Mawson's Subsidiary SXG Drills 124.8 g/t Gold Over 3.6 Metres in 80 Metre Down Dip Step Out

Deepest Hole on Project

Three New High-grade Vein Sets at Depth

Two New Top 10 and Three New >100 g/t AuEq*m Intersections

VANCOUVER, June 13, 2024 - Mawson Gold Ltd. ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSXV:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(PINKSHEETS:MWSNF) announces Southern Cross Gold Ltd. ("Southern Cross Gold" or "SXG") has released results from SDDSC118 from the Rising Sun prospect at the 100%-owned Sunday Creek Project in Victoria, Australia (Figures 1 - 5).

SDDSC118 is the deepest hole on the project, extending high grade mineralization 80 m down dip (3.6 m @ 124.8 g/t Au) and intersecting multiple high-grade structures including three new vein sets at depth. The hole recorded three additional > 100 g/t AuEq x m intersections and two top 10 results for Sunday Creek.

Highlights:

SDDSC118 is the deepest hole on the project and extended mineralisation 80 m down dip with 3.6 m @ 124.8 g/t Au from 1,120.4 m (1,050 m vertically below surface).

The hole intercepted 11 high-grade vein sets, including three new vein sets at depth with three additional > 100 g/t AuEq x m intersections and two top 10 results for Sunday Creek (0.7 m @ 604.0 g/t Au and 3.6 m @ 124.8 g/t Au) and included seven assayed intervals of > 50 g/t Au (with three individual assays >900 g/t Au), and four assayed intervals > 2% Sb (up to 19.4% Sb). Drill highlights include: 3.1 m @ 39.9 g/t AuEq (38.2 g/t Au, 0.9% Sb) from 452.5 m, including: 1.4 m @ 87.9 g/t AuEq (84.6 g/t Au, 1.7% Sb) from 454.2 m 0.4 m @ 71.2 g/t AuEq (70.3 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 475.4 m, including: 0.1 m @ 235.2 g/t AuEq (235.0 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 475.4 m 0.7 m @ 604.0 g/t AuEq (604.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 555.7 m, including: 0.5 m @ 979 g/t AuEq (979 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 555.7 m 1.3 m @ 43.3 g/t AuEq (42.5 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 675.1 m, including: 0.3 m @ 201.9 g/t AuEq (200.0 g/t Au, 1.0% Sb) from 675.1 m 3.6 m @ 124.8 g/t AuEq (124.8 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 1,120.4 m, including: 0.2 m @ 1,200 g/t AuEq (1,200 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 1,120.4 m 0.2 m @ 1,030 g/t AuEq (1,030 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 1,121.0 m 0.2 m @ 36.0 g/t AuEq (36.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 1,180.8 m

Ten drill holes at Sunday Creek at are being processed and analysed, with four holes in progress.

Mawson owns 96,590,910 shares of SXG (49.6%), valuing its stake at A$270.4 million (C$247.0 million) based on SXG's closing price on June 12, 2024 AEST.

Michael Hudson, Mawson Interim CEO and Executive Chairman, states: "At Sunday Creek, the trend is your friend, with drill hole after drill hole continuing to demonstrate continuity, extremely high-grades and new discoveries. This time drill hole SDDSC118 demonstrated continuity across multiple structures, while defining three new vein sets and drilling the deepest, and one of the best, intersections at Sunday Creek with 3.6 m @ 124.8 g/t Au from 1,120.4 m, in a large 80 m down dip extension below previously defined mineralization.

"Additionally, the hole recorded two top 10 results for Sunday Creek (0.7 m @ 604.0 g/t Au as well as the interval above). The tenor of mineralization is becoming higher grade as we go to depth with the tantalizing prospect that the best is still yet to come at Sunday Creek."

Drill Hole Discussion

One drill hole (SDDSC118) is reported from the Rising Sun prospect. The hole was designed to test the hanging wall position of one high-grade vein set and drill to depth further east than tested previously. The hole intercepted 11 mineralized structures, eight of which are high-grade.

SDDSC118 is the deepest hole on the project and extended high grade mineralization 80 m down dip (3.6 m @ 124.8 g/t AuEq). The hole intersected multiple high-grade structures, including seven assayed intervals of > 50 g/t Au (up to 1,200 g/t Au), and four assayed intervals > 2% Sb (up to 19.4% Sb), with three additional > 100 g/t AuEq x m intersections and two top 10 results for Sunday Creek (0.7 m @ 604.0 g/t Au and 3.6 m @ 124.8 g/t AuEq). Three new vein sets were defined, and mineralization was extended 80 m below the exploration target.

The hole traversed from the hanging wall to footwall of the dyke/breccia host and provided continuity information in the plane of the eight known vein sets with three new discoveries at depth including 3.6 m @ 124.8 g/t AuEq (including 0.8 m @ 558.2 g/t AuEq) from 1,120.4 m and 0.2 m @ 36.0 g/t AuEq from 1,180.8 m.

High-grade continuity is best demonstrated in vein set RS15 (Figure 3) where SDDSC118 drilled 0.7 m @ 604.0 g/t AuEq (604.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 555.7 m (estimated true width "ETW" 0.4 m) including 0.5 m @ 979.0 g/t AuEq from 555.7 m. This intersection was located 54 m down-plunge of the previously reported SDDSC100 (4.7 m @ 76.6 g/t AuEq) and 42 m up-plunge from the previously reported SDDSC082 (4.3 m @ 72.3 g/t AuEq), increasing confidence in the definition of the high-grade core of RS15.

Highlights from SDDSC118 include:

3.1 m @ 39.9 g/t AuEq (38.2 g/t Au, 0.9% Sb) from 452.5 m, including: 1.4 m @ 87.9 g/t AuEq (84.6 g/t Au, 1.7% Sb) from 454.2 m

0.3 m @ 12.6 g/t AuEq (12.0 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 459.3 m

0.4 m @ 71.2 g/t AuEq (70.3 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 475.4 m, including: 0.1 m @ 235.2 g/t AuEq (235.0 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 475.4 m

0.2 m @ 8.5 g/t AuEq (7.4 g/t Au, 0.6% Sb) from 487.6 m

0.4 m @ 12.7 g/t AuEq (12.6 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 502.2 m

0.4 m @ 46.3 g/t AuEq (44.8 g/t Au, 0.8% Sb) from 540.4 m

0.7 m @ 604.0 g/t AuEq (604.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 555.7 m, including: 0.5 m @ 979.0 g/t AuEq (979.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 555.7 m

0.1 m @ 12.2 g/t AuEq (12.2 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 568.6 m

4.7 m @ 4.6 g/t AuEq (3.5 g/t Au, 0.6% Sb) from 620.4 m, including: 1.4 m @ 11.0 g/t AuEq (9.1 g/t Au, 1.0% Sb) from 621.2 m

0.6 m @ 5.0 g/t AuEq (4.0 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 624.6 m

0.1 m @ 193.2 g/t AuEq (193.0 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 627.2 m

0.4 m @ 11.7 g/t AuEq (11.0 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 632.7 m

0.1 m @ 27.4 g/t AuEq (26.7 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 657.9 m

0.2 m @ 28.7 g/t AuEq (23.4 g/t Au, 2.8% Sb) from 663.4 m

0.5 m @ 6.3 g/t AuEq (5.1 g/t Au, 0.6% Sb) from 671.5 m

1.3 m @ 43.3 g/t AuEq (42.5 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 675.1 m, including: 0.3 m @ 201.9 g/t AuEq (200.0 g/t Au, 1.0% Sb) from 675.1 m

0.4 m @ 10.0 g/t AuEq (10.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 711.6 m

0.8 m @ 6.5 g/t AuEq (6.5 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 970.6 m

3.6 m @ 124.8 g/t AuEq (124.8 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 1,120.4 m, including: 0.8 m @ 558.2 g/t AuEq (558.2 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 1,120.4 m, including 0.2 m @ 1,200 g/t AuEq (1,200 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 1,120.4 m 0.2 m @ 1,030 g/t AuEq (1,030 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 1,121.0 m

0.2 m @ 36.0 g/t AuEq (36.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 1,180.8 m

Pending Results and Update

Ten holes (SDDSC114W1, 119, 119W1, 120, 121, 121W1, 122, 123, 124, 125) are currently being processed and analyzed, with four holes (SDDSC122W1, 050W1, 126, 127) in progress (Figures 1 and 2).

Further Information

Further discussion and analysis of the Sunday Creek project by Southern Cross Gold is available on the SXG website at www.southerncrossgold.com.au.

Table 1: Top 10 results from Sunday Creek, showing two intersections in SDDSC118 reported here.

No upper gold grade cut is applied in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness. During future Mineral Resource studies, the requirement for assay top cutting will be assessed.

Figures 1 to 5 show project location, plan and longitudinal views of drill results reported here and Tables 2 to 4 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralized intervals reported individually as estimated true widths ("ETW"), otherwise they are interpreted to be approximately 55-65% of the sampled thickness for other reported holes. Lower grades were cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum width of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum of 1 m width unless specified.

Technical Background and Qualified Person

The Qualified Person, Michael Hudson, Executive Chairman and a director of Mawson Gold, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, has reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release.

Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of Southern Cross Gold consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.

MAW considers that both gold and antimony that are included in the gold equivalent calculation ("AuEq") have reasonable potential to be recovered at Sunday Creek, given current geochemical understanding, historic production statistics and geologically analogous mining operations. Historically, ore from Sunday Creek was treated onsite or shipped to the Costerfield mine, located 54 km to the northwest of the project, for processing during WW1. The Costerfield mine corridor, now owned by Mandalay Resources Ltd contains two million ounces of equivalent gold (Mandalay Q3 2021 Results), and in 2020 was the sixth highest-grade global underground mine and a top 5 global producer of antimony.

MAW considers that it is appropriate to adopt the same gold equivalent variables as Mandalay Resources Ltd in its Mandalay Technical Report, 2024 dated March 28, 2024. The gold equivalence formula used by Mandalay Resources was calculated using Costerfield's 2023 production costs, using a gold price of US$1,900 per ounce, an antimony price of US$12,000 per tonne and 2023 total year metal recoveries of 94% for gold and 89% for antimony, and is as follows:

???? = ?? (?/?) + 1.88 × ?? (%).

Based on the latest Costerfield calculation and given the similar geological styles and historic toll treatment of Sunday Creek mineralization at Costerfield, SXG considers that a ???? = ?? (?/?) + 1.88 × ?? (%) is appropriate to use for the initial exploration targeting of gold-antimony mineralization at Sunday Creek.

About Mawson Gold Limited (TSXV:MAW)(FRANKFURT:MXR)(OTCPINK:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Limited has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic exploration company. Over the last decades, the team behind Mawson has forged a long and successful record of discovering, financing, and advancing mineral projects in the Nordics and Australia. Mawson holds the Skellefteå North gold discovery and a portfolio of historic uranium resources in Sweden. Mawson also holds 49.6% of Southern Cross Gold Ltd. (ASX:SXG) which owns or controls two high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields in Victoria, Australia, including the exciting Sunday Creek Au-Sb discovery.

About Southern Cross Gold Ltd (ASX:SXG)

Southern Cross Gold holds the 100%-owned Sunday Creek project in Victoria and Mt Isa project in Queensland, the Redcastle joint venture in Victoria, Australia, and a strategic 6.7% holding in ASX-listed Nagambie Resources Ltd. (ASX:NAG) which grants SXG a Right of First Refusal over a 3,300 square kilometer tenement package held by NAG in Victoria.

On behalf of the Board,

"Michael Hudson"

Michael Hudson, Interim CEO and Executive Chairman Further Information

www.mawsongold.com

1305 - 1090 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7

Mariana Bermudez (Canada), Corporate Secretary

+1 (604) 685 9316 info@mawsongold.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although Mawson believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Mawson cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, Mawson's expectations regarding its ownership in Southern Cross Gold, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates, changes in world metal markets, changes in equity markets, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises on the Company's business, risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; exploration potential being conceptual in nature, there being insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource on the Australian-projects owned by SXG, and uncertainty if further exploration will result in the determination of a mineral resource; planned drill programs and results varying from expectations, delays in obtaining results, equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions, local community relations, dealings with non-governmental organizations, delays in operations due to permit grants, environmental and safety risks, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mawson's most recent Annual Information Form filed on SEDAR+. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Mawson disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Figure 1: Sunday Creek plan view showing selected results from SDDSC118 reported here (blue highlighted box), selected prior reported drill holes and pending holes.

Figure 2: Sunday Creek longitudinal section across A-B in the plane of the dyke breccia/altered sediment host (see Figure 1) looking towards the north (striking 236 degrees) showing mineralised veins sets. Showing SDDSC118 reported here (blue highlighted box) with selected intersections and prior reported drill holes. Three new veins sets identified at depth shown.

Figure 3: Sunday Creek longitudinal section across C-D in the plane of the modelled vein set RS15, looking towards the north-east. Showing SDDSC118 (blue highlighted box) reported here and prior reported drill holes.

Figure 4: Sunday Creek regional plan view showing LiDAR, soil sampling, structural framework, regional historic epizonal gold mining areas and broad regional areas (Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan) tested by 12 holes for 2,383 m drill program. The regional drill areas are at Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan located 4,000-7,500 m along strike from the main drill area at Golden Dyke- Apollo.

Figure 5: Location of the Sunday Creek project, along with SXG's other Victorian projects and simplified geology.

Table 1: Drill collar summary table for recent drill holes in progress.

Hole_ID Depth (m) Prospect East GDA94_Z55 North GDA94_Z55 Elevation Azimuth Plunge SDDSC111 496.7 Apollo 331291 5867823 316.8 270 -38 SDDSC112 490.9 Apollo 331464 5867865 333 267 -42 SDDSC112W1 766.4 Apollo 331329 5867859 200 267 -42 SDDSC113 905.5 Rising Sun 330511 5867853 296.6 67.5 -63.5 SDDSC114 878.6 Rising Sun 330464 5867914 286.6 82 -58 SDDSC115 17.6 Rising Sun 330464 5867912 286.6 83 -58.5 SDDSC115A 923.6 Rising Sun 330464 5867912 286.7 83 -59 SDDSC116 682.6 Rising Sun 331465 5867865 333.3 272.5 -41.5 SDDSC117 1101 Rising Sun 330510 5867852 296.5 70.5 -64.5 SDDSC118 1246 Rising Sun 330464 5867912 286.6 80 -64.5 SDDSC119 854.1 Apollo 331498 5867858 336.7 272.5 -45.2 SDDSC120 1022.5 Rising Sun 331110 5867976 319.5 266.5 -55 SDDSC121 588.7 Rising Sun 330510 5867852 296.6 72 -63 SDDSC122 889.89 Rising Sun 330338 5867860 267.7 74 -62 SDDSC114W1 625.1 Rising Sun 330464 5867914 286.6 82 -58 SDDSC119W1 643 Apollo 331498 5867858 336.7 272.5 -45.2 SDDSC123 124.3 Apollo 331499 5867859 337 276 -52 SDDSC124 969.3 Apollo 331499 5867859 337 274 -52.2 SDDSC121W1 953.4 Rising Sun 330510 5867852 296.6 72 -63.8 SDDSC125 551.7 Golden Dyke 330462 5867920 285.6 212 -68 SDDSC126 In progress plan 1000 m Rising Sun 330815 5867599 295.7 321.6 -54 SDDSC122W1 In progress plan 1185 m Rising Sun 330338 5867860 276.5 72 -61.4 SDDSC050W1 In progress plan 784 m Rising Sun 330539 5867885 295.3 77 -63 SDDSC127 In progress plan 760 m Apollo 331498 5867858 336.9 271.3 -43.3

Table 2: Tables of mineralized drill hole intersections reported from SDDSC118 using two cut-off criteria. Lower grades cut at 1.0 g/t lower cutoff over a maximum of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq cutoff over a maximum of 1 m.

Hole-ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Sb (%) AuEq (g/t) SDDSC118 452.45 455.51 3.1 38.2 0.9 39.9 Including 454.15 455.51 1.4 84.6 1.7 87.9 SDDSC118 459.26 459.54 0.3 12.0 0.3 12.6 Including 459.26 459.54 0.3 12.0 0.3 12.6 SDDSC118 463.58 464.12 0.5 1.4 0.6 2.5 SDDSC118 475.38 475.75 0.4 70.3 0.5 71.2 Including 475.38 475.49 0.1 235.0 0.1 235.2 SDDSC118 487.63 488.32 0.7 2.6 0.2 3.0 Including 487.63 487.84 0.2 7.4 0.6 8.5 SDDSC118 502.06 504.25 2.2 3.0 0.1 3.1 Including 502.2 502.62 0.4 12.6 0.1 12.7 SDDSC118 511.61 512.63 1.0 1.8 0.0 1.8 SDDSC118 540.42 540.77 0.4 44.8 0.8 46.3 Including 540.42 540.77 0.4 44.8 0.8 46.3 SDDSC118 555.65 556.38 0.7 604.0 0.0 604.0 Including 555.65 556.1 0.5 979.0 0.0 979.0 SDDSC118 568.57 568.7 0.1 12.2 0.0 12.2 Including 568.57 568.7 0.1 12.2 0.0 12.2 SDDSC118 575.68 576.92 1.2 1.0 0.7 2.3 SDDSC118 582 584.1 2.1 0.4 0.1 0.6 SDDSC118 586.1 586.24 0.1 0.5 0.5 1.5 SDDSC118 590.15 590.6 0.5 1.0 0.0 1.0 SDDSC118 614.13 614.63 0.5 0.6 0.7 1.9 SDDSC118 616.8 617.56 0.8 1.0 0.4 1.8 SDDSC118 620.4 625.13 4.7 3.5 0.6 4.6 Including 621.2 622.62 1.4 9.1 1.0 11.0 Including 624.56 625.13 0.6 4.0 0.5 5.0 SDDSC118 627.19 627.33 0.1 193.0 0.1 193.2 Including 627.19 627.33 0.1 193.0 0.1 193.2 SDDSC118 632.7 633.13 0.4 11.0 0.4 11.7 Including 632.7 633.13 0.4 11.0 0.4 11.7 SDDSC118 654.23 658 3.8 2.7 0.2 3.0 Including 657.85 658 0.1 26.7 0.4 27.4 SDDSC118 662.35 666.26 3.9 1.6 0.2 2.0 Including 663.43 663.63 0.2 23.4 2.8 28.7 SDDSC118 670.68 672 1.3 2.3 0.4 3.1 Including 671.47 672 0.5 5.1 0.6 6.3 SDDSC118 675.09 676.39 1.3 42.5 0.4 43.3 Including 675.09 675.35 0.3 200.0 1.0 201.9 SDDSC118 695.9 696.33 0.4 1.3 0.0 1.4 SDDSC118 711.56 711.91 0.4 10.0 0.0 10.0 Including 711.56 711.91 0.4 10.0 0.0 10.0 SDDSC118 737.44 737.77 0.3 0.4 0.4 1.2 SDDSC118 758.04 758.82 0.8 0.2 0.6 1.3 SDDSC118 763.21 763.55 0.3 1.1 0.3 1.7 SDDSC118 765.39 765.74 0.4 0.2 0.9 1.9 SDDSC118 793.72 794.08 0.4 0.1 0.6 1.3 SDDSC118 815.48 817.09 1.6 1.5 0.0 1.5 SDDSC118 835.1 835.57 0.5 2.6 0.0 2.6 SDDSC118 842.76 842.93 0.2 1.9 0.0 1.9 SDDSC118 847.6 847.72 0.1 0.9 0.0 1.0 SDDSC118 970.62 973.17 2.5 2.9 0.0 3.0 Including 970.62 971.41 0.8 6.5 0.0 6.5 SDDSC118 975.8 976.5 0.7 1.2 0.0 1.2 SDDSC118 979.2 982.43 3.2 0.6 0.1 0.7 SDDSC118 1120.4 1124 3.6 124.8 0.0 124.8 Including 1120.4 1121.2 0.8 558.1 0.0 558.2

Table 3: All individual assays reported from SDDSC118 reported here >0.1g/t AuEq.

Hole -ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Sb (%) AuEq (g/t) SDDSC118 443.8 444.9 1.1 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 452.5 452.8 0.3 0.5 0.4 1.3 SDDSC118 452.8 453.2 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC118 453.2 453.6 0.4 0.5 0.3 1.0 SDDSC118 453.6 454.2 0.6 2.8 0.2 3.2 SDDSC118 454.2 454.4 0.2 6.2 0.3 6.7 SDDSC118 454.4 454.7 0.4 312.0 0.9 313.6 SDDSC118 454.7 455.1 0.3 0.6 0.1 0.7 SDDSC118 455.1 455.2 0.1 1.6 0.1 1.8 SDDSC118 455.2 455.4 0.2 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC118 455.4 455.5 0.1 40.4 19.4 76.9 SDDSC118 455.5 455.9 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 458.5 458.9 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 458.9 459.3 0.3 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC118 459.3 459.5 0.3 12.0 0.3 12.6 SDDSC118 460.4 461.4 1.0 0.3 0.1 0.4 SDDSC118 462.2 462.4 0.3 0.4 0.2 0.9 SDDSC118 463.6 464.1 0.5 1.4 0.6 2.5 SDDSC118 464.4 464.8 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC118 464.8 465.1 0.3 0.4 0.1 0.5 SDDSC118 475.1 475.4 0.3 0.2 0.1 0.3 SDDSC118 475.4 475.5 0.1 235.0 0.1 235.2 SDDSC118 475.5 475.8 0.3 0.6 0.6 1.8 SDDSC118 475.8 476.0 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.4 SDDSC118 477.1 477.6 0.4 0.9 0.0 1.0 SDDSC118 481.1 482.0 0.9 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 487.0 487.6 0.6 0.3 0.1 0.3 SDDSC118 487.6 487.8 0.2 7.4 0.6 8.5 SDDSC118 487.8 488.2 0.3 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC118 488.2 488.3 0.1 0.7 0.2 1.1 SDDSC118 489.0 490.0 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC118 496.0 497.0 1.0 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC118 500.0 501.0 1.0 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC118 502.1 502.2 0.1 0.9 0.3 1.4 SDDSC118 502.2 502.6 0.4 12.6 0.1 12.7 SDDSC118 502.6 503.3 0.7 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC118 503.3 504.0 0.7 0.8 0.0 0.8 SDDSC118 504.0 504.3 0.3 1.1 0.1 1.3 SDDSC118 504.3 505.0 0.8 0.9 0.0 0.9 SDDSC118 505.0 506.0 1.0 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC118 506.0 507.0 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 507.0 507.7 0.7 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC118 507.7 508.0 0.3 0.9 0.0 1.0 SDDSC118 510.0 511.0 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC118 511.0 511.6 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 511.6 512.1 0.5 2.2 0.0 2.3 SDDSC118 512.1 512.6 0.5 1.4 0.0 1.4 SDDSC118 521.0 522.0 1.0 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC118 524.9 525.5 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 528.8 529.5 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC118 529.5 529.9 0.4 0.8 0.1 1.0 SDDSC118 529.9 530.8 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.4 SDDSC118 533.0 534.0 1.0 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC118 534.0 535.0 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC118 536.8 537.6 0.8 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC118 540.4 540.8 0.4 44.8 0.8 46.3 SDDSC118 555.7 556.1 0.5 979.0 0.0 979.0 SDDSC118 556.1 556.4 0.3 1.4 0.0 1.4 SDDSC118 567.7 568.1 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 568.6 568.7 0.1 12.2 0.0 12.2 SDDSC118 568.7 568.8 0.1 1.0 0.0 1.0 SDDSC118 568.8 569.6 0.8 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC118 574.0 574.5 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC118 574.5 574.9 0.4 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC118 574.9 575.7 0.8 0.3 0.0 0.4 SDDSC118 575.7 576.0 0.3 1.0 0.6 2.0 SDDSC118 576.0 576.7 0.7 0.9 0.5 1.8 SDDSC118 576.7 576.9 0.3 1.2 1.4 3.8 SDDSC118 576.9 577.7 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC118 582.0 582.3 0.3 1.3 0.4 2.1 SDDSC118 582.3 582.9 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 582.9 583.2 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.4 SDDSC118 583.2 583.9 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 583.9 584.1 0.2 0.8 0.2 1.2 SDDSC118 584.1 585.0 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC118 585.0 585.3 0.3 0.9 0.0 0.9 SDDSC118 585.3 585.9 0.5 0.6 0.0 0.7 SDDSC118 585.9 586.1 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC118 586.1 586.2 0.1 0.5 0.5 1.5 SDDSC118 586.2 586.8 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 587.0 587.2 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC118 587.2 587.8 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 587.8 588.1 0.3 0.4 0.0 0.5 SDDSC118 588.7 589.1 0.5 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC118 589.1 589.6 0.5 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC118 589.6 590.2 0.6 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC118 590.2 590.6 0.5 1.0 0.0 1.0 SDDSC118 590.6 591.2 0.6 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC118 593.2 594.1 0.9 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 594.1 594.9 0.7 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 594.9 595.0 0.1 0.9 0.0 0.9 SDDSC118 595.0 595.6 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 595.6 595.9 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC118 597.7 598.5 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC118 598.5 598.6 0.1 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 599.1 599.3 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC118 599.3 599.5 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC118 599.5 599.9 0.5 0.3 0.2 0.7 SDDSC118 599.9 600.2 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC118 600.2 600.6 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC118 605.2 605.9 0.7 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 605.9 606.1 0.2 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC118 606.1 606.5 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 607.5 607.7 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 608.5 609.3 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 610.7 611.2 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 611.2 611.7 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 614.1 614.2 0.1 1.2 0.1 1.4 SDDSC118 614.2 614.6 0.4 0.5 0.8 2.1 SDDSC118 614.6 615.2 0.5 0.3 0.3 0.8 SDDSC118 615.2 615.6 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 615.6 616.3 0.7 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC118 616.3 616.4 0.1 0.3 0.1 0.5 SDDSC118 616.4 616.8 0.4 0.2 0.1 0.3 SDDSC118 616.8 617.0 0.2 0.9 1.1 2.9 SDDSC118 617.0 617.3 0.3 0.5 0.0 0.6 SDDSC118 617.3 617.4 0.2 1.3 0.2 1.7 SDDSC118 617.4 617.6 0.1 1.6 0.8 3.1 SDDSC118 617.6 618.0 0.5 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC118 618.0 618.4 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC118 618.4 619.0 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 619.0 619.2 0.2 0.4 0.1 0.6 SDDSC118 620.4 621.2 0.8 0.2 0.4 1.0 SDDSC118 621.2 621.6 0.4 4.2 0.6 5.4 SDDSC118 621.6 621.9 0.3 27.2 2.3 31.6 SDDSC118 621.9 622.0 0.2 1.7 0.0 1.8 SDDSC118 622.0 622.4 0.4 0.6 0.2 1.0 SDDSC118 622.4 622.6 0.2 10.4 2.0 14.2 SDDSC118 622.6 622.9 0.3 0.8 0.1 0.9 SDDSC118 622.9 623.3 0.4 1.4 0.8 2.8 SDDSC118 623.3 623.7 0.4 0.8 0.5 1.7 SDDSC118 623.7 624.6 0.9 0.2 0.1 0.3 SDDSC118 624.6 625.1 0.6 4.0 0.5 5.0 SDDSC118 625.1 626.1 0.9 0.7 0.1 0.8 SDDSC118 626.1 626.7 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC118 627.2 627.3 0.1 193.0 0.1 193.2 SDDSC118 627.3 627.7 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC118 627.7 628.4 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC118 630.5 630.7 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC118 632.7 633.1 0.4 11.0 0.4 11.7 SDDSC118 633.1 633.7 0.6 0.8 0.0 0.9 SDDSC118 643.0 643.1 0.1 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC118 644.2 644.9 0.7 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 645.4 645.8 0.4 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC118 647.8 648.4 0.6 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC118 648.4 649.4 1.0 0.5 0.0 0.6 SDDSC118 649.4 650.0 0.7 0.5 0.2 0.8 SDDSC118 650.0 650.5 0.4 0.5 0.1 0.6 SDDSC118 650.5 650.9 0.4 0.4 0.2 0.7 SDDSC118 650.9 652.0 1.1 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 652.0 652.1 0.2 0.5 0.1 0.6 SDDSC118 653.0 653.7 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC118 653.7 654.2 0.5 0.3 0.2 0.7 SDDSC118 654.2 654.7 0.5 1.3 0.3 1.9 SDDSC118 654.7 655.0 0.3 3.5 0.3 4.0 SDDSC118 655.0 656.0 1.0 2.6 0.0 2.6 SDDSC118 656.0 657.0 1.0 0.1 0.2 0.4 SDDSC118 657.0 657.5 0.5 3.6 0.2 4.0 SDDSC118 657.5 657.9 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC118 657.9 658.0 0.2 26.7 0.4 27.4 SDDSC118 658.0 659.1 1.1 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 659.1 660.0 0.9 0.2 0.1 0.4 SDDSC118 661.0 661.9 0.9 0.2 0.1 0.3 SDDSC118 661.9 662.4 0.5 0.1 0.1 0.2 SDDSC118 662.4 662.6 0.3 2.5 0.3 3.1 SDDSC118 662.6 663.2 0.6 0.0 0.1 0.3 SDDSC118 663.2 663.4 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.4 SDDSC118 663.4 663.6 0.2 23.4 2.8 28.7 SDDSC118 664.7 664.8 0.2 0.6 0.3 1.1 SDDSC118 664.8 665.9 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC118 665.9 666.3 0.4 0.9 0.1 1.1 SDDSC118 667.2 668.0 0.8 0.2 0.2 0.6 SDDSC118 668.0 668.9 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 668.9 670.0 1.1 0.5 0.2 0.8 SDDSC118 670.0 670.7 0.7 0.3 0.1 0.5 SDDSC118 670.7 671.5 0.8 0.4 0.3 1.0 SDDSC118 671.5 672.0 0.5 5.1 0.6 6.3 SDDSC118 672.0 673.1 1.1 0.2 0.1 0.3 SDDSC118 673.1 674.0 0.9 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC118 674.7 675.1 0.4 0.2 0.1 0.3 SDDSC118 675.1 675.4 0.3 200.0 1.0 201.9 SDDSC118 675.4 675.6 0.3 0.9 0.2 1.4 SDDSC118 675.6 676.4 0.8 3.9 0.3 4.5 SDDSC118 676.4 677.5 1.1 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC118 677.5 678.2 0.7 0.7 0.2 1.0 SDDSC118 678.2 679.0 0.8 0.1 0.1 0.2 SDDSC118 679.0 680.0 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC118 693.8 694.1 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC118 694.1 694.7 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC118 694.7 695.5 0.9 0.6 0.1 0.7 SDDSC118 695.5 695.9 0.4 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC118 695.9 696.3 0.4 1.3 0.0 1.4 SDDSC118 704.1 704.2 0.2 0.6 0.2 0.9 SDDSC118 711.6 711.9 0.4 10.0 0.0 10.0 SDDSC118 723.1 723.6 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 723.6 723.8 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 724.0 724.3 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 724.3 724.6 0.3 0.1 0.1 0.3 SDDSC118 734.5 734.7 0.2 0.2 0.4 0.8 SDDSC118 736.1 737.0 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC118 737.0 737.4 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC118 737.4 737.8 0.3 0.4 0.4 1.2 SDDSC118 739.4 739.7 0.3 0.1 0.1 0.3 SDDSC118 741.0 741.6 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 741.6 742.3 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC118 745.9 746.1 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC118 746.1 747.1 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 747.1 747.5 0.4 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC118 747.5 748.2 0.7 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 748.2 748.6 0.4 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC118 748.6 749.2 0.6 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC118 749.2 750.0 0.8 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 750.6 750.8 0.2 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC118 750.8 751.6 0.8 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC118 751.6 752.0 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 752.3 752.9 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC118 752.9 753.6 0.7 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC118 754.9 755.7 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC118 757.8 758.0 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC118 758.0 758.8 0.8 0.2 0.6 1.3 SDDSC118 758.8 759.5 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC118 759.5 760.2 0.7 0.1 0.1 0.2 SDDSC118 761.2 761.7 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 761.7 762.3 0.7 0.1 0.2 0.5 SDDSC118 762.3 763.2 0.9 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC118 763.2 763.6 0.3 1.1 0.3 1.7 SDDSC118 763.6 763.7 0.2 0.4 0.1 0.6 SDDSC118 763.7 764.5 0.8 0.0 0.1 0.2 SDDSC118 764.5 764.8 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC118 764.8 765.4 0.6 0.1 0.3 0.7 SDDSC118 765.4 765.6 0.2 0.3 1.2 2.6 SDDSC118 765.6 765.7 0.2 0.2 0.6 1.3 SDDSC118 765.7 766.4 0.7 0.1 0.1 0.2 SDDSC118 766.4 767.0 0.6 0.7 0.1 0.8 SDDSC118 767.0 767.4 0.4 0.1 0.1 0.2 SDDSC118 767.4 768.4 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC118 768.4 769.4 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 784.0 784.9 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC118 792.9 793.7 0.9 0.1 0.2 0.5 SDDSC118 793.7 794.1 0.4 0.1 0.6 1.3 SDDSC118 794.1 794.3 0.3 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC118 797.3 797.5 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 809.2 809.5 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 809.5 809.7 0.2 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC118 809.7 809.9 0.2 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC118 809.9 810.3 0.4 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC118 810.3 810.5 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 811.6 812.3 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC118 813.0 813.5 0.5 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC118 814.5 814.6 0.1 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC118 814.6 815.5 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 815.5 815.9 0.4 1.3 0.0 1.3 SDDSC118 815.9 816.2 0.3 0.8 0.0 0.8 SDDSC118 816.2 816.4 0.2 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC118 816.4 816.7 0.3 1.9 0.0 1.9 SDDSC118 816.7 817.1 0.4 2.5 0.0 2.5 SDDSC118 817.1 817.7 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 817.7 818.2 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 818.2 818.4 0.2 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC118 818.4 819.1 0.7 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 819.1 819.4 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC118 819.4 819.8 0.4 0.4 0.1 0.5 SDDSC118 820.6 820.8 0.2 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC118 820.8 821.6 0.9 0.0 0.1 0.2 SDDSC118 821.6 822.1 0.4 0.2 0.1 0.4 SDDSC118 822.1 822.5 0.5 0.2 0.1 0.3 SDDSC118 823.0 823.5 0.5 0.3 0.0 0.4 SDDSC118 823.5 823.8 0.3 0.2 0.1 0.5 SDDSC118 823.8 824.4 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 824.6 824.9 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC118 825.7 825.9 0.2 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC118 828.4 829.0 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC118 832.8 833.8 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC118 835.1 835.6 0.5 2.6 0.0 2.6 SDDSC118 835.6 835.9 0.4 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC118 835.9 836.7 0.8 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 836.7 837.0 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 837.0 837.3 0.3 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC118 840.8 841.8 1.0 0.9 0.0 1.0 SDDSC118 841.8 842.8 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC118 842.8 842.9 0.2 1.9 0.0 1.9 SDDSC118 842.9 843.1 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC118 844.2 844.3 0.2 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC118 844.3 844.6 0.3 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC118 844.6 845.1 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC118 845.1 845.5 0.4 0.6 0.0 0.7 SDDSC118 845.5 845.9 0.4 0.9 0.0 0.9 SDDSC118 845.9 846.6 0.7 0.9 0.0 0.9 SDDSC118 846.6 846.7 0.1 0.8 0.0 0.8 SDDSC118 846.7 847.3 0.6 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC118 847.3 847.6 0.3 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC118 847.6 847.7 0.1 0.9 0.0 1.0 SDDSC118 847.7 848.2 0.5 0.9 0.0 0.9 SDDSC118 848.2 848.4 0.2 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC118 848.4 848.7 0.3 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC118 848.7 848.9 0.2 0.5 0.1 0.7 SDDSC118 848.9 849.2 0.3 0.8 0.1 0.9 SDDSC118 849.2 849.4 0.3 0.7 0.1 0.8 SDDSC118 849.4 849.6 0.2 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC118 849.6 849.9 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 849.9 850.0 0.1 0.3 0.0 0.4 SDDSC118 850.0 850.4 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC118 850.4 850.9 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC118 922.0 922.3 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC118 967.2 967.7 0.5 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC118 967.7 968.3 0.6 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC118 968.3 969.0 0.7 0.9 0.0 0.9 SDDSC118 969.0 970.0 1.0 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC118 970.0 970.6 0.6 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC118 970.6 971.4 0.8 6.5 0.0 6.5 SDDSC118 971.4 971.8 0.3 1.4 0.0 1.4 SDDSC118 971.8 972.2 0.4 1.3 0.0 1.3 SDDSC118 972.2 973.2 1.0 1.3 0.0 1.4 SDDSC118 973.2 973.6 0.5 0.9 0.0 1.0 SDDSC118 973.6 974.6 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC118 975.2 975.8 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC118 975.8 976.5 0.7 1.2 0.0 1.2 SDDSC118 978.2 979.2 1.1 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 979.2 979.6 0.4 0.8 0.2 1.1 SDDSC118 979.6 979.8 0.3 0.7 0.1 1.0 SDDSC118 979.8 980.2 0.4 1.6 0.0 1.6 SDDSC118 980.2 981.1 0.9 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC118 981.1 982.1 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC118 982.1 982.4 0.3 1.1 0.0 1.2 SDDSC118 982.4 982.8 0.3 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC118 982.8 983.7 1.0 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC118 984.2 984.9 0.7 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 986.8 987.8 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC118 995.5 996.5 1.1 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC118 996.5 997.0 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC118 997.6 998.2 0.6 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC118 998.2 998.8 0.6 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC118 1000.0 1000.2 0.2 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC118 1002.0 1002.9 0.9 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC118 1002.9 1003.3 0.5 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC118 1003.3 1003.8 0.4 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC118 1007.3 1008.1 0.8 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 1008.1 1008.8 0.7 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC118 1014.6 1015.9 1.3 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 1015.9 1016.5 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC118 1016.5 1017.1 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 1017.9 1018.2 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 1018.5 1018.8 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC118 1018.8 1019.1 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC118 1019.1 1019.3 0.2 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC118 1021.8 1022.5 0.7 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC118 1027.9 1028.1 0.2 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC118 1028.8 1029.3 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 1030.0 1030.3 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC118 1030.9 1031.3 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC118 1031.7 1032.1 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC118 1032.6 1032.9 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC118 1032.9 1033.3 0.4 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC118 1033.3 1033.7 0.4 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC118 1033.7 1034.1 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 1034.1 1034.4 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 1034.4 1034.8 0.4 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC118 1034.8 1035.2 0.4 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC118 1035.2 1035.6 0.4 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC118 1035.9 1036.4 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 1036.4 1037.0 0.6 0.3 0.0 0.4 SDDSC118 1037.0 1037.5 0.5 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC118 1037.5 1037.7 0.2 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC118 1037.7 1038.6 0.8 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 1040.5 1041.5 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 1041.5 1041.8 0.3 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC118 1042.4 1042.7 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 1045.2 1045.5 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC118 1045.5 1045.9 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC118 1049.1 1049.4 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC118 1057.3 1057.8 0.4 0.9 0.0 0.9 SDDSC118 1057.8 1058.3 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC118 1113.8 1114.2 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC118 1120.4 1120.6 0.2 1200.0 0.1 1200.1 SDDSC118 1120.6 1121.0 0.4 1.3 0.0 1.3 SDDSC118 1121.0 1121.2 0.2 1030.0 0.0 1030.0 SDDSC118 1121.2 1122.0 0.8 2.0 0.0 2.0 SDDSC118 1123.0 1124.0 1.0 1.1 0.0 1.1 SDDSC118 1124.0 1125.0 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 1125.0 1126.0 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC118 1127.0 1128.0 1.0 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC118 1131.0 1132.0 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC118 1132.0 1133.0 1.0 0.9 0.0 0.9 SDDSC118 1141.0 1142.0 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 1145.0 1146.0 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC118 1156.0 1157.0 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC118 1159.6 1160.6 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC118 1165.9 1166.5 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 1166.5 1167.0 0.5 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC118 1167.4 1167.6 0.2 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC118 1167.6 1167.9 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC118 1167.9 1168.3 0.5 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC118 1168.3 1168.6 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC118 1168.6 1168.7 0.1 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 1168.7 1169.2 0.5 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC118 1170.1 1170.4 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 1170.4 1170.5 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 1170.5 1170.7 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 1173.3 1173.5 0.2 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC118 1174.4 1175.4 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 1176.3 1177.2 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC118 1177.2 1178.1 0.9 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC118 1178.8 1179.2 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 1179.9 1180.4 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC118 1180.4 1180.8 0.4 0.8 0.0 0.8 SDDSC118 1180.8 1181.0 0.2 36.0 0.0 36.0 SDDSC118 1181.0 1181.3 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC118 1182.7 1183.3 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 1185.1 1185.4 0.2 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC118 1186.4 1186.8 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC118 1186.8 1186.9 0.1 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 1187.7 1187.9 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 1187.9 1188.7 0.8 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 1190.4 1190.6 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC118 1191.3 1191.7 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 1196.0 1197.0 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC118 1198.2 1198.3 0.1 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 1199.6 1200.0 0.4 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC118 1200.7 1201.1 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC118 1201.1 1201.3 0.2 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC118 1202.2 1202.6 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 1202.9 1203.3 0.4 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC118 1203.3 1203.8 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 1207.6 1207.7 0.1 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC118 1207.7 1208.0 0.3 1.5 0.0 1.5 SDDSC118 1208.0 1208.2 0.2 0.9 0.0 0.9 SDDSC118 1208.2 1208.6 0.3 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC118 1208.6 1208.7 0.2 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC118 1208.7 1209.5 0.8 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 1209.5 1210.2 0.7 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC118 1210.2 1210.9 0.7 1.4 0.0 1.4 SDDSC118 1210.9 1211.2 0.2 0.9 0.0 0.9 SDDSC118 1231.3 1231.8 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1

SOURCE: Mawson Gold Ltd.

View the original press release on accesswire.com