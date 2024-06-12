Cosigo Resources Announces Private Placement

VICTORIA, CANADA - June 12, 2024: Cosigo Resources Ltd. ("Cosigo" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEX.CSG.h). The Company wishes to announce a private placement of up to CAD$600,000. The financing will consist of units priced at CAD$0.06 with a full warrant priced at CAD$0.12. Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase an additional common share at a price of CAD$0.12 for a period of 60 months from the date of closing of the private placement.

This private placement is being offered on a non-brokered basis and the Units will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and a day from the closing date of the Offering. The Company may pay a finder's fee on a portion of the gross proceeds of the private placement. The Offering remains subject to regulatory approval.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to conduct prospecting, mapping and sampling on the Company's Taraira property, the Willow Creek Nevada property and for general working capital.

Concurrent with the financing, the Corporation is making application to the TSXV for reactivation and graduation back to Tier 2 of the TSXV as a mining issuer, the completion of which remains subject to TSXV approval.

About Cosigo Resources

Cosigo Resources Ltd. is a junior exploration company trading on the TSX Venture's NEX Exchange (symbol CSG.h). The Company is focused on exploring and developing the gold potential of its properties in the Taraira District in south-east Colombia near the border of Brazil. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Willow Creek property, located in the northern sierras of Nevada near Winnemucca, a 100% interest in the Damian property in the Cordillera region of Colombia, and owns 13.26% of DHK Diamonds Inc. a company exploring for diamonds in the DO27 region of the NorthWest Territories of Canada.

To find out more about Cosigo Resources visit our website at www.cosigo.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Cosigo Resources Ltd.

Andy Rendle

President & COO

Andy@Cosigo.com

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward?looking statements and forward?looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward?looking statements or information. Forward?looking statements and information are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "appear", "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "approximate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "would" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward?looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the expected timing and terms of the private placement, use of proceeds, anticipated work program, required approvals in connection with the work program and the ability to obtain such approvals. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward?looking statements, timelines and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

The forward?looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward?looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the TSXV. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.