Update Regarding Horne and Laurie Properties

VANCOUVER, June 12, 2024 - Sky Gold Corp. ("Sky" or the "Company") (TSXV:SKYG)(OTC PINK:SRKZF) provides the following update with respect to its agreement with Delta Resources Ltd. (TSX.V:DLTA) regarding the Horne and Laurie Properties, previously announced in its May 1, 2024 news release.

Pursuant to said agreement, the Company has granted Delta an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Horne and Laurie properties located west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. Delta will assume all remaining obligations that the Company owed to the vendors, other than the obligation to issue the remaining 1.2 million consideration shares to Douglas Parker and Barbara D'Silva (the "Underlying Optionors") in accordance with the underlying option, which shares have now been issued, subject to a statutory hold period of four months.

In addition, Delta will assume all of Sky's obligations under the underlying 2.0% NSR royalty on the properties, which was subject to a buyback right of the Underlying Optionors. Under the buyback right, the Underlying Optionors can repurchase 1.0% of the NSR for $0.5 million for a period of 5 years, and the remaining 1.0% of the NSR can be repurchased for $2.5 million from years 6 to 10.

Delta has also issued to the Company 1.4 million common shares and paid the Company $75,000. The 1.4 million common shares are subject to a statutory hold period of 4 months from the date of issuance, and - with respect to 1.0 million of such shares - a 1 year contractual share transfer restriction.

The Company has retained a 1.0% NSR royalty on the Horne and Laurie properties, subject to Delta's right to buy back 0.5% for cancellation in consideration of $1 million.

