Liberty Gold Reports Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, June 12, 2024 - Liberty Gold Corp. (TSX: LGD; OTCQX: LGDTF) ("Liberty Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce voting results from the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 12, 2024 (the "Meeting").
A total of 194,138,404 common shares were voted, representing the votes attached to 56.3% of all outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of the election of all director nominees. The percentage of votes cast for each is as follows:
Total number of 'for' votes cast:
Votes 'for':
Mr. Robert Pease
160,245,988
99.52%
Mr. Cal Everett
160,208,772
99.50%
Ms. Barbara Womersley
160,160,269
99.47%
Mr. Greg Etter
160,229,720
99.51%
Ms. Lisa Wade
160,159,865
99.47%
Ms. Wendy Louie
160,147,294
99.46%
The following were also approved by the shareholders:
The reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditor of the Company:
Total number of 'for' votes cast:
193,507,458
Votes 'for':
99.68
%
Voting results are released in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements. Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available under Liberty Gold's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
