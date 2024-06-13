Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors

LAKEWOOD, June 12, 2024 - Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company"), a leading U.S.-based critical minerals company, announces the results of the election of directors at its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually on June 11, 2024.

The ten (10) nominees proposed by management for election as directors were elected by the shareholders of the Company, through a combination of votes by proxy and electronic poll, as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld or

Abstained % Withheld or

Abstained J. Birks Bovaird 45,321,752 91.23 % 4,358,256 8.77 % Mark S. Chalmers 47,226,027 95.06 % 2,453,981 4.94 % Benjamin Eshleman III 47,674,386 95.96 % 2,005,622 4.04 % Ivy V. Estabrooke 47,119,198 94.85 % 2,560,810 5.15 % Barbara A. Filas 46,967,300 94.54 % 2,712,708 5.46 % Bruce D. Hansen 47,922,396 96.46 % 1,757,612 3.54 % Jaqueline Herrera 46,948,646 94.50 % 2,731,362 5.50 % Dennis L. Higgs 48,312,025 97.25 % 1,367,983 2.75 % Robert W. Kirkwood 47,763,461 96.14 % 1,916,547 3.86 % Alexander G. Morrison 48,511,981 97.65 % 1,168,027 2.35 %

About Energy Fuels: Energy Fuels is a leading U.S.-based uranium and critical minerals company. The Company, as a leading producer of uranium in the United States, mines uranium and produces natural uranium concentrates that are sold to major nuclear utilities for the production of carbon-free nuclear energy. Energy Fuels recently began production of advanced rare earth element ("REE") materials, including mixed REE carbonate in 2021, and commenced production of commercial quantities of separated REEs in 2024. Energy Fuels also produces vanadium from certain of its projects, as market conditions warrant, and is evaluating the recovery of radionuclides needed for emerging cancer treatments. Its corporate offices are in Lakewood, Colorado, near Denver, and substantially all its assets and employees are in the United States. Energy Fuels holds two of America's key uranium production centers: the White Mesa Mill in Utah and the Nichols Ranch in-situ recovery ("ISR") Project in Wyoming. The White Mesa Mill is the only conventional uranium mill operating in the U.S. today, has a licensed capacity of over 8 million pounds of U 3 O 8 per year and has the ability to produce vanadium when market conditions warrant, as well as REE products, from various uranium-bearing ores. The Nichols Ranch ISR Project is on standby and has a licensed capacity of 2 million pounds of U 3 O 8 per year. The Company recently acquired the Bahia Project in Brazil and entered into a joint venture agreement to develop the Donald Project in Australia, each of which is believed to have significant quantities of titanium (ilmenite and rutile), zirconium (zircon) and REE (monazite) minerals. In addition to the above production facilities, Energy Fuels also has one of the largest NI 43-101 compliant uranium resource portfolios in the U.S. and several uranium and uranium/vanadium mining projects in production, on standby and in various stages of permitting and development. The primary trading market for Energy Fuels' common shares is the NYSE American under the trading symbol "UUUU," and the Company's common shares are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "EFR." Energy Fuels' website is www.energyfuels.com.

