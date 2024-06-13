InZinc Appoints Michael Westcott to Board of Directors

Vancouver, June 13, 2024 - InZinc Mining Ltd. (TSXV: IZN) ("InZinc" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Michael Westcott to the Board of Directors of the Company effective June 13, 2024.

Mr. Westcott has over 30 years of experience in equity capital markets and mining industries. After 25 years in various roles at Raymond James Ltd., including Head of Institutional Equity Sales and Mining Equity Research Analyst, he retired as Head of Equities in 2021. Prior to joining Raymond James in 1996, Mr. Westcott was an Exploration Geologist at Cominco Ltd. and a Corporate Analyst at the Vancouver Stock Exchange. Mr. Westcott has a Master's Degree, Mineral Exploration (Minex), from Queen's University and a Bachelor of Science, Geology, from the University of British Columbia. He has completed securities industry courses including: Partners, Directors and Senior Officers; Professional Financial Planning; Canadian Securities Course; Conduct and Practices Handbook; and FINRA Series 24, 37,63.

"It is with great pleasure that I welcome Mr. Westcott to the Board of Directors of InZinc," stated Kerry Curtis, Chairman of InZinc. "With Mike's wide range of experience in capital markets, mining equity research and mineral exploration, he brings a solid foundation of sector knowledge and expertise to the Company. Mike's skills will be a strong asset as the Company continues to focus on increasing shareholder value through exploration and evaluation of mineral projects."

Issuance of Stock Options

InZinc announces the grant of stock options to purchase a total of 500,000 common shares of the Company for a period of five (5) years at an exercise price of $0.05 per share effective June 13, 2024. These stock options will vest as to 50% immediately and 50% on June 13, 2025.

About InZinc

InZinc is an active explorer and, through its Indy project, equity investment and royalty interests, is exposed to a diverse portfolio of active North American base metals and precious metals projects. The Company has discovered and continues to explore for expansion of near surface zinc mineralization at the easily accessible Indy project located in a new and under-explored mineral region of central British Columbia, Canada. A Canadian subsidiary of South32 (ASX, LSE, JSE) became a major tenure holder in the belt by staking approximately 200 km2 of adjacent claims in late 2021. InZinc has a significant equity investment in American West Metals (ASX) which is advancing multiple North American base metals projects. In addition, InZinc has a production royalty and will receive 50% of the revenue (NSR) from the sale of indium mined from American West's West Desert project.

