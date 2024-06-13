FE Battery Metals Announces Positive Laboratory Results Producing Lithium Carbonate Grades Exceeding 99% Purity

VANCOUVER, June 13, 2024 - FE Battery Metals Corp. (CSE:FE)(OTCQB:FEMFF)(WKN: A2JC89) ("FE" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the positive results of hydrometallurgical testwork that was able to produce battery grade lithium carbonate from pegmatite samples from its Augustus Lithium Project.

For the study, FE contracted SGS Canada Inc. ("SGS"). The testwork was conducted at SGS' Metallurgical Centre of Excellence testing facility located in Lakefield, Ontario with the objectives of evaluating, establishing, and confirming the optimal hydrometallurgical process flowsheet required to successfully extract high purity lithium carbonate from previously developed spodumene concentrate, produced from FE's flagship Augustus Lithium Project. The Augustus Lithium Project sits adjacent to the North American Lithium mine in Quebec.

The resultant successful hydrometallurgical process involved eight steps that covered phase transformation, roasting, isolation and purification of the original concentrate to precipitate lithium carbonate with a very high purity. Phase transformation of the spodumene was achieved by a process known as calcination, which roasted the concentrate for 60 minutes at 1050°C in a rotary kiln with the resultant calcine ground and acid roasted with sulphuric acid in a rotary kiln at 250°C for 60 minutes.

Impurities such as Al, Fe, Mg, Mn, and Ca were removed during the process by selective precipitation by ion exchange with a LANXESS MDS TP260 resin. With impurities removed, the resultant lithium sulphate solution was subjected to direct lithium carbonate precipitation at 95°C by the addition of sodium carbonate at a specific ratio. Later, this first precipitate was put into a slurry where it was eventually re-precipitated with a resultant purity of 99.95% at a 74% lithium recovery.

"SGS was pleased to support our client, FE Battery Metals Corp., in developing a hydrometallurgical flowsheet for extracting high purity lithium carbonate, a crucial chemical in the battery supply chain. Our Lakefield team is committed to delivering innovation in extractive metallurgy while upholding our company's strong commitment to sustainability," said Carlos Cordoba, VP of Natural Resources at SGS North America.

Lastly, the Company is pleased to announce the acquisition of 47 mineral claims in two claim blocks covering approximately 2,759.80 hectares of land, located 40 km northeast of Mont Laurier in Québec. Infrastructure support, availability of water and power locally, and historically successful results make it a promising exploration target for rare earth metals and uranium.

Transaction Details:

The Company acquired the mining claims comprising the Property from an arm's length seller pursuant to an option agreement dated March June 10th, 2024 (the "Effective Date"). Under the agreement, the Optionor will sell, transfer, and assign to the Company all their interest for and in consideration of (i) issuing an aggregate of 1,000,000 Shares, common shares of FE Battery Metals Corp. over two years, (ii) incurring exploration expenditures of $ 1,000,000 over two years. There is a 1.0% of Gross Metal Royalty (GMR) over the Property payable upon the commencement of commercial production on these claims.

The issuance of the common shares is subject to obtaining all required regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. The common shares will be subject to a "hold" period of four months and one date for their date of issuance.

