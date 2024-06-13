Volt Lithium Announces Expansion of Team to Facilitate Growth to Field Operations

Volt welcomes new team members that will help facilitate its transition to field operations and future commercial operations in the Delaware Basin in Texas, USA



CALGARY, Alberta, June 13, 2024 -- Volt Lithium Corp. (TSXV: VLT | OTCQB: VLTLF) ("Volt" or the "Company") is pleased to announce following additions to the team: Dave Kimery, PEng, Chief Operating Officer; Derek McFarlane, Production Engineer and Field Operations, USA; Greg Foofat, Vice President, Investor Relations.

Since the beginning of 2024, Volt has expanded its operational team to prepare for field operations in the Delaware Basin in Texas. Mr. Kimery and Mr. McFarlane have been critical to Volt's operations as we expand beyond our Field Simulation Centre in Calgary, Alberta. Mr. Foofat brings extensive industry and capital markets experience from both the lithium industry and oil and gas industry and will help Volt increase its communications capabilities as the Company commences operations in the field and later to commercial operations.

Mr. Kimery is a Mechanical Engineer with over 25 years experience and has been responsible for the build out of the Company's Field Simulation Unit in Calgary, Alberta. Mr. Kimery has spent the past 25 years working in the Energy Industry in multiple capacities, including as a CEO, COO and VP Engineering with multiple successful oil and gas companies. Mr. Kimery is a Mechanical Engineering by training, graduating from the University of Calgary.

Mr. McFarlane is a Production Engineer with over 30 years experience working in the oil and gas industry. Mr. McFarlane, originally from Calgary, has spent the past 20 years working in field across various basins in the US, including the Permian (Delaware, Woodford, Eagle Ford), the Bakken and the Marcellus basins. Mr. McFarlane's "hands on" operational experience will be critical to Volt as it commences operations in the Delaware Basin.

Mr. Foofat has 20 years of experience in capital markets, investor relations, corporate communications, corporate governance and corporate strategy. He currently serves on the Advisory Board at Lancaster Resources and most recently was Manager, Investor Relations for E3 Lithium Ltd. Mr. Foofat also brings significant oil and gas and capital markets expertise through investor relations roles at organizations such as Harvest Operations, Penn West Petroleum and Southern Pacific Resources, and capital markets roles at National Bank Financial and Canaccord Genuity.



Volt also announces the grant of an aggregate of 800,000 options (the "Options") to the above individuals and certain consultants of the Company to purchase 800,000 commons shares (the "Shares") in the capital of the Company pursuant to Volt's stock option plan. The Options vest over a six-month period and are exercisable at $0.25 per Share for a period of four years from the date of grant, expiring on June 11, 2028.

These grants represent compensation to the individuals and consultants for their respective service to the Company and as an incentive mechanism to foster and align the interest of such persons in the long-term success of Volt.

About Volt

Volt is a lithium development and technology company aiming to be North America's first commercial producer of lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonates from oilfield brine. Our strategy is to generate value for shareholders by leveraging management's hydrocarbon experience and existing infrastructure to extract lithium deposits from existing wells, thereby reducing capital costs, lowering risks and supporting the world's clean energy transition. Volt has a proprietary Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") technology and process to produce commercial grade lithium allowing the highest lithium recoveries with lowest costs. We are committed to operating efficiently and with transparency across all areas of the business staying sharply focused on creating long-term, sustainable shareholder value. Investors and/or other interested parties may sign up for updates about the Company's continued progress on its website: https://voltlithium.com/.

