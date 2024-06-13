Red Canyon Completes Flow-Through Private Placement

Vancouver, June 13, 2024 - Red Canyon Resources Ltd. ("Red Canyon" or the "Company") (CSE: REDC) | (OTCQB: REDRF) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced charity flow-through private placement ("Charity FT Offering"), issuing 2,580,000 Charity Flow Through Units ("Charity FT Units") of the Company at an issue price of $0.3696 per Charity FT Unit for gross proceeds of $953,568.

Each Charity FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share of the Company (each, a "FT Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole such warrant, a "Warrant"), each FT Share and one-half of one Warrant comprising the Charity FT Unit qualifying as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act"). Each Warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.30 for a 24 month term. The Warrant Shares issued on exercise of the Warrants will not be "flow-through shares" for the purposes of the Tax Act.

The proceeds from the Charity FT Offering will be used to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" as both terms are defined in the Tax Act and as "BC flow-through mining expenditures" for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (British Columbia) (the "Qualifying Expenditures") related to the Company's Kendal project and other projects in British Columbia, on or before December 31, 2025, and the Company will renounce all the Qualifying Expenditures in favour of the subscribers of the Charity FT Units effective December 31, 2024. The flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures will be eligible for a federal 30% investment tax credit for any eligible individual investors and, for any individual investor who is resident or subject to tax in the Province of British Columbia, the incurred exploration expenses will also be eligible for the 20% additional tax credit under the Income Tax Act (British Columbia).

All securities issued are restricted from trading until October 14, 2024.

