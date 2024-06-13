Brunswick Exploration Launches Multinational Exploration Campaign

MONTREAL, June 13, 2024 - Brunswick Exploration Inc. ("BRW" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has started a helicopter-supported prospecting campaign in Quebec with additional programs in Labrador and Greenland to begin in July and August 2024, respectively. BRW plans to systematically test hundreds of new and outcropping S-type pegmatite targets across its portfolio.



Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "While we continue to focus our efforts into the Mirage Project, we are thrilled to start new, ambitious grassroots initiatives throughout Eastern Canada and Greenland. These initiatives are a core pillar of BRW's strategy and, as the lithium industry remains ripe for new discoveries, we will continue to leverage our exploration expertise to rapidly identify new targets and explore in sound jurisdictions."

Overview of Prospecting Programs

Quebec

A regional helicopter supported prospecting and mapping program began at the Mirage project, outside the main area of known mineralization. As the 2023 exploration campaign was severely shortened due to forest fires, significant portions of the project remain underexplored. The Mirage project has a total surface area of 21,230 hectares with a potential mineralized corridor of more than 12 kilometers. Already, new pegmatite outcrops with low K/Rb ratios have been identified within this corridor and on strike with the existing dykes drilled in the two previous drill campaigns.

In preparation for the summer drill campaign to be announced in the coming weeks, BRW has decided to expand its assaying methodology at Mirage. Work completed to date indicates that mineralized pegmatites have a broad lithium alteration halo which stretches several dozen meters into the host rock, rapidly enriching in proximity to lithium mineralization. Any anomalous lithium content in the host rock could be indicative of new, buried pegmatites. As such, ten drill holes, two which have intersected mineralization at the start of the hole (MR-23-27 and MR-23-34) as well as another eight holes which did not intersect pegmatite (holes MR-23-23, 24 and MR-24-37, 42, 63, 68, 70 and 71), have been sent for geochemical analysis (full collar table available on the BRW website) with assays pending. Another two historical holes, previously drilled by Osisko Mining in 2017, will also be sent for assaying.

Furthermore, a targeted till program will be conducted in the 3-kilometer boulder train to better define potential drill targets. Results will be incorporated into the forthcoming summer drill campaign which will also target the MR-6 dyke and sizeable lithium mineralization intersected in the neighboring MR-24-60 drill hole.

Next, a regional prospecting, till and soil program will be conducted at the Anatacau Main project, also located in the James Bay area. The efforts will focus on the Eastmain-Sorbier Shear Zone which hosts BRW's Anatacau West project, the 2023 Anais discovery at Anatacau Main and Arcadium's James Bay Project (Maiden Ore Reserve of 37.2Mt at 1.3% Li2O). These efforts will lead to a maiden drill program at the Anais Discovery at Anatacau Main property in H2 of this year.

At Elrond, a 6-hole drill program last winter did not intersect significant mineralization within the spodumene-bearing pegmatite. Assays are pending but are not expected to return economic grades or widths. BRW remains focused on delineating its best assets and eliminating targets that do not meet its stringent requirements. It is currently evaluating the next steps at Elrond.

Finally, in early July, the team will complete a 14-day prospecting and mapping program in the Nunavik Region, near the community of Kuujjuak, targeting outcropping S-type pegmatites, one of which is reported to contain lepidolite (purple Li-bearing mica). Importantly, this area hosts over fifty outcropping pegmatites located near tide water and has seen no previous exploration focused on lithium.

SE Labrador

BRW's prospecting team will move to the Port Hope Simpson area of Labrador after it has completed all high-priority prospecting in Quebec. The 10-day helicopter supported prospecting and mapping program will test multiple evolved S-type pegmatites that contain beryl and tourmaline that have not seen any previous exploration.

Greenland

In late July, the company will start a 2-week program near Nuuk, followed by a 1-week program in Paamiat. The prospecting and mapping initiative will be based out of communities and will target historical beryl and tourmaline-bearing S-type pegmatites, some having anomalous geochemistry typically associated with lithium-bearing pegmatites. These projects are also located near tide water which would facilitate any ensuing drill program.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information related to Quebec has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Simon Hébert, VP Development and Mr. François Goulet, Manager Quebec. They are both Professional Geologists registered in Quebec.

The scientific and technical information related to Labrador and Greenland has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Charles Kodors, Manager Atlantic Canada. He is a Professional Geologist registered in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

About Brunswick Exploration

Brunswick Exploration is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for lithium, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The company is rapidly advancing one of the extensive grassroots lithium property portfolios in Canada and Greenland.

Investor Relations/information

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO (info@BRWexplo.com)

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Corporation's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.