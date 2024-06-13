Menü Artikel
Mawson's Subsidiary SXG Drills 124.8 g/t Gold Over 3.6 Metres in 80 Metre Down Dip Step Out

08:45 Uhr  |  Accesswire

Deepest Hole on Project

Three New High-grade Vein Sets at Depth

Two New Top 10 and Three New >100 g/t AuEq*m Intersections

VANCOUVER, June 13, 2024 - Mawson Gold Ltd. ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSXV:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(PINKSHEETS:MWSNF) announces Southern Cross Gold Ltd. ("Southern Cross Gold" or "SXG") has released results from SDDSC118 from the Rising Sun prospect at the 100%-owned Sunday Creek Project in Victoria, Australia (Figures 1 - 5).

SDDSC118 is the deepest hole on the project, extending high grade mineralization 80 m down dip (3.6 m @ 124.8 g/t Au) and intersecting multiple high-grade structures including three new vein sets at depth. The hole recorded three additional > 100 g/t AuEq x m intersections and two top 10 results for Sunday Creek.

Highlights:

  • SDDSC118 is the deepest hole on the project and extended mineralisation 80 m down dip with 3.6 m @ 124.8 g/t Au from 1,120.4 m (1,050 m vertically below surface).
  • The hole intercepted 11 high-grade vein sets, including three new vein sets at depth with three additional > 100 g/t AuEq x m intersections and two top 10 results for Sunday Creek (0.7 m @ 604.0 g/t Au and 3.6 m @ 124.8 g/t Au) and included seven assayed intervals of > 50 g/t Au (with three individual assays >900 g/t Au), and four assayed intervals > 2% Sb (up to 19.4% Sb). Drill highlights include:
    • 3.1 m @ 39.9 g/t AuEq (38.2 g/t Au, 0.9% Sb) from 452.5 m, including:
      • 1.4 m @ 87.9 g/t AuEq (84.6 g/t Au, 1.7% Sb) from 454.2 m
    • 0.4 m @ 71.2 g/t AuEq (70.3 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 475.4 m, including:
      • 0.1 m @ 235.2 g/t AuEq (235.0 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 475.4 m
    • 0.7 m @ 604.0 g/t AuEq (604.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 555.7 m, including:
      • 0.5 m @ 979 g/t AuEq (979 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 555.7 m
    • 1.3 m @ 43.3 g/t AuEq (42.5 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 675.1 m, including:
      • 0.3 m @ 201.9 g/t AuEq (200.0 g/t Au, 1.0% Sb) from 675.1 m
    • 3.6 m @ 124.8 g/t AuEq (124.8 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 1,120.4 m, including:
      • 0.2 m @ 1,200 g/t AuEq (1,200 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 1,120.4 m
      • 0.2 m @ 1,030 g/t AuEq (1,030 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 1,121.0 m
    • 0.2 m @ 36.0 g/t AuEq (36.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 1,180.8 m
  • Ten drill holes at Sunday Creek at are being processed and analysed, with four holes in progress.
  • Mawson owns 96,590,910 shares of SXG (49.6%), valuing its stake at A$270.4 million (C$247.0 million) based on SXG's closing price on June 12, 2024 AEST.

Michael Hudson, Mawson Interim CEO and Executive Chairman, states: "At Sunday Creek, the trend is your friend, with drill hole after drill hole continuing to demonstrate continuity, extremely high-grades and new discoveries. This time drill hole SDDSC118 demonstrated continuity across multiple structures, while defining three new vein sets and drilling the deepest, and one of the best, intersections at Sunday Creek with 3.6 m @ 124.8 g/t Au from 1,120.4 m, in a large 80 m down dip extension below previously defined mineralization.

"Additionally, the hole recorded two top 10 results for Sunday Creek (0.7 m @ 604.0 g/t Au as well as the interval above). The tenor of mineralization is becoming higher grade as we go to depth with the tantalizing prospect that the best is still yet to come at Sunday Creek."

Drill Hole Discussion

One drill hole (SDDSC118) is reported from the Rising Sun prospect. The hole was designed to test the hanging wall position of one high-grade vein set and drill to depth further east than tested previously. The hole intercepted 11 mineralized structures, eight of which are high-grade.

SDDSC118 is the deepest hole on the project and extended high grade mineralization 80 m down dip (3.6 m @ 124.8 g/t AuEq). The hole intersected multiple high-grade structures, including seven assayed intervals of > 50 g/t Au (up to 1,200 g/t Au), and four assayed intervals > 2% Sb (up to 19.4% Sb), with three additional > 100 g/t AuEq x m intersections and two top 10 results for Sunday Creek (0.7 m @ 604.0 g/t Au and 3.6 m @ 124.8 g/t AuEq). Three new vein sets were defined, and mineralization was extended 80 m below the exploration target.

The hole traversed from the hanging wall to footwall of the dyke/breccia host and provided continuity information in the plane of the eight known vein sets with three new discoveries at depth including 3.6 m @ 124.8 g/t AuEq (including 0.8 m @ 558.2 g/t AuEq) from 1,120.4 m and 0.2 m @ 36.0 g/t AuEq from 1,180.8 m.

High-grade continuity is best demonstrated in vein set RS15 (Figure 3) where SDDSC118 drilled 0.7 m @ 604.0 g/t AuEq (604.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 555.7 m (estimated true width "ETW" 0.4 m) including 0.5 m @ 979.0 g/t AuEq from 555.7 m. This intersection was located 54 m down-plunge of the previously reported SDDSC100 (4.7 m @ 76.6 g/t AuEq) and 42 m up-plunge from the previously reported SDDSC082 (4.3 m @ 72.3 g/t AuEq), increasing confidence in the definition of the high-grade core of RS15.

Highlights from SDDSC118 include:

  • 3.1 m @ 39.9 g/t AuEq (38.2 g/t Au, 0.9% Sb) from 452.5 m, including:
    • 1.4 m @ 87.9 g/t AuEq (84.6 g/t Au, 1.7% Sb) from 454.2 m
  • 0.3 m @ 12.6 g/t AuEq (12.0 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 459.3 m
  • 0.4 m @ 71.2 g/t AuEq (70.3 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 475.4 m, including:
    • 0.1 m @ 235.2 g/t AuEq (235.0 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 475.4 m
  • 0.2 m @ 8.5 g/t AuEq (7.4 g/t Au, 0.6% Sb) from 487.6 m
  • 0.4 m @ 12.7 g/t AuEq (12.6 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 502.2 m
  • 0.4 m @ 46.3 g/t AuEq (44.8 g/t Au, 0.8% Sb) from 540.4 m
  • 0.7 m @ 604.0 g/t AuEq (604.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 555.7 m, including:
    • 0.5 m @ 979.0 g/t AuEq (979.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 555.7 m
  • 0.1 m @ 12.2 g/t AuEq (12.2 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 568.6 m
  • 4.7 m @ 4.6 g/t AuEq (3.5 g/t Au, 0.6% Sb) from 620.4 m, including:
    • 1.4 m @ 11.0 g/t AuEq (9.1 g/t Au, 1.0% Sb) from 621.2 m
  • 0.6 m @ 5.0 g/t AuEq (4.0 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 624.6 m
  • 0.1 m @ 193.2 g/t AuEq (193.0 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 627.2 m
  • 0.4 m @ 11.7 g/t AuEq (11.0 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 632.7 m
  • 0.1 m @ 27.4 g/t AuEq (26.7 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 657.9 m
  • 0.2 m @ 28.7 g/t AuEq (23.4 g/t Au, 2.8% Sb) from 663.4 m
  • 0.5 m @ 6.3 g/t AuEq (5.1 g/t Au, 0.6% Sb) from 671.5 m
  • 1.3 m @ 43.3 g/t AuEq (42.5 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 675.1 m, including:
    • 0.3 m @ 201.9 g/t AuEq (200.0 g/t Au, 1.0% Sb) from 675.1 m
  • 0.4 m @ 10.0 g/t AuEq (10.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 711.6 m
  • 0.8 m @ 6.5 g/t AuEq (6.5 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 970.6 m
  • 3.6 m @ 124.8 g/t AuEq (124.8 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 1,120.4 m, including:
    • 0.8 m @ 558.2 g/t AuEq (558.2 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 1,120.4 m, including
      • 0.2 m @ 1,200 g/t AuEq (1,200 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 1,120.4 m
      • 0.2 m @ 1,030 g/t AuEq (1,030 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 1,121.0 m
  • 0.2 m @ 36.0 g/t AuEq (36.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 1,180.8 m

Pending Results and Update

Ten holes (SDDSC114W1, 119, 119W1, 120, 121, 121W1, 122, 123, 124, 125) are currently being processed and analyzed, with four holes (SDDSC122W1, 050W1, 126, 127) in progress (Figures 1 and 2).

Further Information

Further discussion and analysis of the Sunday Creek project by Southern Cross Gold is available on the SXG website at www.southerncrossgold.com.au.

Table 1: Top 10 results from Sunday Creek, showing two intersections in SDDSC118 reported here.

No upper gold grade cut is applied in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness. During future Mineral Resource studies, the requirement for assay top cutting will be assessed.

Figures 1 to 5 show project location, plan and longitudinal views of drill results reported here and Tables 2 to 4 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralized intervals reported individually as estimated true widths ("ETW"), otherwise they are interpreted to be approximately 55-65% of the sampled thickness for other reported holes. Lower grades were cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum width of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum of 1 m width unless specified.

Technical Background and Qualified Person

The Qualified Person, Michael Hudson, Executive Chairman and a director of Mawson Gold, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, has reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release.

Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of Southern Cross Gold consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.

MAW considers that both gold and antimony that are included in the gold equivalent calculation ("AuEq") have reasonable potential to be recovered at Sunday Creek, given current geochemical understanding, historic production statistics and geologically analogous mining operations. Historically, ore from Sunday Creek was treated onsite or shipped to the Costerfield mine, located 54 km to the northwest of the project, for processing during WW1. The Costerfield mine corridor, now owned by Mandalay Resources Ltd contains two million ounces of equivalent gold (Mandalay Q3 2021 Results), and in 2020 was the sixth highest-grade global underground mine and a top 5 global producer of antimony.

MAW considers that it is appropriate to adopt the same gold equivalent variables as Mandalay Resources Ltd in its Mandalay Technical Report, 2024 dated March 28, 2024. The gold equivalence formula used by Mandalay Resources was calculated using Costerfield's 2023 production costs, using a gold price of US$1,900 per ounce, an antimony price of US$12,000 per tonne and 2023 total year metal recoveries of 94% for gold and 89% for antimony, and is as follows:

???? = ?? (?/?) + 1.88 × ?? (%).

Based on the latest Costerfield calculation and given the similar geological styles and historic toll treatment of Sunday Creek mineralization at Costerfield, SXG considers that a ???? = ?? (?/?) + 1.88 × ?? (%) is appropriate to use for the initial exploration targeting of gold-antimony mineralization at Sunday Creek.

About Mawson Gold Limited (TSXV:MAW)(FRANKFURT:MXR)(OTCPINK:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Limited has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic exploration company. Over the last decades, the team behind Mawson has forged a long and successful record of discovering, financing, and advancing mineral projects in the Nordics and Australia. Mawson holds the Skellefteå North gold discovery and a portfolio of historic uranium resources in Sweden. Mawson also holds 49.6% of Southern Cross Gold Ltd. (ASX:SXG) which owns or controls two high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields in Victoria, Australia, including the exciting Sunday Creek Au-Sb discovery.

About Southern Cross Gold Ltd (ASX:SXG)

Southern Cross Gold holds the 100%-owned Sunday Creek project in Victoria and Mt Isa project in Queensland, the Redcastle joint venture in Victoria, Australia, and a strategic 6.7% holding in ASX-listed Nagambie Resources Ltd. (ASX:NAG) which grants SXG a Right of First Refusal over a 3,300 square kilometer tenement package held by NAG in Victoria.

On behalf of the Board,
"Michael Hudson"
Michael Hudson, Interim CEO and Executive Chairman

Further Information
www.mawsongold.com
1305 - 1090 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7
Mariana Bermudez (Canada), Corporate Secretary
+1 (604) 685 9316 info@mawsongold.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although Mawson believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Mawson cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, Mawson's expectations regarding its ownership in Southern Cross Gold, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates, changes in world metal markets, changes in equity markets, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises on the Company's business, risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; exploration potential being conceptual in nature, there being insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource on the Australian-projects owned by SXG, and uncertainty if further exploration will result in the determination of a mineral resource; planned drill programs and results varying from expectations, delays in obtaining results, equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions, local community relations, dealings with non-governmental organizations, delays in operations due to permit grants, environmental and safety risks, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mawson's most recent Annual Information Form filed on SEDAR+. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Mawson disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Figure 1: Sunday Creek plan view showing selected results from SDDSC118 reported here (blue highlighted box), selected prior reported drill holes and pending holes.

Figure 2: Sunday Creek longitudinal section across A-B in the plane of the dyke breccia/altered sediment host (see Figure 1) looking towards the north (striking 236 degrees) showing mineralised veins sets. Showing SDDSC118 reported here (blue highlighted box) with selected intersections and prior reported drill holes. Three new veins sets identified at depth shown.

Figure 3: Sunday Creek longitudinal section across C-D in the plane of the modelled vein set RS15, looking towards the north-east. Showing SDDSC118 (blue highlighted box) reported here and prior reported drill holes.

Figure 4: Sunday Creek regional plan view showing LiDAR, soil sampling, structural framework, regional historic epizonal gold mining areas and broad regional areas (Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan) tested by 12 holes for 2,383 m drill program. The regional drill areas are at Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan located 4,000-7,500 m along strike from the main drill area at Golden Dyke- Apollo.

Figure 5: Location of the Sunday Creek project, along with SXG's other Victorian projects and simplified geology.

Table 1: Drill collar summary table for recent drill holes in progress.

Hole_ID

Depth (m)

Prospect

East GDA94_Z55

North GDA94_Z55

Elevation

Azimuth

Plunge

SDDSC111

496.7

Apollo

331291

5867823

316.8

270

-38

SDDSC112

490.9

Apollo

331464

5867865

333

267

-42

SDDSC112W1

766.4

Apollo

331329

5867859

200

267

-42

SDDSC113

905.5

Rising Sun

330511

5867853

296.6

67.5

-63.5

SDDSC114

878.6

Rising Sun

330464

5867914

286.6

82

-58

SDDSC115

17.6

Rising Sun

330464

5867912

286.6

83

-58.5

SDDSC115A

923.6

Rising Sun

330464

5867912

286.7

83

-59

SDDSC116

682.6

Rising Sun

331465

5867865

333.3

272.5

-41.5

SDDSC117

1101

Rising Sun

330510

5867852

296.5

70.5

-64.5

SDDSC118

1246

Rising Sun

330464

5867912

286.6

80

-64.5

SDDSC119

854.1

Apollo

331498

5867858

336.7

272.5

-45.2

SDDSC120

1022.5

Rising Sun

331110

5867976

319.5

266.5

-55

SDDSC121

588.7

Rising Sun

330510

5867852

296.6

72

-63

SDDSC122

889.89

Rising Sun

330338

5867860

267.7

74

-62

SDDSC114W1

625.1

Rising Sun

330464

5867914

286.6

82

-58

SDDSC119W1

643

Apollo

331498

5867858

336.7

272.5

-45.2

SDDSC123

124.3

Apollo

331499

5867859

337

276

-52

SDDSC124

969.3

Apollo

331499

5867859

337

274

-52.2

SDDSC121W1

953.4

Rising Sun

330510

5867852

296.6

72

-63.8

SDDSC125

551.7

Golden Dyke

330462

5867920

285.6

212

-68

SDDSC126

In progress plan 1000 m

Rising Sun

330815

5867599

295.7

321.6

-54

SDDSC122W1

In progress plan 1185 m

Rising Sun

330338

5867860

276.5

72

-61.4

SDDSC050W1

In progress plan 784 m

Rising Sun

330539

5867885

295.3

77

-63

SDDSC127

In progress plan 760 m

Apollo

331498

5867858

336.9

271.3

-43.3

Table 2: Tables of mineralized drill hole intersections reported from SDDSC118 using two cut-off criteria. Lower grades cut at 1.0 g/t lower cutoff over a maximum of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq cutoff over a maximum of 1 m.

Hole-ID

From (m)

To (m)

Length (m)

Au (g/t)

Sb (%)

AuEq (g/t)

SDDSC118

452.45

455.51

3.1

38.2

0.9

39.9

Including

454.15

455.51

1.4

84.6

1.7

87.9

SDDSC118

459.26

459.54

0.3

12.0

0.3

12.6

Including

459.26

459.54

0.3

12.0

0.3

12.6

SDDSC118

463.58

464.12

0.5

1.4

0.6

2.5

SDDSC118

475.38

475.75

0.4

70.3

0.5

71.2

Including

475.38

475.49

0.1

235.0

0.1

235.2

SDDSC118

487.63

488.32

0.7

2.6

0.2

3.0

Including

487.63

487.84

0.2

7.4

0.6

8.5

SDDSC118

502.06

504.25

2.2

3.0

0.1

3.1

Including

502.2

502.62

0.4

12.6

0.1

12.7

SDDSC118

511.61

512.63

1.0

1.8

0.0

1.8

SDDSC118

540.42

540.77

0.4

44.8

0.8

46.3

Including

540.42

540.77

0.4

44.8

0.8

46.3

SDDSC118

555.65

556.38

0.7

604.0

0.0

604.0

Including

555.65

556.1

0.5

979.0

0.0

979.0

SDDSC118

568.57

568.7

0.1

12.2

0.0

12.2

Including

568.57

568.7

0.1

12.2

0.0

12.2

SDDSC118

575.68

576.92

1.2

1.0

0.7

2.3

SDDSC118

582

584.1

2.1

0.4

0.1

0.6

SDDSC118

586.1

586.24

0.1

0.5

0.5

1.5

SDDSC118

590.15

590.6

0.5

1.0

0.0

1.0

SDDSC118

614.13

614.63

0.5

0.6

0.7

1.9

SDDSC118

616.8

617.56

0.8

1.0

0.4

1.8

SDDSC118

620.4

625.13

4.7

3.5

0.6

4.6

Including

621.2

622.62

1.4

9.1

1.0

11.0

Including

624.56

625.13

0.6

4.0

0.5

5.0

SDDSC118

627.19

627.33

0.1

193.0

0.1

193.2

Including

627.19

627.33

0.1

193.0

0.1

193.2

SDDSC118

632.7

633.13

0.4

11.0

0.4

11.7

Including

632.7

633.13

0.4

11.0

0.4

11.7

SDDSC118

654.23

658

3.8

2.7

0.2

3.0

Including

657.85

658

0.1

26.7

0.4

27.4

SDDSC118

662.35

666.26

3.9

1.6

0.2

2.0

Including

663.43

663.63

0.2

23.4

2.8

28.7

SDDSC118

670.68

672

1.3

2.3

0.4

3.1

Including

671.47

672

0.5

5.1

0.6

6.3

SDDSC118

675.09

676.39

1.3

42.5

0.4

43.3

Including

675.09

675.35

0.3

200.0

1.0

201.9

SDDSC118

695.9

696.33

0.4

1.3

0.0

1.4

SDDSC118

711.56

711.91

0.4

10.0

0.0

10.0

Including

711.56

711.91

0.4

10.0

0.0

10.0

SDDSC118

737.44

737.77

0.3

0.4

0.4

1.2

SDDSC118

758.04

758.82

0.8

0.2

0.6

1.3

SDDSC118

763.21

763.55

0.3

1.1

0.3

1.7

SDDSC118

765.39

765.74

0.4

0.2

0.9

1.9

SDDSC118

793.72

794.08

0.4

0.1

0.6

1.3

SDDSC118

815.48

817.09

1.6

1.5

0.0

1.5

SDDSC118

835.1

835.57

0.5

2.6

0.0

2.6

SDDSC118

842.76

842.93

0.2

1.9

0.0

1.9

SDDSC118

847.6

847.72

0.1

0.9

0.0

1.0

SDDSC118

970.62

973.17

2.5

2.9

0.0

3.0

Including

970.62

971.41

0.8

6.5

0.0

6.5

SDDSC118

975.8

976.5

0.7

1.2

0.0

1.2

SDDSC118

979.2

982.43

3.2

0.6

0.1

0.7

SDDSC118

1120.4

1124

3.6

124.8

0.0

124.8

Including

1120.4

1121.2

0.8

558.1

0.0

558.2

Table 3: All individual assays reported from SDDSC118 reported here >0.1g/t AuEq.

Hole -ID

From (m)

To (m)

Length (m)

Au (g/t)

Sb (%)

AuEq (g/t)

SDDSC118

443.8

444.9

1.1

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

452.5

452.8

0.3

0.5

0.4

1.3

SDDSC118

452.8

453.2

0.5

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC118

453.2

453.6

0.4

0.5

0.3

1.0

SDDSC118

453.6

454.2

0.6

2.8

0.2

3.2

SDDSC118

454.2

454.4

0.2

6.2

0.3

6.7

SDDSC118

454.4

454.7

0.4

312.0

0.9

313.6

SDDSC118

454.7

455.1

0.3

0.6

0.1

0.7

SDDSC118

455.1

455.2

0.1

1.6

0.1

1.8

SDDSC118

455.2

455.4

0.2

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC118

455.4

455.5

0.1

40.4

19.4

76.9

SDDSC118

455.5

455.9

0.4

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

458.5

458.9

0.4

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

458.9

459.3

0.3

0.6

0.0

0.6

SDDSC118

459.3

459.5

0.3

12.0

0.3

12.6

SDDSC118

460.4

461.4

1.0

0.3

0.1

0.4

SDDSC118

462.2

462.4

0.3

0.4

0.2

0.9

SDDSC118

463.6

464.1

0.5

1.4

0.6

2.5

SDDSC118

464.4

464.8

0.4

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC118

464.8

465.1

0.3

0.4

0.1

0.5

SDDSC118

475.1

475.4

0.3

0.2

0.1

0.3

SDDSC118

475.4

475.5

0.1

235.0

0.1

235.2

SDDSC118

475.5

475.8

0.3

0.6

0.6

1.8

SDDSC118

475.8

476.0

0.3

0.3

0.0

0.4

SDDSC118

477.1

477.6

0.4

0.9

0.0

1.0

SDDSC118

481.1

482.0

0.9

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

487.0

487.6

0.6

0.3

0.1

0.3

SDDSC118

487.6

487.8

0.2

7.4

0.6

8.5

SDDSC118

487.8

488.2

0.3

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC118

488.2

488.3

0.1

0.7

0.2

1.1

SDDSC118

489.0

490.0

1.0

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC118

496.0

497.0

1.0

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC118

500.0

501.0

1.0

0.7

0.0

0.7

SDDSC118

502.1

502.2

0.1

0.9

0.3

1.4

SDDSC118

502.2

502.6

0.4

12.6

0.1

12.7

SDDSC118

502.6

503.3

0.7

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC118

503.3

504.0

0.7

0.8

0.0

0.8

SDDSC118

504.0

504.3

0.3

1.1

0.1

1.3

SDDSC118

504.3

505.0

0.8

0.9

0.0

0.9

SDDSC118

505.0

506.0

1.0

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC118

506.0

507.0

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

507.0

507.7

0.7

0.7

0.0

0.7

SDDSC118

507.7

508.0

0.3

0.9

0.0

1.0

SDDSC118

510.0

511.0

1.0

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC118

511.0

511.6

0.6

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

511.6

512.1

0.5

2.2

0.0

2.3

SDDSC118

512.1

512.6

0.5

1.4

0.0

1.4

SDDSC118

521.0

522.0

1.0

0.6

0.0

0.6

SDDSC118

524.9

525.5

0.6

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

528.8

529.5

0.8

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC118

529.5

529.9

0.4

0.8

0.1

1.0

SDDSC118

529.9

530.8

1.0

0.3

0.0

0.4

SDDSC118

533.0

534.0

1.0

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC118

534.0

535.0

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC118

536.8

537.6

0.8

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC118

540.4

540.8

0.4

44.8

0.8

46.3

SDDSC118

555.7

556.1

0.5

979.0

0.0

979.0

SDDSC118

556.1

556.4

0.3

1.4

0.0

1.4

SDDSC118

567.7

568.1

0.4

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

568.6

568.7

0.1

12.2

0.0

12.2

SDDSC118

568.7

568.8

0.1

1.0

0.0

1.0

SDDSC118

568.8

569.6

0.8

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC118

574.0

574.5

0.5

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC118

574.5

574.9

0.4

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC118

574.9

575.7

0.8

0.3

0.0

0.4

SDDSC118

575.7

576.0

0.3

1.0

0.6

2.0

SDDSC118

576.0

576.7

0.7

0.9

0.5

1.8

SDDSC118

576.7

576.9

0.3

1.2

1.4

3.8

SDDSC118

576.9

577.7

0.8

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC118

582.0

582.3

0.3

1.3

0.4

2.1

SDDSC118

582.3

582.9

0.6

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

582.9

583.2

0.3

0.3

0.0

0.4

SDDSC118

583.2

583.9

0.7

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

583.9

584.1

0.2

0.8

0.2

1.2

SDDSC118

584.1

585.0

0.9

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC118

585.0

585.3

0.3

0.9

0.0

0.9

SDDSC118

585.3

585.9

0.5

0.6

0.0

0.7

SDDSC118

585.9

586.1

0.3

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC118

586.1

586.2

0.1

0.5

0.5

1.5

SDDSC118

586.2

586.8

0.6

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

587.0

587.2

0.3

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC118

587.2

587.8

0.6

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

587.8

588.1

0.3

0.4

0.0

0.5

SDDSC118

588.7

589.1

0.5

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC118

589.1

589.6

0.5

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC118

589.6

590.2

0.6

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC118

590.2

590.6

0.5

1.0

0.0

1.0

SDDSC118

590.6

591.2

0.6

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC118

593.2

594.1

0.9

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

594.1

594.9

0.7

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

594.9

595.0

0.1

0.9

0.0

0.9

SDDSC118

595.0

595.6

0.6

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

595.6

595.9

0.3

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC118

597.7

598.5

0.8

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC118

598.5

598.6

0.1

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

599.1

599.3

0.2

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC118

599.3

599.5

0.2

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC118

599.5

599.9

0.5

0.3

0.2

0.7

SDDSC118

599.9

600.2

0.3

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC118

600.2

600.6

0.3

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC118

605.2

605.9

0.7

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

605.9

606.1

0.2

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC118

606.1

606.5

0.4

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

607.5

607.7

0.2

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

608.5

609.3

0.8

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

610.7

611.2

0.5

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

611.2

611.7

0.4

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

614.1

614.2

0.1

1.2

0.1

1.4

SDDSC118

614.2

614.6

0.4

0.5

0.8

2.1

SDDSC118

614.6

615.2

0.5

0.3

0.3

0.8

SDDSC118

615.2

615.6

0.5

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

615.6

616.3

0.7

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC118

616.3

616.4

0.1

0.3

0.1

0.5

SDDSC118

616.4

616.8

0.4

0.2

0.1

0.3

SDDSC118

616.8

617.0

0.2

0.9

1.1

2.9

SDDSC118

617.0

617.3

0.3

0.5

0.0

0.6

SDDSC118

617.3

617.4

0.2

1.3

0.2

1.7

SDDSC118

617.4

617.6

0.1

1.6

0.8

3.1

SDDSC118

617.6

618.0

0.5

0.6

0.0

0.6

SDDSC118

618.0

618.4

0.3

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC118

618.4

619.0

0.7

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

619.0

619.2

0.2

0.4

0.1

0.6

SDDSC118

620.4

621.2

0.8

0.2

0.4

1.0

SDDSC118

621.2

621.6

0.4

4.2

0.6

5.4

SDDSC118

621.6

621.9

0.3

27.2

2.3

31.6

SDDSC118

621.9

622.0

0.2

1.7

0.0

1.8

SDDSC118

622.0

622.4

0.4

0.6

0.2

1.0

SDDSC118

622.4

622.6

0.2

10.4

2.0

14.2

SDDSC118

622.6

622.9

0.3

0.8

0.1

0.9

SDDSC118

622.9

623.3

0.4

1.4

0.8

2.8

SDDSC118

623.3

623.7

0.4

0.8

0.5

1.7

SDDSC118

623.7

624.6

0.9

0.2

0.1

0.3

SDDSC118

624.6

625.1

0.6

4.0

0.5

5.0

SDDSC118

625.1

626.1

0.9

0.7

0.1

0.8

SDDSC118

626.1

626.7

0.6

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC118

627.2

627.3

0.1

193.0

0.1

193.2

SDDSC118

627.3

627.7

0.4

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC118

627.7

628.4

0.6

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC118

630.5

630.7

0.2

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC118

632.7

633.1

0.4

11.0

0.4

11.7

SDDSC118

633.1

633.7

0.6

0.8

0.0

0.9

SDDSC118

643.0

643.1

0.1

0.7

0.0

0.7

SDDSC118

644.2

644.9

0.7

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

645.4

645.8

0.4

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC118

647.8

648.4

0.6

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC118

648.4

649.4

1.0

0.5

0.0

0.6

SDDSC118

649.4

650.0

0.7

0.5

0.2

0.8

SDDSC118

650.0

650.5

0.4

0.5

0.1

0.6

SDDSC118

650.5

650.9

0.4

0.4

0.2

0.7

SDDSC118

650.9

652.0

1.1

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

652.0

652.1

0.2

0.5

0.1

0.6

SDDSC118

653.0

653.7

0.7

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC118

653.7

654.2

0.5

0.3

0.2

0.7

SDDSC118

654.2

654.7

0.5

1.3

0.3

1.9

SDDSC118

654.7

655.0

0.3

3.5

0.3

4.0

SDDSC118

655.0

656.0

1.0

2.6

0.0

2.6

SDDSC118

656.0

657.0

1.0

0.1

0.2

0.4

SDDSC118

657.0

657.5

0.5

3.6

0.2

4.0

SDDSC118

657.5

657.9

0.4

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC118

657.9

658.0

0.2

26.7

0.4

27.4

SDDSC118

658.0

659.1

1.1

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

659.1

660.0

0.9

0.2

0.1

0.4

SDDSC118

661.0

661.9

0.9

0.2

0.1

0.3

SDDSC118

661.9

662.4

0.5

0.1

0.1

0.2

SDDSC118

662.4

662.6

0.3

2.5

0.3

3.1

SDDSC118

662.6

663.2

0.6

0.0

0.1

0.3

SDDSC118

663.2

663.4

0.2

0.2

0.1

0.4

SDDSC118

663.4

663.6

0.2

23.4

2.8

28.7

SDDSC118

664.7

664.8

0.2

0.6

0.3

1.1

SDDSC118

664.8

665.9

1.0

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC118

665.9

666.3

0.4

0.9

0.1

1.1

SDDSC118

667.2

668.0

0.8

0.2

0.2

0.6

SDDSC118

668.0

668.9

0.9

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

668.9

670.0

1.1

0.5

0.2

0.8

SDDSC118

670.0

670.7

0.7

0.3

0.1

0.5

SDDSC118

670.7

671.5

0.8

0.4

0.3

1.0

SDDSC118

671.5

672.0

0.5

5.1

0.6

6.3

SDDSC118

672.0

673.1

1.1

0.2

0.1

0.3

SDDSC118

673.1

674.0

0.9

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC118

674.7

675.1

0.4

0.2

0.1

0.3

SDDSC118

675.1

675.4

0.3

200.0

1.0

201.9

SDDSC118

675.4

675.6

0.3

0.9

0.2

1.4

SDDSC118

675.6

676.4

0.8

3.9

0.3

4.5

SDDSC118

676.4

677.5

1.1

0.0

0.0

0.1

SDDSC118

677.5

678.2

0.7

0.7

0.2

1.0

SDDSC118

678.2

679.0

0.8

0.1

0.1

0.2

SDDSC118

679.0

680.0

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC118

693.8

694.1

0.4

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC118

694.1

694.7

0.5

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC118

694.7

695.5

0.9

0.6

0.1

0.7

SDDSC118

695.5

695.9

0.4

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC118

695.9

696.3

0.4

1.3

0.0

1.4

SDDSC118

704.1

704.2

0.2

0.6

0.2

0.9

SDDSC118

711.6

711.9

0.4

10.0

0.0

10.0

SDDSC118

723.1

723.6

0.5

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

723.6

723.8

0.2

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

724.0

724.3

0.3

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

724.3

724.6

0.3

0.1

0.1

0.3

SDDSC118

734.5

734.7

0.2

0.2

0.4

0.8

SDDSC118

736.1

737.0

0.9

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC118

737.0

737.4

0.4

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC118

737.4

737.8

0.3

0.4

0.4

1.2

SDDSC118

739.4

739.7

0.3

0.1

0.1

0.3

SDDSC118

741.0

741.6

0.6

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

741.6

742.3

0.7

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC118

745.9

746.1

0.2

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC118

746.1

747.1

1.0

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

747.1

747.5

0.4

0.6

0.0

0.6

SDDSC118

747.5

748.2

0.7

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

748.2

748.6

0.4

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC118

748.6

749.2

0.6

0.6

0.0

0.6

SDDSC118

749.2

750.0

0.8

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

750.6

750.8

0.2

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC118

750.8

751.6

0.8

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC118

751.6

752.0

0.4

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

752.3

752.9

0.6

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC118

752.9

753.6

0.7

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC118

754.9

755.7

0.8

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC118

757.8

758.0

0.3

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC118

758.0

758.8

0.8

0.2

0.6

1.3

SDDSC118

758.8

759.5

0.7

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC118

759.5

760.2

0.7

0.1

0.1

0.2

SDDSC118

761.2

761.7

0.5

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

761.7

762.3

0.7

0.1

0.2

0.5

SDDSC118

762.3

763.2

0.9

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC118

763.2

763.6

0.3

1.1

0.3

1.7

SDDSC118

763.6

763.7

0.2

0.4

0.1

0.6

SDDSC118

763.7

764.5

0.8

0.0

0.1

0.2

SDDSC118

764.5

764.8

0.3

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC118

764.8

765.4

0.6

0.1

0.3

0.7

SDDSC118

765.4

765.6

0.2

0.3

1.2

2.6

SDDSC118

765.6

765.7

0.2

0.2

0.6

1.3

SDDSC118

765.7

766.4

0.7

0.1

0.1

0.2

SDDSC118

766.4

767.0

0.6

0.7

0.1

0.8

SDDSC118

767.0

767.4

0.4

0.1

0.1

0.2

SDDSC118

767.4

768.4

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC118

768.4

769.4

1.0

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

784.0

784.9

0.8

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC118

792.9

793.7

0.9

0.1

0.2

0.5

SDDSC118

793.7

794.1

0.4

0.1

0.6

1.3

SDDSC118

794.1

794.3

0.3

0.6

0.0

0.6

SDDSC118

797.3

797.5

0.2

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

809.2

809.5

0.3

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

809.5

809.7

0.2

0.7

0.0

0.7

SDDSC118

809.7

809.9

0.2

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC118

809.9

810.3

0.4

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC118

810.3

810.5

0.2

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

811.6

812.3

0.8

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC118

813.0

813.5

0.5

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC118

814.5

814.6

0.1

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC118

814.6

815.5

0.9

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

815.5

815.9

0.4

1.3

0.0

1.3

SDDSC118

815.9

816.2

0.3

0.8

0.0

0.8

SDDSC118

816.2

816.4

0.2

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC118

816.4

816.7

0.3

1.9

0.0

1.9

SDDSC118

816.7

817.1

0.4

2.5

0.0

2.5

SDDSC118

817.1

817.7

0.6

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

817.7

818.2

0.5

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

818.2

818.4

0.2

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC118

818.4

819.1

0.7

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

819.1

819.4

0.3

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC118

819.4

819.8

0.4

0.4

0.1

0.5

SDDSC118

820.6

820.8

0.2

0.6

0.0

0.6

SDDSC118

820.8

821.6

0.9

0.0

0.1

0.2

SDDSC118

821.6

822.1

0.4

0.2

0.1

0.4

SDDSC118

822.1

822.5

0.5

0.2

0.1

0.3

SDDSC118

823.0

823.5

0.5

0.3

0.0

0.4

SDDSC118

823.5

823.8

0.3

0.2

0.1

0.5

SDDSC118

823.8

824.4

0.6

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

824.6

824.9

0.3

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC118

825.7

825.9

0.2

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC118

828.4

829.0

0.6

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC118

832.8

833.8

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC118

835.1

835.6

0.5

2.6

0.0

2.6

SDDSC118

835.6

835.9

0.4

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC118

835.9

836.7

0.8

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

836.7

837.0

0.3

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

837.0

837.3

0.3

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC118

840.8

841.8

1.0

0.9

0.0

1.0

SDDSC118

841.8

842.8

1.0

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC118

842.8

842.9

0.2

1.9

0.0

1.9

SDDSC118

842.9

843.1

0.2

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC118

844.2

844.3

0.2

0.6

0.0

0.6

SDDSC118

844.3

844.6

0.3

0.7

0.0

0.7

SDDSC118

844.6

845.1

0.5

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC118

845.1

845.5

0.4

0.6

0.0

0.7

SDDSC118

845.5

845.9

0.4

0.9

0.0

0.9

SDDSC118

845.9

846.6

0.7

0.9

0.0

0.9

SDDSC118

846.6

846.7

0.1

0.8

0.0

0.8

SDDSC118

846.7

847.3

0.6

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC118

847.3

847.6

0.3

0.6

0.0

0.6

SDDSC118

847.6

847.7

0.1

0.9

0.0

1.0

SDDSC118

847.7

848.2

0.5

0.9

0.0

0.9

SDDSC118

848.2

848.4

0.2

0.6

0.0

0.6

SDDSC118

848.4

848.7

0.3

0.6

0.0

0.6

SDDSC118

848.7

848.9

0.2

0.5

0.1

0.7

SDDSC118

848.9

849.2

0.3

0.8

0.1

0.9

SDDSC118

849.2

849.4

0.3

0.7

0.1

0.8

SDDSC118

849.4

849.6

0.2

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC118

849.6

849.9

0.3

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

849.9

850.0

0.1

0.3

0.0

0.4

SDDSC118

850.0

850.4

0.4

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC118

850.4

850.9

0.6

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC118

922.0

922.3

0.3

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC118

967.2

967.7

0.5

0.7

0.0

0.7

SDDSC118

967.7

968.3

0.6

0.6

0.0

0.6

SDDSC118

968.3

969.0

0.7

0.9

0.0

0.9

SDDSC118

969.0

970.0

1.0

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC118

970.0

970.6

0.6

0.7

0.0

0.7

SDDSC118

970.6

971.4

0.8

6.5

0.0

6.5

SDDSC118

971.4

971.8

0.3

1.4

0.0

1.4

SDDSC118

971.8

972.2

0.4

1.3

0.0

1.3

SDDSC118

972.2

973.2

1.0

1.3

0.0

1.4

SDDSC118

973.2

973.6

0.5

0.9

0.0

1.0

SDDSC118

973.6

974.6

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC118

975.2

975.8

0.6

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC118

975.8

976.5

0.7

1.2

0.0

1.2

SDDSC118

978.2

979.2

1.1

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

979.2

979.6

0.4

0.8

0.2

1.1

SDDSC118

979.6

979.8

0.3

0.7

0.1

1.0

SDDSC118

979.8

980.2

0.4

1.6

0.0

1.6

SDDSC118

980.2

981.1

0.9

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC118

981.1

982.1

1.0

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC118

982.1

982.4

0.3

1.1

0.0

1.2

SDDSC118

982.4

982.8

0.3

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC118

982.8

983.7

1.0

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC118

984.2

984.9

0.7

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

986.8

987.8

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC118

995.5

996.5

1.1

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC118

996.5

997.0

0.5

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC118

997.6

998.2

0.6

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC118

998.2

998.8

0.6

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC118

1000.0

1000.2

0.2

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC118

1002.0

1002.9

0.9

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC118

1002.9

1003.3

0.5

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC118

1003.3

1003.8

0.4

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC118

1007.3

1008.1

0.8

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

1008.1

1008.8

0.7

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC118

1014.6

1015.9

1.3

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

1015.9

1016.5

0.7

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC118

1016.5

1017.1

0.6

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

1017.9

1018.2

0.3

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

1018.5

1018.8

0.3

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC118

1018.8

1019.1

0.3

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC118

1019.1

1019.3

0.2

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC118

1021.8

1022.5

0.7

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC118

1027.9

1028.1

0.2

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC118

1028.8

1029.3

0.5

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

1030.0

1030.3

0.3

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC118

1030.9

1031.3

0.4

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC118

1031.7

1032.1

0.4

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC118

1032.6

1032.9

0.3

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC118

1032.9

1033.3

0.4

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC118

1033.3

1033.7

0.4

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC118

1033.7

1034.1

0.4

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

1034.1

1034.4

0.3

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

1034.4

1034.8

0.4

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC118

1034.8

1035.2

0.4

0.6

0.0

0.6

SDDSC118

1035.2

1035.6

0.4

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC118

1035.9

1036.4

0.5

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

1036.4

1037.0

0.6

0.3

0.0

0.4

SDDSC118

1037.0

1037.5

0.5

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC118

1037.5

1037.7

0.2

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC118

1037.7

1038.6

0.8

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

1040.5

1041.5

1.0

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

1041.5

1041.8

0.3

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC118

1042.4

1042.7

0.3

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

1045.2

1045.5

0.3

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC118

1045.5

1045.9

0.5

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC118

1049.1

1049.4

0.4

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC118

1057.3

1057.8

0.4

0.9

0.0

0.9

SDDSC118

1057.8

1058.3

0.6

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC118

1113.8

1114.2

0.4

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC118

1120.4

1120.6

0.2

1200.0

0.1

1200.1

SDDSC118

1120.6

1121.0

0.4

1.3

0.0

1.3

SDDSC118

1121.0

1121.2

0.2

1030.0

0.0

1030.0

SDDSC118

1121.2

1122.0

0.8

2.0

0.0

2.0

SDDSC118

1123.0

1124.0

1.0

1.1

0.0

1.1

SDDSC118

1124.0

1125.0

1.0

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

1125.0

1126.0

1.0

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC118

1127.0

1128.0

1.0

0.6

0.0

0.6

SDDSC118

1131.0

1132.0

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC118

1132.0

1133.0

1.0

0.9

0.0

0.9

SDDSC118

1141.0

1142.0

1.0

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

1145.0

1146.0

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC118

1156.0

1157.0

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC118

1159.6

1160.6

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC118

1165.9

1166.5

0.6

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

1166.5

1167.0

0.5

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC118

1167.4

1167.6

0.2

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC118

1167.6

1167.9

0.3

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC118

1167.9

1168.3

0.5

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC118

1168.3

1168.6

0.3

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC118

1168.6

1168.7

0.1

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

1168.7

1169.2

0.5

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC118

1170.1

1170.4

0.3

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

1170.4

1170.5

0.2

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

1170.5

1170.7

0.2

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

1173.3

1173.5

0.2

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC118

1174.4

1175.4

1.0

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

1176.3

1177.2

1.0

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC118

1177.2

1178.1

0.9

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC118

1178.8

1179.2

0.5

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

1179.9

1180.4

0.5

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC118

1180.4

1180.8

0.4

0.8

0.0

0.8

SDDSC118

1180.8

1181.0

0.2

36.0

0.0

36.0

SDDSC118

1181.0

1181.3

0.3

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC118

1182.7

1183.3

0.6

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

1185.1

1185.4

0.2

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC118

1186.4

1186.8

0.3

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC118

1186.8

1186.9

0.1

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

1187.7

1187.9

0.2

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

1187.9

1188.7

0.8

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

1190.4

1190.6

0.2

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC118

1191.3

1191.7

0.4

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

1196.0

1197.0

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC118

1198.2

1198.3

0.1

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

1199.6

1200.0

0.4

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC118

1200.7

1201.1

0.5

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC118

1201.1

1201.3

0.2

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC118

1202.2

1202.6

0.4

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

1202.9

1203.3

0.4

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC118

1203.3

1203.8

0.5

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

1207.6

1207.7

0.1

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC118

1207.7

1208.0

0.3

1.5

0.0

1.5

SDDSC118

1208.0

1208.2

0.2

0.9

0.0

0.9

SDDSC118

1208.2

1208.6

0.3

0.6

0.0

0.6

SDDSC118

1208.6

1208.7

0.2

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC118

1208.7

1209.5

0.8

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

1209.5

1210.2

0.7

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC118

1210.2

1210.9

0.7

1.4

0.0

1.4

SDDSC118

1210.9

1211.2

0.2

0.9

0.0

0.9

SDDSC118

1231.3

1231.8

0.5

0.1

0.0

0.1

SOURCE: Mawson Gold Ltd.



