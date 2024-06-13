Lexston Mining Corporation has engaged Hillside Consulting and Media Inc.

Vancouver - June 13, 2024. Lexston Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "Lexston") (CSE: LEXT) (OTCQB: LEXTF) (Frankfurt: W5G) Lexston Mining Corp. (CSE: LEXT) (OTCQB: LEXTF) (the "Company" or "Lexston") is pleased to announce the engagement of Hillside Consulting and Media Inc., of 474 Main St, Penticton, BC ("Hillside"), to provide marketing and distribution services. Hillside is a marketing firm and is an arm's-length party to the Company. Hillside will provide digital marketing services, including SEO (search engine optimization), PPC (pay per click), e-mail, YouTube and social media channels, to increase corporate awareness for a term of six months from June 12, 2024 to December 12, 2024. The media disseminated will be generated using publicly available information. The Company will pay Hillside a cash fee of $120,000 plus applicable taxes. Hillside does not currently own any shares of the Company.

About Lexston Mining Corporation

The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company, focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects, with the objective to enhance value to all its stakeholders. The Company has mineral exploration projects in British Columbia and Nunavut, Canada.

The Company (OTCQB: LEXTF) trades on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Lexston Mining Corp.

Jagdip Bal

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (604) 928-8913

Email: info@lexston.ca



Forward-looking statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and are based on a number of estimates and/or assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking information are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain and volatile equity and capital markets, lack of available capital, actual results of exploration activities, environmental risks, future prices of base and other metals, operating risks, accidents, labour issues, objections by aboriginal people, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, obtaining consents of aboriginal people and other risks in the mining industry.

These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to timing of the exploration program, goals of the exploration program, obtaining financing, obtaining exploration permits, exploration of properties for minerals, liquidity of the common shares of the Company and future financings of the Company. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by many material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the acquisition of new properties, liquidity of the common shares of the Company, financings, the market valuing the Company in a manner not anticipated by management of the Company. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

The Company is presently an exploration stage company. Exploration is highly speculative in nature, involves many risks, requires substantial expenditures, and may not result in the discovery of mineral deposits that can be mined profitably. Furthermore, the Company currently has no reserves on its properties. Investment in the securities of the Company is very risky. As a result, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. .

