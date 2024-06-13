First Majestic Reports Positive Exploration Results at San Dimas
Vancouver, June 13, 2024 - First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: AG) (FSE: FMV) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") is pleased to announce positive drilling results from its 2024 exploration program at the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine located in Durango State, Mexico. The drill program was designed to test new silver and gold mineral targets, add Mineral Resources, and convert Mineral Resources to Mineral Reserves.
"We are very pleased with the positive exploration results that we continue to achieve at San Dimas in 2024," stated Keith Neumeyer, President & CEO of First Majestic. "The recent drilling has continued to highlight San Dimas' 71,867 hectare prospectivity through the intersection of significant gold and silver mineralization. Drilling to convert Inferred to Indicated Mineral Resources at Perez, Santa Regina and Elia has, in multiple cases, returned better than expected results. Resource expansion drilling has confirmed the Perez vein remains open to the east and west, the Sinaloa mineralized system is open down-dip, and the Santa Teresa mineralization is open for approximately one kilometre to the west."
DRILLING HIGHLIGHTS
Select highlights from the Company's ongoing exploration program at San Dimas include the following high-grade intercepts:
Perez Vein Highlights (true width):
-
PE24_297: 7.36 g/t Au and 1,129 g/t Ag over 6.72 metres ("m");
-
PE24_309: 10.87 g/t Au and 1,034 g/t Ag over 7.88 m;
-
PE23_294: 1.99 g/t Au and 440 g/t Ag over 6.08 m.
Sinaloa-Elia Vein System Highlights (true width):
-
SIN24_092: 39.28 g/t Au and 1,905 g/t Ag over 1.76 m;
-
EL24_266: 20.41 g/t Au and 1,702 g/t Ag over 2.15 m;
-
EL24_265: 10.46 g/t Au and 879 g/t Ag over 0.92 m.
Santa Regina Vein Highlights (true width):
-
SRE23_287: 13.24 g/t Au and 1,501 g/t Ag over 0.94 m;
-
SRE23_282: 9.44 g/t Au and 1,069 g/t Ag over 1.34 m;
-
SRE23_293: 9.27 g/t Au and 849 g/t Ag over 1.52 m.
Santa Teresa Vein Highlights (true width):
-
STA24_029: 4.86 g/t Au and 511 g/t Ag over 2.18 m;
-
STA23_028: 4.10 g/t Au and 79 g/t Ag over 2.09 m.
SAN DIMAS EXPLORATION RESULTS
Exploration drilling at San Dimas intersected significant gold and silver mineralization in multiple veins focused in the central and western regions of the property. Four areas are highlighted here: Perez, Sinaloa-Elia, Santa Regina and Santa Teresa (see Figure 1 below).
Figure 1: San Dimas District Vein Occurrence Map and Highlighted Target Areas
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/212797_ccb35e78149a3b3b_002full.jpg
Drilling for the Perez vein extended gold and silver mineralization up-dip on several ore shoots, further defining a recently identified mineralized shoot to the east. Step-out drilling in the easternmost extension of the vein confirmed vein continuity. The Perez vein exploration potential remains open both to the east and west (see Figure 2). Select drill hole assay grades and true width intervals of the vein intersections are highlighted below:
-
PE24_297: 7.36 g/t Au and 1,129 g/t Ag over 6.72 m;
-
PE24_309: 10.87 g/t Au and 1,034 g/t Ag over 7.88 m;
-
PE23_294: 1.99 g/t Au and 440 g/t Ag over 6.08 m;
-
PE24_289: 3.26 g/t Au and 381 gpt Ag over 2.79 m.
At the historic Sinaloa-Elia vein system located in the western portion of the property, drilling intersected several intervals of gold and silver mineralized veins. Resource conversion drilling confirms and further delineates mineralization below the historic Sinaloa vein with several intercepts returning better than expected values. Expansionary drilling below historic mining at Elia intersected two significant vein intercepts, highlighting down-dip potential (see Figure 3). Select drill hole assay grades and true width intervals of the Sinaloa-Elia vein system intersections are highlighted below:
-
SIN24_092: 39.28 g/t Au and 1,905 g/t Ag over 1.76 m;
-
EL24_266: 20.41 g/t Au and 1,702 g/t Ag over 2.15 m;
-
EL24_265: 10.46 g/t Au and 879 g/t Ag over 0.92 m.
Resource conversion drilling at Santa Regina has returned significant intercepts while locally growing the Inferred Mineral Resource (see Figure 4). Drill hole assay grades and true width intervals of the Santa Regina vein intersections are highlighted below:
-
SRE23_287: 13.24 g/t Au and 1,501 g/t Ag over 0.94 m;
-
SRE23_282: 9.44 g/t Au and 1,069 g/t Ag over 1.34 m;
-
SRE23_293: 9.27 g/t Au also returned and 849 g/t Ag over 1.52 m.
Expansionary drilling of the Santa Teresa vein has returned significant intercepts in the eastern and western extensions of the historic mine. Early results from the western extension drilling have confirmed vein continuity and prospectivity in this direction where approximately 1 kilometre of strike length of potential remains untested (see Figure 5). Drill hole assay grades and true width intervals of the Santa Teresa vein intersections are highlighted below:
-
STA24_029: 4.86 g/t Au and 511 g/t Ag over 2.18 m;
-
STA23_028: 4.10 g/t Au and 79 g/t Ag over 2.09 m.
Figure 2: Perez Vein Vertical Long Section Looking North
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/212797_ccb35e78149a3b3b_003full.jpg
Figure 3: Sinaloa-Elia Vein System Vertical Long Section Looking North
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/212797_ccb35e78149a3b3b_004full.jpg
Figure 4: Santa Regina Vein Vertical Long Section Looking North
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/212797_ccb35e78149a3b3b_005full.jpg
Figure 5: Santa Teresa Vein Vertical Long Section Looking North
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/212797_ccb35e78149a3b3b_006full.jpg
Table 1: Summary of Significant Silver and Gold Drill Hole Intercepts at San Dimas
|Drillhole
|Target
|Target Type
|Significant Intercept
|From
(m)
|Length
(m)
|True Length
(m)
|Au
(gpt)
|Ag
(gpt)
|AgEq
(gpt)
|GPE23_003
|Guadalupe
|Resource addition
|295.70
|1.50
|1.36
|1.99
|293
|452
|GPE23_006
|Guadalupe
|Resource addition
|271.70
|0.80
|0.75
|0.84
|175
|242
|GPE23_006
|String zone
|Resource addition
|428.40
|0.95
|0.91
|1.24
|196
|296
|CN24_004
|Carmen
|Resource addition
|440.65
|1.00
|0.94
|1.18
|166
|261
|EL24_265
|Elia
|Resource addition
|397.30
|1.30
|0.92
|10.46
|879
|1716
|EL24_266
|Elia
|Resource addition
|461.50
|4.00
|2.15
|20.41
|1702
|3336
|ORO24_109
|El Oro
|Resource conversion
|286.10
|1.60
|1.13
|2.79
|61
|285
|ORO24_111
|El Oro
|Resource conversion
|221.70
|0.95
|0.94
|9.78
|1311
|2093
|ORO24_115
|El Oro
|Resource conversion
|355.65
|1.05
|0.71
|2.39
|299
|490
|PE23_267
|Perez
|Resource conversion
|194.25
|1.60
|0.74
|1.05
|145
|229
|PE23_272
|Perez
|Resource conversion
|184.35
|1.45
|1.19
|3.52
|368
|649
|PE23_273
|Perez
|Resource conversion
|287.55
|3.35
|2.37
|1.50
|240
|360
|PE24_283
|Perez
|Resource addition
|185.70
|1.10
|0.95
|0.93
|197
|272
|PE24_289
|Perez
|Resource conversion
|290.45
|6.60
|2.79
|3.26
|381
|641
|PE24_289
|Perez
|Resource conversion
|300.35
|3.35
|1.42
|2.85
|153
|381
|PE24_294
|Perez
|Resource conversion
|258.80
|10.60
|6.08
|1.99
|440
|599
|PE24_296
|Perez
|Resource addition
|276.85
|2.95
|1.47
|6.50
|590
|1110
|PE24_297
|Perez
|Resource conversion
|344.40
|8.20
|6.72
|7.36
|1129
|1717
|PE24_304
|Perez
|Resource addition
|280.70
|1.35
|0.95
|2.71
|285
|502
|PE24_306
|Perez
|Resource conversion
|231.00
|1.70
|0.85
|0.86
|191
|260
|PE24_306
|Perez
|Resource conversion
|234.47
|2.23
|1.28
|11.53
|1158
|2081
|PE24_309
|Perez
|Resource addition
|255.55
|16.00
|7.88
|10.87
|1034
|1904
|PE24_311
|Perez
|Resource conversion
|325.55
|1.50
|1.41
|4.78
|550
|932
|PE24_315
|Perez
|Resource conversion
|239.60
|3.30
|1.89
|2.23
|395
|573
|SIN23_087
|Sinaloa
|Resource conversion
|58.95
|1.20
|1.01
|12.34
|196
|1183
|SIN23_087
|Sinaloa
|Resource conversion
|278.75
|1.35
|1.20
|4.90
|271
|664
|SIN23_087
|Sinaloa
|Resource conversion
|312.65
|2.15
|2.08
|4.26
|255
|596
|SIN24_091
|Sinaloa (FW)
|Resource conversion
|239.85
|0.85
|0.70
|9.65
|1017
|1788
|SIN24_091
|Sinaloa
|Resource conversion
|288.20
|2.00
|1.73
|2.50
|188
|389
|SIN24_091
|Sinaloa
|Resource conversion
|292.35
|1.10
|0.95
|9.13
|582
|1312
|SIN24_092
|Sinaloa
|Resource conversion
|257.70
|1.85
|1.76
|39.28
|1905
|5047
|SIN24_092
|Sinaloa (HW)
|Resource conversion
|288.40
|1.20
|1.04
|3.43
|238
|512
|ST23_028
|Santa Teresa
|Resource addition
|343.30
|2.55
|2.09
|4.10
|79
|407
|ST24_029
|Santa Teresa
|Resource addition
|141.50
|2.35
|2.18
|4.86
|511
|900
|ROS23_035
|Macho Bayo
|Resource addition
|398.40
|1.10
|0.90
|3.81
|262
|567
|ROS23_037
|Rosario
|Resource addition
|369.20
|0.80
|0.70
|3.45
|378
|654
|SRE23_274
|Santa Regina
|Resource conversion
|242.65
|2.05
|1.78
|3.85
|392
|700
|SRE23_274
|Santa Regina
|Resource conversion
|295.45
|1.15
|1.04
|3.37
|339
|609
|SRE23_279
|Santa Regina
|Resource conversion
|234.05
|1.40
|0.99
|5.48
|622
|1061
|SRE23_280
|Santa Regina
|Resource conversion
|228.80
|1.35
|1.16
|5.32
|551
|976
|SRE23_281
|Santa Regina
|Resource conversion
|237.15
|1.10
|0.84
|6.61
|855
|1384
|SRE23_281
|String zone
|Resource conversion
|266.55
|1.65
|1.43
|4.12
|683
|1013
|SRE24_282
|Santa Regina (HW)
|Resource conversion
|259.00
|1.50
|1.34
|9.44
|1069
|1824
|SRE24_283
|Santa Regina
|Resource conversion
|247.60
|0.95
|0.70
|10.59
|1055
|1902
|SRE24_286
|Santa Regina
|Resource conversion
|246.15
|0.90
|0.78
|2.45
|345
|541
|SRE24_287
|Santa Regina (HW)
|Resource conversion
|261.50
|1.15
|0.94
|13.24
|1501
|2559
|SRE24_287
|Santa Regina
|Resource conversion
|308.80
|1.40
|1.27
|4.02
|457
|779
|SRE24_289
|String zone
|Resource conversion
|260.55
|1.55
|1.27
|1.76
|182
|323
|SRE24_289
|Santa Regina (HW)
|Resource conversion
|296.90
|2.50
|2.05
|3.42
|361
|635
|SRE24_289
|Santa Regina
|Resource conversion
|315.55
|1.20
|0.98
|1.38
|233
|343
|SRE24_293
|Santa Regina
|Resource conversion
|280.35
|2.15
|1.52
|9.27
|849
|1590
|SRE24_295
|Santa Regina
|Resource conversion
|301.50
|1.20
|1.09
|1.50
|185
|305
Notes:
- All holes are Diamond Drill; AgEq grade = silver grade (g/t) + [gold grade (g/t)*80].
- From and Length indicated in metres, true width of the intercept is calculated per drill hole and vein angles.
- See Table A1 for details regarding drill hole locations, sample type, azimuth, dip and total depth.
Gold and silver drill hole intercepts were composited using the length weighted averages of uncapped sample assays, a 190 g/t AgEq minimum grade, and a minimum composite length of 0.7 m (true width). A maximum one metre below the minimum grade was allowed as internal dilution and a single sample below the minimum but above 100 g/t AgEq was allowed in the hanging or footwall to achieve minimum true width in select cases. True width of intercepts is calculated based on current understanding of drill hole and vein angle geometry.
First Majestic's drilling programs follow established QA/QC insertion protocols with standards, blanks and duplicates introduced to the sample stream. After geological logging, all drill core samples are cut in half. One half of the core is submitted to the laboratory for analysis and the remaining half is retained on-site for verification and reference purposes.
Core samples were submitted to First Majestic's owned and operated Central Laboratory (ISO 9001:2015) or to SGS (ISO/IEC 17025:2017), and independent third-party laboratory.
At the Central Lab, gold is analyzed by fire assay with atomic absorption finish (Au-AA13), and by fire assay gravimetric finish (ASAG-13-Au, ASAG-15-Au). Results above 10 g/t gold are analyzed by 30 g fire assay gravimetric finish (ASAG-14). Silver is analyzed by 3-Acid digest atomic absorption finish (AAG-13) or by 30 g fire assay gravimetric finish (ASAG-13-Ag). Results above 200 g/t silver are analyzed by 30 g fire assay gravimetric finish (ASAG-14).
At SGS, gold is analyzed by 30 g fire assay atomic absorption finish (GE-FAA30V5). Results above 10 g/t gold are analyzed by 30 g fire assay gravimetric finish (GO-FAG30V). Silver is analyzed by 3-acid digest atomic absorption finish (GE-AAS33E50). Results above 100 g/t silver are analyzed by fire assay gravimetric finish (GO-FAG37V).
For further information concerning QA/QC and data verification matters, key assumptions, parameters, and methods used by the Company to estimate Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources, and for a detailed description of known legal, political, environmental, and other risks that could materially affect the Company's business and the potential development of Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources, see the Company's most recent Annual Information Form available at www.sedarplus.ca.
QUALIFIED PERSON
Gonzalo Mercado, P. Geo., the Company's Vice President of Exploration and Technical Services and a "Qualified Person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Mercado has verified the exploration data contained in this news release, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying such information.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward‐looking information" and "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws (collectively, "forward‐looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management made in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends. Assumptions may prove to be incorrect and actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "forecast", "potential", "target", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward‐looking statements".
Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: material adverse changes, unexpected changes in laws, rules or regulations, or their enforcement by applicable authorities; the failure of parties to contracts with the company to perform as agreed; social or labour unrest; changes in commodity prices; and the failure of exploration programs or studies to deliver anticipated results or results that would justify and support continued exploration, studies, development or operations. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.
The Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward‐looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking statements included herein should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.
Cautionary Note to United States Investors
The Company is a "foreign private issuer" as defined in Rule 3b-4 under the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and is eligible to rely upon the Canada-U.S. Multi-Jurisdictional Disclosure System, and is therefore permitted to prepare the technical information contained herein in accordance with the requirements of the securities laws in effect in Canada, which differ from the requirements of the securities laws currently in effect in the United States. Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits set forth herein may not be comparable with information made public by companies that report in accordance with U.S. standards.
Technical disclosure contained in this news release has not been prepared in accordance with the requirements of United States securities laws and uses terms that comply with reporting standards in Canada with certain estimates prepared in accordance with NI 43-101.
NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning the issuer's material mineral projects.
APPENDIX - DRILL HOLE DETAILS
Table A1: Drill Hole Location, Sample Type, Azimuth, Dip and Total Depth
|Drillhole
|East
|North
|Elevation
|Azimuth
|Dip
|Depth (m)
|Type
|GPE23_003
|398324
|2666358
|572
|148
|-13
|507
|Core
|GPE23_006
|398324
|2666358
|572
|171
|6
|483
|Core
|CN24_004
|398324
|2666359
|572
|181
|-13
|549
|Core
|EL24_265
|400317
|2667086
|549
|191
|-30
|501
|Core
|EL24_266
|400317
|2667087
|550
|204
|-28
|513
|Core
|ORO24_109
|404187
|2665505
|509
|277
|15
|309
|Core
|ORO24_111
|404186
|2665505
|509
|282
|14
|249
|Core
|ORO24_115
|404186
|2665504
|510
|277
|25
|372
|Core
|PE23_267
|398560
|2671170
|831
|317
|-23
|246
|Core
|PE23_272
|398560
|2671169
|830
|296
|-12
|243
|Core
|PE23_273
|399019
|2671354
|844
|320
|-31
|327
|Core
|PE24_283
|399592
|2671895
|859
|9
|-36
|381
|Core
|PE24_289
|398697
|2671242
|831
|352
|43
|324
|Core
|PE24_294
|398698
|2671242
|831
|9
|36
|294
|Core
|PE24_296
|398696
|2671242
|831
|323
|42
|324
|Core
|PE24_297
|399019
|2671353
|844
|292
|31
|372
|Core
|PE24_304
|398696
|2671241
|831
|310
|37
|309
|Core
|PE24_306
|398696
|2671242
|831
|313
|33
|267
|Core
|PE24_309
|398696
|2671242
|831
|330
|42
|312
|Core
|PE24_311
|398698
|2671242
|831
|358
|44
|338
|Core
|PE24_315
|399314
|2671670
|859
|9
|-10
|273
|Core
|SIN23_087
|399888
|2666329
|562
|291
|-6
|354
|Core
|SIN24_091
|399888
|2666329
|562
|298
|-7
|321
|Core
|SIN24_092
|399889
|2666329
|562
|300
|-5
|318
|Core
|ST23_028
|398456
|2667240
|556
|314
|-23
|396
|Core
|ST24_029
|397881
|2667261
|578
|310
|13
|453
|Core
|ROS23_035
|399812
|2665304
|950
|162
|25
|900
|Core
|ROS23_037
|399811
|2665305
|950
|172
|-28
|951
|Core
|SRE23_274
|399696
|2670823
|842
|158
|21
|360
|Core
|SRE23_279
|399697
|2670823
|842
|150
|20
|300
|Core
|SRE23_280
|399696
|2670823
|842
|158
|19
|342
|Core
|SRE23_281
|399696
|2670823
|842
|165
|18
|291
|Core
|SRE24_282
|399697
|2670823
|843
|157
|26
|366
|Core
|SRE24_283
|399696
|2670823
|842
|168
|22
|306
|Core
|SRE24_286
|399695
|2670823
|842
|162
|22
|270
|Core
|SRE24_287
|399695
|2670823
|842
|165
|27
|339
|Core
|SRE24_289
|399695
|2670823
|842
|164
|25
|345
|Core
|SRE24_293
|399695
|2670824
|842
|177
|27
|363
|Core
|SRE24_295
|399695
|2670823
|842
|179
|25
|327
|Core
Notes:
- All Collar coordinates are determined using total station equipment after hole completion with WGS84, Zone 13 (metres) as the reference system.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/212797